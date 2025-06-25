This new smart air purifier uses radar to detect where you are in the room — and adjusts accordingly

Summer is officially here, and while it brings about warmer weather, it also brings on unbearable symptoms of allergy season.

And if you struggle on a daily basis with itchy eyes, sneezing and sniffles, having one of the best air purifiers can quickly filter indoor irritants such as pollen and dust, and help you breathe easily.

Dreame is recognized more for its smart cleaning solutions, including having some of the best robot vacs, and vacuum cleaners on the market.

So it should come as no surprise that the brand extends its tech into the air care range.

Cue the Dreame AirPursue PM20 — the brand’s flagship, smart air purifier to handle large rooms.

This boasts an advanced, 4-layer filtration, innovative technology and can even detect human movement in a room. In addition it comes with a smart app connectivity, and includes built-in voice assistance to make cleaning chores a breeze.

There is also the AirPursue PM10 model, which is more suited to tackle smaller spaces. Both devices look pretty slick, too.

In fact, with such intuitive tech and game-changing features, could the Dreame AirPursue give leading brands a run for its money?

Here's everything you need to know.

Meet the Dreame AirPursue PM20

Dreame AirPursue PM20 pointing towards a woman sat on the floor (Image credit: Dreame)

The Dreame AirPursue PM20 boasts a powerful, '4-Layer Filtration System' to clean 14 different types of air pollutants, and eliminate nine types of viruses and common bacteria.

Which is more than adequate for reducing allergy symptoms associated with hayfever, or even help to prevent respiratory infections or asthma.

What's more, it comes with a Precision Detection feature that is equipped with seven sensors. These intuitive sensors accurately measure air quality, showing precise levels of allergens, formaldehyde, TVOC, and other pollutants in the home.

It can detect human presence in a room

Perhaps, what's even more impressive is that the Dreame AirPursue is equipped with Human Tracking technology.

Essentially, this uses a radar that can automatically detect a person's movement in the room within a 5-meter range through 120 degree coverage.

This will then adjust the power of the air flow accordingly, ensuring clean air follows you wherever you go in the room.

Dual-flow to balance room temperature

Dreame smart air purifier in room (Image credit: Dreame)

Another smart feature is its advanced Dualflow Modulation technology to regulate room temperature to keep you more comfortable.

This is especially handy in hot weather or climates, whereby the Dreame AirPursue PM20 can act as both air purifier and cooling fan, with a 100m² (1076 ft²) space coverage.

Smart Control

Dreame AirPursue PM20 in large room (Image credit: Dreame)

Of course, the Dreame AirPursue PM20 wouldn't be 'smart' without app connectivity and control from wherever you are.

Users can connect the air purifier to the Dreame home App, and choose between three operating modes, see real-time reports, and utilize the built-in intelligent voice assistance for extra convenience.

Where to buy the Dreame AirPursue PM20

The Dreame AirPursue PM20 retails at $999 while the PM10 at $899, and are both available to buy on Dreame's official website and Amazon.

Right now however, customers can pre-order the PM20 at a special price of $749.99 and the PM10 at a price of $699.99 on Dreame's website, and receive a complimentary Carbon Filter Bundle.