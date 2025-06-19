Our favorite air purifier has dropped in price on Amazon — and it’s just under $70

Summer is finally here, and while it may bring warmer temperatures, it also brings the inevitable allergies.

And if, like me, you battle with daily sneezes or sniffles from hayfever, having one of the best air purifiers can make all the difference in filtering indoor pollutants such as pollen and dust.

Granted, finding the best air purifier to suit your needs and home can be a costly investment, but luckily, we've spotted a great deal.

Right now, and for limited-time only, the Levoit Core Smart Air Purifier 200S-P is on sale for just $69 from $89 at Amazon.

That’s a decent 22% discount — and at just under $70, makes it a great bargain.

Levoit Core Smart Air Purifier 200S-P: was $89 now $69 at Amazon If you’re after a compact yet powerful purifier that can handle mid-large spaces, this Levoit Core smart model is ideal. It comes with a three-stage filtration that captures 99.97% airborne particles and 99.99% viruses. In addition, it has an auto feature that scans the air for particles and adjusts the fan speed accordingly. Plus, it can send back real-time reports to your phone, for added convenience.

Why we love it

(Image credit: Future)

Whether you’re new to the world of air purifiers, or simply don't want to spend a fortune, this Levoit Core will give you great value for money.

Although lightweight, it comes with a powerful, high-efficiency motor, that can clean and freshen the air in a 140 ft sq room within an hour.

This is thanks to its advance 3-in-1 filter that can quickly handle pollen, dust, odors and any other airborne particles in the home, to help you breathe easily.

Similar to another favorite, the Levoit Core 300S, this model rates high for performance, efficiency, and energy-saving.

Another noteworthy feature is the Levoit Core is incredibly quiet, with noise levels as low as 26d. Which is ideal if you just want to relax in peace or don’t wish to disturb anyone!

For those who want to put their feet up, you can control it via the handy VeSync app anywhere around the home, where you can customize your settings and schedules.

In addition, this will also give you useful information and readings about the quality of your air and offers voice assistance. It’s also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

What’s more, with its sleek, modern design, it makes an attractive feature in any room.

Since it’s allergy season, it's not likely this cheap deal will stick around for too long — so you’d better grab it while it lasts!