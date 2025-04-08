Our top-reviewed TVs are on sale with up to $800 off at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart — 9 deals I recommend now

Whether you're streaming the best Netflix shows or want your PS5 games to look their absolute best, one of the best TVs will seriously up your enjoyment of everything you view on your set. I'm super excited right now, as a bunch of our top-reviewed TVs are seeing substantial price cuts.

For example, you can currently get the LG 55-inch G4 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,796 at Amazon. This is the best OLED TV we've tested thanks to its outstanding picture quality with gorgeous colors and perfect blacks. And after a massive $800 discount, it's at its lowest price ever.

Or, if you're looking for something more affordable, you can get the Roku 55" Plus Series 4K QLED TV on sale for $349 at Best Buy. We rank this as one of the best budget TVs on the market and it's incredible value for money, especially now that it's on sale for $150 off. It did briefly drop to $249 earlier this year, but the Roku Plus QLED is still a great buy right now.

Keep scrolling to see the TV deals I recommend. Plus, check out the Lululemon 'We Made Too Much' apparel I'm shopping from $14 and see the Nintendo Switch game deals I'd buy from $4.

Best TV deals

Hisense 55" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $798 now $698 at Amazon The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. Surprisingly, this excellent deal is still available. As you'll see in our Hisense U8N review, this set features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too.

LG 65" B3 OLED TV: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Walmart The LG B3 may be a 2023 release, but I'd rather watch it than most of the similarly priced TVs. It's not nearly as bright as a high-end OLED TV, but as long as you're not situated in a bright room, it'll shine. Best of all, gamers are getting a solid array of features, including two HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, and Dolby Vision support.