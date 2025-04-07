Lululemon’s 'We Made Too Much' section restock — 21 styles I'd buy from $14

Enjoying the spring? If you're taking your workouts outside, you'll want to take advantage of Lululemon's We Made Too Much section with apparel and accessories from $14.

Right now you can get the All Yours Long-Sleeve Shirt on sale from $39 at Lululemon. This reliable tee is an excellent addition to your wardrobe, since it goes with everything. It's also made of super soft fabric that's naturally breathable, which is great now the weather is warming up. Plus, the Restfeel Flip-Flop is on sale from $59 at Lululemon.

Here are some Lululemon shopping tips: prices can vary based on your choice of size and color, so check out the different color options in your size to find the best discounts.

Also, note that some of these items are marked final sale — so you won’t be able to return or exchange unless you’re a Lululemon member. I also recommend checking out the best deals in Lowe's spring sale.

Editor's Choice

Ribbed Nulu Twist-Front Headband: was $22 now from $14 @ Lululemon

If you need something to keep your hair under control while you're working out, this Lululemon Ribbed Nulu Twist-Front Headband is a very stylish way to do so. It comes in a selection of pretty colors including Bone, Black and Strawberry Milkshake. It also wicks sweat and dries fast.

Daily Stride Sparkle Quarter Socks: was $18 now from $14 @ Lululemon

Socks don't need to be boring! These Lululemon socks have a glittery touch woven in that makes them shimmer. Reviewers like that they're thin enough to wear with a variety of shoe types and assure that they're not itchy.

Clippable Nano Pouch: was $24 now from $19 @ Lululemon

This Lululemon Clippable Nano Pouch lets you keep your small important items safe and close at hand. It's made of water repellent fabric, has two card slots and a zippered main compartment.

Cates T-Shirt: was $48 now from $24 @ Lululemon

If you want a dependable t-shirt that'll match all your casual outfits, look no further than the Cates T-Shirt from Lululemon. It has a slightly cropped design that cuts off just above the waist, so it's perfect to pair with everything from jeans to sweatpants.

Lululemon Love Tank Top: was $42 now from $29 @ Lululemon

On sale from $29, the Lululemon Love Tank Top is soft, stretchy and breathable. Its fit floats away from your body, making it great to wear on warmer days or during sweaty gym sessions. Plus, the style goes with everything.

Align High-Rise Short 6": was $64 now from $34 @ Lululemon

These biker shorts are super cute and come in a variety of colors and lengths. This pair happens to be the 6-inch version and they feature stretchy, breathable material that's great for yoga class or just lounging at home.

All Yours Long-Sleeve Shirt: was $68 now from $39 @ Lululemon

The All Yours Long-Sleeve Shirt is made from Pima Cotton that's super soft and breathable, making it a great addition to your wardrobe. Its loose fit also makes it extremely comfortable and easy to layer.

Nulu Slim-Fit High-Rise Skirt: was $78 now from $39 @ Lululemon

Right now you can grab this Nulu Slim-Fit skirt starting from just $39. It stretches four ways and has a slit in the back, allowing you to move freely. Plus, it's super soft, breathable and wicks sweat. It's cut to hit just below the knee.

Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7": was $68 now from $39 @ Lululemon

If you're the kind of runner who always cuts that annoying liner out of your shorts, look no further. These linerless shorts from Lululemon are designed for running and training, in a lightweight fabric that moves with you. The 7-inch leg length and classic fit is comfortable on the move, and there's a cord waistband, allowing you to pull the shorts tight against your stomach to minimize movement.

Align Tank Top: was $68 now from $39 @ Lululemon

This super-soft, super-comfortable tank top has a built-in bra for light support during hikes, Pilates, and yoga classes. It’s soft and sweat-wicking and comes in several different colorways to suit every style. It’s also slightly cropped to allow you to move through different yoga poses.

Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe: was $148 now from $49 @ Lululemon

These women's running shoes were designed to deliver support and breathability where you need it and flexibility where you want it. They feature a soft and springy cushioning so you'll bounce right along on the street, track or treadmill. The shoes also come with a 30-day trial, so you can put them to the test and get a full refund if they don't work out.

Back To Life Sport Bottle: was $72 now from $54 @ Lululemon

This Lululemon sport bottle lets you hit your hydration goals in style. With a 32 oz capacity, it's vacuum insulated to keep your drinks cold for hours. It also has an easy open lid that's a cinch to use.

Side-Pleat High-Rise Tennis Skirt: was $88 now from $59 @ Lululemon

This Lululemon Side-Pleat High-Rise Tennis Skirt is great on the court. It's lightweight, won't slow you down and has mesh panels for extra ventilation.

Restfeel Flip-Flop: was $68 now from $59 @ Lululemon

Some of the comfiest flip-flops you'll find, the Restfeels have a soft fabric strap and a cushioned midsole to keep your feet supported. They're currently available in a cheerful Red Glow colorway.

Airing Easy Short-Sleeve Shirt: was $88 now from $59 @ Lululemon

Lulu describes this shirt as an "everyday button-up, but technical. Breathable, quick-drying fabric stands up to hot, go-go-go days." Knowing its overall versatility, getting it for $59 is a great deal. One reviewer called it "My favorite top," and another called it "Airy and flexible."

Soft Knit Overshirt: was $128 now from $64 @ Lululemon

This Lululemon Soft Knit Overshirt is the perfect way to finish off an outfit, or add an additional layer without getting too warm. This fabric is wrinkle resistant, stretchy and dries fast. There are two pockets on each side to hold your stuff.

Softy Suedey High-Rise Tight 25": was $98 now from $69 @ Lululemon

If you love the feel of suede, these are the Lululemon leggings you should get. These are stretchy, move with you while you're getting active and dry fast if they get wet.

Wunder Train High-Rise Crop Tight: was $98 now from $69 @ Lululemon

You can never own too many leggings, and you'll definitely want to add a pair of the Wunder Train tights — the best Lululemon leggings for the gym that we’ve reviewed — to your cart. They're made of breathable and sweat-resistant Everlux fabric.

Scuba Mid-Rise Oversized Jogger Regular: was $118 now from $69 @ Lululemon

These Scuba mid-rise joggers are the perfect choice to stay comfy and cozy. They're made of a soft fleece fabric that'll keep you warm while staying breathable. Plus, they're perfect to pair with a Scuba hoodie.

Pointelle-Knit Cotton Sweater: was $118 now from $89 @ Lululemon

If think all weather is sweater weather, this one will help you get through the hotter months of the year without overheating. It's super soft and doesn't trap too much heat thanks to its open hole knit.