Score a new mattress for as little as $359 in this epic January sale

Ensuring you get an adequate night's sleep is a great way to balance out your 2025 health goals. If an uncomfortable mattress is keeping you up at night. I've spotted an excellent sale you can take advantage of right now.

For a limited time, Emma Mattress is taking 60% off all mattresses. After discount, beds start as low as $359. That's one of the best mattress sales I've seen from this brand. Not familiar with Emma? They make some of the best hybrid mattresses we've tested. (For more ways to save, check out the latest Emma Sleep discount codes).

Best deals now

Emma Hybrid 10" Cooling Mattress (Queen): was $1,349 now $539 This mattress is designed with a plush moisture-wicking, climate-regulating cover that increases evaporation and helps create a cool, dry sleep environment. It also features Emma's signature Airgocell foam, an open-pored, airy foam that allows for good circulation to keep the mattress and you cool and fresh. The Emma Hybrid Cooling Mattress has layers of foam dedicated to conforming to your body to balance pressure distribution and a layer of ergonomic pocket springs to enhance breathability and superior support. After discount, the twin costs $359 (was $899), whereas the queen costs $539 (was $1,349). It includes a 1-year trial, 10-year warranty, and free shipping/returns.

Emma Memory Foam Pillow 2-Pack: was $258 now $59 This is an incredible price for a 2-pack of memory foam pillows. Each pillow has three-layers of foam that comforts and supports any type of sleeper. They're hypoallergenic, easy to clean (machine washable covers), and breathable.

Emma Mattress Protector: was $119 now $59 The Emma Mattress Protector is a great way to protect your bed from spills and accidents. It’s breathable and easy-to-wash fabric means you can throw it in the wash whenever you need. It also prevents bacteria, allergens, and dust mites from settling on your bed. It's a great option if you have young children or pets regularly on your bed.

Our best mattress of 2025 guide features several hybrid mattresses that are designed for cooling. Emma is one of our favorite brands that incorporates signature cooling technology with high-quality materials to create a comfortable and indulgent sleep experience for great value.

If you tend to sleep hot or wake up with night sweats, an Emma mattress can help ensure you stay cool all night long. Even if you don't need a new mattress, the latest Emma mattress sale can help you score new pillows or bedding at up to 60% off.