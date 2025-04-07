Epic Nintendo Switch game sale from $4 — 19 deals I'd buy now

If you're as excited about the Nintendo Switch 2 as I am, you'll be having a tough time waiting for that release date. But in the meantime, there are a bunch of awesome Nintendo Switch game deals you don't want to miss out on.

Right now Nintendo has games on sale from $4. This sale includes critically acclaimed hits like Child of Light on sale for $4. Or, if Assassin's Creed Shadows has you hankering to revisit the older titles in the series, you can get the Assassin's Creed Anniversary Edition Mega Bundle on sale for $39.

Meanwhile, you can get The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom on sale for $41 at Woot. This game is packed with simple platforming and puzzles you have to work with items in your inventory to solve. Plus, the graphics look both cute and unique thanks to the game's diorama-style visuals.

I've listed all my favorite Switch game deals below. I also recommend checking out the best deals in Lowe's spring sale.

Best Nintendo Switch deals

Blazing Strike: was $39 now $19 at Woot! Blazing Strike is a fighting game with super satisfying gameplay and pixel-perfect graphics. Its sprites are hugely detailed and look incredible, and you also get a unique roster of fighters to take on whether you're playing with friends or taking on the world in online matches.

Assassin's Creed The Rebel Collection: was $39 now $23 at Amazon Set sail in two award-winning Assassin's Creed adventures in The Rebel Collection. Bundling together Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and Assassin's Creed: Rogue, become a pirate and an assassin hunter as you explore history, eliminate targets and get lost in two sizeable open worlds. This collection has been tailored for the Switch with touch-screen integration, and motion control aiming. And all single-player DLC is included.

Sonic Superstars: was $29 now $24 at Amazon A terrific return to form for the medium's most famous hedgehog. Sonic Superstars must rank as one of the finest series entries in the iconic franchise over the past 15 years. It wisely takes Sonic and chums back to their 16-bit platforming roots, delivering old school speedster thrills that will any gamer who ever owned a Sega Genesis/Mega Drive will love.

Theatrythm Final Bar Line: was $39 now $31 at Amazon This toe-tapping rhythm game on Switch will be hugely appealing to Final Fantasy fans. In this game, you'll assemble a party of your favorite Final Fantasy characters and keep the beat moving along with some of the franchise's most popular music. You can even take the battle online and try and beat your friends' scores.

Persona 5 Royal: was $59 now $34 at Amazon Persona 5 Royal is part turn-based RPG and part high-school simulator. You play as a new student who has recently moved to Tokyo. Soon you discover the ability to transverse a strange alternate reality and form The Phantom Thieves in an effort to fix the corrupt society around you. Just be warned, Persona 5 Royal will consume all your free time once it gets its hooks in.

TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD: Bush Rescue Bundle: was $39 now $35 at Amazon Ty is back. This collection of remade 3D platformers look better than ever and feel incredible to play, with a memorable outback setting and plenty of memorable characters in tow. This HD collection also adds a Hardcore Mode for an even tougher challenge!

Pokémon Let's Go, Eevee!: was $59 now $39 at Woot! Whether it's your first time visiting Kanto or you're eager to relive nostalgia from the first Pokémon games, Pokémon Let's Go, Eevee! is one of the best titles in the series on Switch. It takes advantage of the system’s motion controls to let you catch Pokémon in an immersive way, and you can also connect your game to the Pokémon Go smartphone app too.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $41 at Woot! Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Switch games available. Even years after its launch it continues to dominate the best-sellers chart. This means any form of discount is pretty rare, but you can currently save on this must-have family-friendly hit. And if you want even more courses, be sure to pick up the Booster Pack DLC that adds 48 new tracks including fan-favorite picks.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59 now $44 at Woot! Mario's latest side-scrolling adventure is a wonderfully refreshing spin on the classic formula. Venturing to the Flower Kingdom, you'll discover stage-altering Wonder Flowers which can warp levels, create new platforming challenges and even turn Mario into an elephant. Playable in up to four-player co-op, Mario Wonder is a platforming marvel for the entire family and one of the very best Nintendo Switch games you can play now.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $44 at Woot! The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.