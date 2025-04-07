Epic Nintendo Switch game sale from $4 — 19 deals I'd buy now

Deals
By published

Check out these awesome Switch game deals from Nintendo, Amazon and more while we wait for the Nintendo Switch 2!

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom screenshot
(Image credit: Nintendo)
Jump to:

If you're as excited about the Nintendo Switch 2 as I am, you'll be having a tough time waiting for that release date. But in the meantime, there are a bunch of awesome Nintendo Switch game deals you don't want to miss out on.

Right now Nintendo has games on sale from $4. This sale includes critically acclaimed hits like Child of Light on sale for $4. Or, if Assassin's Creed Shadows has you hankering to revisit the older titles in the series, you can get the Assassin's Creed Anniversary Edition Mega Bundle on sale for $39.

Meanwhile, you can get The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom on sale for $41 at Woot. This game is packed with simple platforming and puzzles you have to work with items in your inventory to solve. Plus, the graphics look both cute and unique thanks to the game's diorama-style visuals.

I've listed all my favorite Switch game deals below. I also recommend checking out the best deals in Lowe's spring sale.

Quick links — digital game deals

Quick Links — physical game deals

Best Nintendo Switch deals

A Little to the Left Extra Tidy Edition
A Little to the Left Extra Tidy Edition: was $34 now $19 at Amazon

One of the best cozy games released in recent years. A Little to the Left gives you over 100 satisfying logic puzzles to solve, with soft illustated visuals and pleasing sound effects. The Extra Tidy edition includes two additional DLC expansions all in one package. However, note that you can get the standard edition for $14 at Nintendo.

View Deal
Blazing Strike
Blazing Strike: was $39 now $19 at Woot!

Blazing Strike is a fighting game with super satisfying gameplay and pixel-perfect graphics. Its sprites are hugely detailed and look incredible, and you also get a unique roster of fighters to take on whether you're playing with friends or taking on the world in online matches.

View Deal
Assassin's Creed The Rebel Collection
Assassin's Creed The Rebel Collection: was $39 now $23 at Amazon

Set sail in two award-winning Assassin's Creed adventures in The Rebel Collection. Bundling together Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and Assassin's Creed: Rogue, become a pirate and an assassin hunter as you explore history, eliminate targets and get lost in two sizeable open worlds. This collection has been tailored for the Switch with touch-screen integration, and motion control aiming. And all single-player DLC is included.

View Deal
Sonic Superstars
Sonic Superstars: was $29 now $24 at Amazon

A terrific return to form for the medium's most famous hedgehog. Sonic Superstars must rank as one of the finest series entries in the iconic franchise over the past 15 years. It wisely takes Sonic and chums back to their 16-bit platforming roots, delivering old school speedster thrills that will any gamer who ever owned a Sega Genesis/Mega Drive will love.

View Deal
Theatrythm Final Bar Line
Theatrythm Final Bar Line: was $39 now $31 at Amazon

This toe-tapping rhythm game on Switch will be hugely appealing to Final Fantasy fans. In this game, you'll assemble a party of your favorite Final Fantasy characters and keep the beat moving along with some of the franchise's most popular music. You can even take the battle online and try and beat your friends' scores.

View Deal
Persona 5 Royal
Persona 5 Royal: was $59 now $34 at Amazon

Persona 5 Royal is part turn-based RPG and part high-school simulator. You play as a new student who has recently moved to Tokyo. Soon you discover the ability to transverse a strange alternate reality and form The Phantom Thieves in an effort to fix the corrupt society around you. Just be warned, Persona 5 Royal will consume all your free time once it gets its hooks in.

View Deal
TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD: Bush Rescue Bundle
TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD: Bush Rescue Bundle: was $39 now $35 at Amazon

Ty is back. This collection of remade 3D platformers look better than ever and feel incredible to play, with a memorable outback setting and plenty of memorable characters in tow. This HD collection also adds a Hardcore Mode for an even tougher challenge!

View Deal
Pokémon Let's Go, Eevee!
Pokémon Let's Go, Eevee!: was $59 now $39 at Woot!

Whether it's your first time visiting Kanto or you're eager to relive nostalgia from the first Pokémon games, Pokémon Let's Go, Eevee! is one of the best titles in the series on Switch. It takes advantage of the system’s motion controls to let you catch Pokémon in an immersive way, and you can also connect your game to the Pokémon Go smartphone app too.

View Deal
The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom
The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom: was $59 now $41 at Woot!

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom sees the titular Princess setting off on her own full adventure for the first time. You'll need to wield the power of "Echoes" of items and monsters from throughout the realm to save Hyrule from a series of mysterious rifts.
Price check: $49 @ Amazon

View Deal
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $41 at Woot!

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Switch games available. Even years after its launch it continues to dominate the best-sellers chart. This means any form of discount is pretty rare, but you can currently save on this must-have family-friendly hit. And if you want even more courses, be sure to pick up the Booster Pack DLC that adds 48 new tracks including fan-favorite picks.

View Deal
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59 now $44 at Woot!

Mario's latest side-scrolling adventure is a wonderfully refreshing spin on the classic formula. Venturing to the Flower Kingdom, you'll discover stage-altering Wonder Flowers which can warp levels, create new platforming challenges and even turn Mario into an elephant. Playable in up to four-player co-op, Mario Wonder is a platforming marvel for the entire family and one of the very best Nintendo Switch games you can play now.

View Deal
The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $44 at Woot!

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.

View Deal
Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake: was $59 now $49 at Amazon

One of the most beloved Dragon Quest games has hit the Nintendo Switch thanks to this HD-2D remake. This version's pixel sprites and 3D backgrounds look truly stunning, and as the first chapter in the Erdrick Trilogy story, this game is one every Dragon Quest fan needs to experience.

View Deal
See more Gaming Deals
Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about nintendo
A Nintendo Switch 2 console in hand

I'm impressed by the Nintendo Switch 2 — but here's why I'm not buying one until 2026
Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition Screenshot

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is my first experience with the Switch RPG series — and it’s all I want to play until Switch 2 arrives

Garden planting tools

This expert hack easily removes rust from your garden tools — and it costs less than $1
See more latest
Most Popular
Bose QuietComfort headphones deal
Don't miss $120 off Bose's more affordable noise canceling headphones
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in hand
Best Samsung deals in April 2025 — here’s the best deals on Samsung TVs, Galaxy phones and more
xbox series x review
Get a free Xbox game with your Amazon Prime subscription — here's how to claim yours before it's gone
Walmart Outdoor Deals
Huge Walmart patio and garden sale knocks up to 50% off — 17 outdoor deals I'd shop right now
The Brooklyn Bedding Mattress on a bed frame in a bedroom, a Tom&#039;s Guide price drop deals graphic (right)
Shopping for a new mattress in the weekend's sales? These are the deals I recommend — from just $168
The Westin Heavenly Bed hotel mattress and bedding in a Westin hotel room, a Tom&#039;s Guide price drop deals graphic (right)
Get a luxury sleep for less from the world's best hotels — save up to $965 right now
Grill Deals
Epic grill sale this weekend — 11 deals I'd shop now on Ninja, Weber and more from $89
Image shows the Saatva Classic mattress on a white and rose gold marble background with a blue Presidents&#039; Day mattress sales luggage tag badge overlaid on the bottom left hand corner
The renowned Saatva Classic mattress is 15% off — and you can save an extra $50 right now
XPS 16 shown on desk
Epic Dell Spring Sale — 5 laptop deals I'd shop this weekend
Samsung S85D 4K OLED TV
No way! Amazon just slashed $500 off this 83-inch Samsung OLED TV — and the 77-inch is the same price