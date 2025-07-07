Suffer from allergies? Save up to 40% off these top 5 air purifiers for Prime Day

Summer may be in full swing, but for those who suffer from pollen allergies, it can quickly ruin your day. That’s why having one of the best air purifiers can make all the difference in filtering indoor pollutants such as pollen, and improve air quality.

Depending on your needs, model and room coverage, such appliances can be a costly investment, which is why Prime Day deals are the ideal time to bag a bargain. Luckily, I’ve spotted some great discounts on some of the top leading air purifiers on the market.

Right now, our top-rated BLUEAIR Air Purifier for Large Room is now on sale for just $279 at Amazon. That’s a substantial 20% discount — saving you serious cash. So, if you’re looking to enjoy a sneeze-free summer, here are some great air purifier deals to snap up. For more deals, check out our Prime Day deals live blog to save big right now on everything from TVs and laptops to appliances and sneakers.

Best air purifier deals

Levoit Core Smart Air Purifier 200S-P: was $89 now $69 at Amazon If you’re after a compact yet powerful purifier that can handle mid-large spaces, this Levoit Core smart model is ideal. It comes with a three-stage filtration that captures 99.97% airborne particles and 99.99% viruses. In addition, it has an auto feature that scans the air for particles and adjusts the fan speed accordingly. Plus, it can send back real-time reports to your phone, for added convenience.

Clorox Air Purifiers for Medium Rooms: was $99 now $74 at Amazon This compact air purifier is ideal for rooms up to 1,000 sq ft. It’s simple to set up and great value for money considering how efficiently it cleans the air. It features a touchscreen that lets you control all of its functions, and it has clear indicators for fan settings.

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Mighty: was $229 now $154 at Amazon This Coway Airmega may look small in stature, but it gives mighty results. In fact, it came tops on our best air purifier guide for its impressive clean air delivery rate (CADR) performance and voted the most energy-efficient. It also offers an ionizer mode, which will disperse negative ions to improve the quality of the air it filters. Other perks include its three-year warranty, but bear in mind it’s on the heavier side at 12.3 pounds.

Shark Air Purifiers for Large Room: was $249 now $169 at Amazon Despite its compact size, the Shark NeverChange rated highly in our review, and is powerful enough to tackle a large room. It comes with an anti-allergen HEPA filter designed to handle a wide range of contaminants, and has an odor neutralizer to freshen air. Perhaps the main USP of this model is its NeverChange filter, which will last up to five years – saving you a fortune in the long-run..