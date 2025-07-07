As someone who deals with annoying allergies during multiple seasons, I can tell you an air purifier is a total game-changer.

I own two of them — one for my bedroom, one for my living room — because they actually work. They keep dust and pollen under control so I can breathe easier at home.

My favorite model is on sale right in one of the best Prime Day deals. The Coway Airmega AP1512HH is 33% off at Amazon right now, bringing the price down to a fantastic $155.

If you’ve been thinking about getting an air purifier, this is the moment to act.

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH: was $229 now $155 @ Amazon

In our Airmega AP-1512HH review, we said that the air purifier is small and compact in stature, but powerful. Its eco-friendly setting also helps keep energy costs low, earning it the most energy-efficient of the bunch. Better yet, it provides a decent clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 247.5/232.3/241.3. It also offers an ionizer mode, which will disperse negative ions to improve the quality of the air it filters.

Several years ago, after consulting our guide to the best air purifiers, I chose the Coway Airmega AP-1512HH. I liked that it was fairly compact and unobtrusive in style, as well as light enough to move between rooms.

According to our review and others, it does a good job of what it's supposed to do: purifying air. A washable outer pre-filter captures large particles (like hair), a carbon filter deodorizes and a HEPA filter traps micro-particles.

The Coway Airmega's eco mode automates fan speed according to the air quality level, which is crucial when wildfire smoke occasionally drifts into my area. When that happened during a particularly bad haze, I opened my front door for perhaps 30 seconds and the Coway AirMega went on red alert. It cleared out the smoke, and I was fortunate not to experience the watering eyes, sneezing and headaches that many others suffered.

Americans spend an average of around 90 percent of their time indoors, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. So, the quality of indoor air in your home has a significant effect on your health. An air purifier has improved my health and life so much; it might do the same for you.