Massive Target sale live from $17 — 15 deals I'm adding to my cart now
Shop deals on TVs, kitchen appliances, headphones and more
Hoping to indulge in a little retail therapy this week? Target's latest sale has you covered. The retailer is offering some epic discounts on tons of my favorite items from TVs and headphones to kitchen appliances and apparel.
For instance, the Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is one of our favorite kitchen devices and is on sale for just $89. If you're in the market for a new TV, look no further than the Samsung 65" Q60D QLED 4K TV, which is boasting a $200 discount. The rest of my favorite deals in Target's sale are listed below. Plus, for more great discounts, check out our Target promo codes guide.
Quick Links
- shop all Target deals
- Roku Express: was $29 now $17
- Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: was $89 now $59
- Amazfit Bip 5: was $89 now $69
- Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven: was $229 now $89
- Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123 now $99
- Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99
- Ninja 0.5-quart Creami: was $229 now $199
- Roku Select Series 4K Smart TV: was $279 now $249
- KitchenAid Stand Mixer 5.5 Quart: was $449 now $349
- Microsoft Surface Laptop: was $999 now $799
Best Target Deals
The Roku Express (2022) is a budget-friendly streaming device that delivers smooth HD streaming on your TV. It’s compact, easy to set up, and comes with a simple remote. With access to tons of free and paid content, it’s perfect for casual streamers who want an affordable, no-fuss upgrade.
The Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a single-cup, portable brewer that can make delicious coffee in minutes. Choose from hundreds of K-Cup pod varieties to make 6-12oz cups of hot and iced beverages. It's easy to use, and with its compact size of 5 inches, it's a great space-saver. In our Keurig K-Mini review, we said it's the easiest starter Keurig machine you can buy.
Yes, the Amazfit Bip 5 looks like an Apple Watch, but it's not a cheap imitation. Instead, when we tested the Bip 5, we found that it's one of the top alternatives to Fitbit's now-discontinued smartwatches. The watch face is extremely customizable, the battery can last up to 10 days (significantly more than the Apple Watch's 18 hours), and effectively tracks your sleep, steps, and workouts.
For a multi-purposeful, portable cleaner, nothing beats the Little Green Carpet Cleaner. It will spray, scrub and lift away smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Thanks to its powerful suction, It can even remove dirty paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The small-but-mighty machine boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills.
In our Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven review, we loved the oven's versatility and ease of use. What's more is it comes with a 3 year warranty, so your $89 will see you through all the way to 2027.
Small but mighty, the Beats Studio Buds offer AirPods-like performance. You get active noise cancelling, sweat resistance and up to eight hours listening time, or 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case. In our Beats Studio Buds review, we labeled them a surprisingly affordable option for ANC. Add in impressive sound, and they're a top contender in its price range.
This bundle contains the standard Now Gen 2 i-Type camera, plus two packs of i-Type print papers (16 in total). This is a decent price, and worth taking advantage of now. The cheapest we've seen this bundle is $110, so you may want to wait and see if it drops any further during the sales.
Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient and versatile oven can heat up to 662F in less than five minutes and cook up a 12-inch pizza, burgers, meats and more. You can open or close the shovel of the door or chimney to control the fire; a dual thermometer lets you know the internal temperature. It's also easy to move the entire oven around thanks to its two flexible wheels and two stable steel legs. It comes with a waterproof fabric cover, ash collector, mesh storage shelf, pizza peel and other accessories for your pizza-making convenience.
There’s nothing better than a bowl of ice cream — and this gadget has earned plenty of social media points for being the best at what it does. In our Ninja Creami review, we praised it for its ease of use (dangerously easy!), its multiple functions, and how many customizable recipes are available for it.
Roku's line of TVs are on sale. This model features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Made by Roku, this TV also features Roku's platform for all your streaming needs.
The DU6900 is part of Samsung's "Crystal" line of TVs. The 4K TV is a good budget option with support for HDR10+, a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, and Samsung's Tizen OS. You also get Alexa/Bixby/Google Assistant support.
This style comes with a whip, dough beater, and flat beater attachments, so you can make everything from breads to meringues with this versatile stand mixer.
The Roborock S8 is one of the best hybrid robot vacuum/mops around and you can now get it on sale. It's accurate at detecting carpet, fast at mapping out the home and effective at picking up dust and debris in a single sweep.
If you're looking for a big-screen TV — this is a solid bet. Samsung's QLED TV features HDR10+ support, built-in Alexa voice assistant, three HDMI ports and Alexa/Bixby/Google Assistant compatibility.
The new Surface Laptop is a powerful machine. The base model features a 13.8-inch PixelSense 2304 x 1536 display, Snapdragon X Plus CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Act fast! Best Buy just knocked $500 off one of the best RTX 4070 gaming laptops
Huge Hoka running shoe and apparel sale live — 17 deals I'd shop now from $9