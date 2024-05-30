Sonos speaker sale — 6 deals I recommend from $199
Score sound bars, smart speakers and subwoofers at a discounted price
If you've been hesitating on upgrading your home theater, consider Sonos' latest sale with discounts on all types of speakers.
For a limited time, Sonos has select speakers up to 25% off at Amazon. The sale includes some of the best Sonos speakers that we've tested including the Editors Choice Sonos Era 100. It's a rare sale that we've combed through. Find our top picks below.
Speakers
Sonos Arc Soundbar: was $899 now $719 @ Amazon
The Sonos Arc is a premium soundbar in every sense. With precise tuning software and Dolby Atmos, it's the best soundbar for Sonos fans. In our Sonos Arc review we said that you won't find a more satisfying soundbar with its sleek look big sound.
Price check: $719 @ Best Buy
Sonos Era 100 Wireless Smart Speaker: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
The Sonos Era 100 wireless speaker is an entry-level speaker in the Sonos family. It has big sound and plays form all the top streaming services as well as a turntable. In our Sonos Era 100 review we found it to be a nice upgrade of the Sonos One with better performance and connectivity.
Price check: $199 @ Best Buy
Sonos Era 300 Wireless Smart Speaker: was $449 now $359 @ Amazon
The Sonos Era 300 wireless speaker is an beefed up version of the Sonos Era 100 speakers. In addition to bigger sound, it features Dolby Atmos and is Alexa-enables. In our Sonos Era 300 review we thought it had a radical design and brings listeners one step closer to hearing a musician live in front of you.
Price check: $359 @ Best Buy
Sonos Beam Gen 2 Soundbar: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon
The Sonos Beam Gen 2 is a compact Dolby Atmos soundbar that packs a serious punch. The refreshed soundbar adds tweaked profiles, audio profiles, HDMI eARC supporta and an upgraded CPU. In our Sonos Beam 2 (Gen 2) review we said that the Beam is everything you could want from a soundbar, especially for urban dwellers.
Price check: $399 @ B&H
Sonos Sub Subwoofer: was $799 now $639 @ Amazon
The Sonos Sub is a subwoofer built for wireless deep bass. It features two force-canceling drivers at the center of the Sub that eliminates vibration and rattle. It can be connected to the Sonos Arc or Beam for home theater setups.
Price check: $639 @ Best Buy
Sonos Move 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: was $449 now $336 @ Amazon
The Sonos Move 2 is a portable bluetooth speaker with up to 24 hours of battery life for all-day listening. It features both Bluetooth and WiFi pairing and built-in voice controls. In our Sonos Move 2 review we said that it's a versatile smart speaker perfect for use in the house and outside.
Price check: $336 @ Best Buy
