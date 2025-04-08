Our top-reviewed TVs are on sale with up to $800 off at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart — 9 deals I recommend now
Some of our top-reviewed TVs are seeing epic price cuts
Whether you're streaming the best Netflix shows or want your PS5 games to look their absolute best, one of the best TVs will seriously up your enjoyment of everything you view on your set. I'm super excited right now, as a bunch of our top-reviewed TVs are seeing substantial price cuts.
For example, you can currently get the LG 55-inch G4 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,796 at Amazon. This is the best OLED TV we've tested thanks to its outstanding picture quality with gorgeous colors and perfect blacks. And after a massive $800 discount, it's at its lowest price ever.
Or, if you're looking for something more affordable, you can get the Roku 55" Plus Series 4K QLED TV on sale for $349 at Best Buy. We rank this as one of the best budget TVs on the market and it's incredible value for money, especially now that it's on sale for $150 off. It did briefly drop to $249 earlier this year, but the Roku Plus QLED is still a great buy right now.
Best TV deals
The Roku Plus Series QLED TV offers the familiar face of Roku along with a quantum dot-enhanced picture — the latter of which is not always guaranteed in this price range. In our Roku Plus Series QLED review, we praised this TV for its accurate color, surprisingly decent audio, and its easy-to-use Roku functionality. We rank it as one of the best budget TVs on the market.
This is a solid 4K TV deal. In our Vizio Quantum Pro review we praised this set's colorful picture, local dimming and excellent viewing angles. It's also a well-equipped gaming TV, with a 120Hz refresh and FreeSync Premium Pro support.
The U6N is Hisense's most affordable Mini-LED TV, and this deal drops its budget-friendly price even more. In addition to its Mini-LED backlighting, the U6N also arrives with quantum-dot color, Dolby Vision support and Google TV built right into the software. Our Hisense U6N TV review determined that it's a terrific choice for folks who are shopping for a great TV but don't necessarily need top-shelf performance.
The LG B4 OLED is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.
The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. Surprisingly, this excellent deal is still available. As you'll see in our Hisense U8N review, this set features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too.
Our Samsung QN90D Neo QLED review said this is the best QLED TV you can buy. It's incredibly bright, with gorgeous colors and strong contrast. It's also a great gaming TV, with a quick response time and access to Samsung's Gaming Hub. You also get HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, a 144Hz refresh rate and 4 HDMI 2.1 ports. It made our list of the best TVs.
43" for $897
50" for $997
55" for $1,197
65" for $1,797 [lowest price!]
The LG B3 may be a 2023 release, but I'd rather watch it than most of the similarly priced TVs. It's not nearly as bright as a high-end OLED TV, but as long as you're not situated in a bright room, it'll shine. Best of all, gamers are getting a solid array of features, including two HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, and Dolby Vision support.
The S84D OLED TV is a serious value, offering a 120Hz refresh rate on a WOLED panel. Its ATSC 3.0 tuner gets access to NextGenTV and 4K broadcasts, plus Tizen OS is home to a slew of game streaming apps, making the S84D a true all-arounder. You also get four HDMI 2.1 ports on board.
The LG G4, our pick for the best OLED TV you can buy in 2024, is stunning. In our LG G4 OLED review, we said it delivers a superb picture and smart interface along with four handy HDMI 2.1 ports. Gamers will enjoy class-leading gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K gaming at 120Hz or 144Hz, VRR, FreeSync, G-Sync compatibility, and LG's Game Optimizer mode. Simply put, it's one of the best TVs ever made.
55" for $1,796 [lowest price!]
65" for $1,996 [lowest price!]
77" for $2,996 [lowest price!]
83" for $4,796
