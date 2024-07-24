There's still time to snag an audio upgrade with these post-Prime Day headphone deals

If you thought you'd missed your chance to nab a Prime Day 2024 bargain on a pair of wireless headphones or earbuds, you're in luck — Amazon's sale event may have reached its end date, but it continues on in spirit with some great leftover discounts on high-quality cans and buds.

We're talking substantial price reductions on brands like Sony, Bose, Apple, Samsung, Beats, Jabra, Sennheiser and more.

For instance, Sony's class-leading Sony WH-1000XM5, which have taken the top spot on our best headphones of 2024 list, have been discounted from AU$548 to AU$494 — that's a saving of AU$54, which is not to be sneezed at.

Alternatively, you can spend even less money by opting for Sony's WH-1000XM4, which is still great and close to AU$100 cheaper than its successor at the moment, with a reduced price of AU$395.

If earbuds are more your jam, there are some great options which are still discounted post-Prime Day, including Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 4, which is now only AU$499 AU$349.

Given that Prime Day 2024 has technically come and gone, we don't expect these deals to stick around much longer. Though we can't say for certain, it's possible you'll need to wait until Black Friday in November to see prices this low on some of these sets.

Best post-Prime Day headphones deals

Sony WH-1000XM5 | AU$548 AU$494 (save AU$54) Currently at the top of our best headphones of 2024 list, Sony's WH-1000XM5 offers class-leading noise cancellation, excellent audio and terrific battery life, making them a triple-threat. Some will argue that they weren't enough of an upgrade from their predecessor, but if you never bought those ones, these are the way to go.

Sony WH-1000XM4 | AU$439 AU$395 (save AU$44) They were much cheaper during the sale, but that shouldn't deter you from nabbing this deal if you're in need of some truly excellent headphones. Once considered the best noise-cancelling cans on the market, the WH-1000XM4 hold up incredible well to the XM5, and are significantly cheaper. Enjoy top-tier comfort, ANC and sound.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones | AU$649 from AU$552.46 (save up to AU$96.54) Bose's flagship QuietComfort Ultra headphones are outstanding when it comes to noise cancellation, and right now they're just one dollar above their cheapest price ever. Along with their elevated design and deluxe comfort, Bose's top over-ears boast crystal clear calls and excellent spatial audio, along with up to 24 hours of battery life. All three colourways are discounted, but the black gets the best price cut.

Best post-Prime Day earbuds deals

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) | AU$399 AU$337 (save AU$62) Okay, so this isn't the hugest price drop around, but Apple's AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) rarely get much of a discount, so this is as good as we're likely to see for a while. Get up to 6 hours per charge from these noise cancelling in-ear buds, and a total battery life of 30 hours available via the MagSafe-compatible USB-C charging case.

Beats Fit Pro | AU$299.95 AU$247 (save AU$52.95) Want some buds equivalent to Apple's AirPods Pro but also suitable for workouts? Say hello to Beats Fit Pro, now discounted post-Prime Day. Apart from offering a secure fit and sweat resistance, the Beats Fit Pro also supports spatial audio, which is pretty neat.

Beats PowerBeats Pro | AU$379 AU$282 (save AU$97) Ideal for runners who like to blast thumping tunes while they hit the track, Beats PowerBeats Pro offer an exceptionally secure grip thanks to their ear loops. And while they don't offer any sort of noise cancellation, they are very loud and bass-heavy, which is exactly what you want in a pair of workout buds.

Jabra Elite 4 earbuds | AU$139 AU$69 (save AU$70) Jabra's Elite 4 buds are arguably one of the best budget options for ANC, making this deal all the more worthwhile. Costing under AU$70, the Elite 4's will make any commute, work or focus session — or zoning out of your surroundings — an absolute breeze. Plus these buds are available in four different colourways so you can pick a pair that matches your aesthetic.

Jabra Elite 10 earbuds | AU$379 AU$225 (save AU$154) A step above the Jabra Elite 4 deal, these premium buds are down to their best price yet in this extended Prime Day deal. Some of their stand-out features from our review include comfortable fit, incredible Dolby Atmos sound quality — which is great for calls, too — and the overall luxe design.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) | AU$219 AU$177 (save AU$42) Not the lowest price that we've seen the second-gen AirPods drop to, but still a decent saving. When it comes to Apple products, you can't scoff at any discount, so if you've been holding off giving AirPods a go, this may be your time to invest.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro | AU$349 from AU$178.99 (save AU$170.01) Samsung’s excellent Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the South Korean electronics giant's best buds to date. You might expect a great design, good ANC, and IPX7 waterproofing, but these buds also pack a surprising amount of bass. Better act fast, though — we don't expect this deal to last much longer.