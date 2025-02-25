Massive Target sale live from $17 — 15 deals I'm adding to my cart now

Hoping to indulge in a little retail therapy this week? Target's latest sale has you covered. The retailer is offering some epic discounts on tons of my favorite items from TVs and headphones to kitchen appliances and apparel.

For instance, the Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is one of our favorite kitchen devices and is on sale for just $89. If you're in the market for a new TV, look no further than the Samsung 65" Q60D QLED 4K TV, which is boasting a $200 discount. The rest of my favorite deals in Target's sale are listed below. Plus, for more great discounts, check out our Target promo codes guide.

Best Target Deals

Roku Express: was $29 now $17 at Target The Roku Express (2022) is a budget-friendly streaming device that delivers smooth HD streaming on your TV. It’s compact, easy to set up, and comes with a simple remote. With access to tons of free and paid content, it’s perfect for casual streamers who want an affordable, no-fuss upgrade.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: was $89 now $59 at Target The Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a single-cup, portable brewer that can make delicious coffee in minutes. Choose from hundreds of K-Cup pod varieties to make 6-12oz cups of hot and iced beverages. It's easy to use, and with its compact size of 5 inches, it's a great space-saver. In our Keurig K-Mini review, we said it's the easiest starter Keurig machine you can buy.

Amazfit Bip 5: was $89 now $59 at Target Yes, the Amazfit Bip 5 looks like an Apple Watch, but it's not a cheap imitation. Instead, when we tested the Bip 5, we found that it's one of the top alternatives to Fitbit's now-discontinued smartwatches. The watch face is extremely customizable, the battery can last up to 10 days (significantly more than the Apple Watch's 18 hours), and effectively tracks your sleep, steps, and workouts.

BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123 now $99 at Target For a multi-purposeful, portable cleaner, nothing beats the Little Green Carpet Cleaner. It will spray, scrub and lift away smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Thanks to its powerful suction, It can even remove dirty paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The small-but-mighty machine boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 at Target Small but mighty, the Beats Studio Buds offer AirPods-like performance. You get active noise cancelling, sweat resistance and up to eight hours listening time, or 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case. In our Beats Studio Buds review, we labeled them a surprisingly affordable option for ANC. Add in impressive sound, and they're a top contender in its price range.

Polaroid Now Gen 2 Instant Camera Bundle : was $129 now $119 at Target This bundle contains the standard Now Gen 2 i-Type camera, plus two packs of i-Type print papers (16 in total). This is a decent price, and worth taking advantage of now. The cheapest we've seen this bundle is $110, so you may want to wait and see if it drops any further during the sales.

Costway Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $349 now $179 at Target Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient and versatile oven can heat up to 662F in less than five minutes and cook up a 12-inch pizza, burgers, meats and more. You can open or close the shovel of the door or chimney to control the fire; a dual thermometer lets you know the internal temperature. It's also easy to move the entire oven around thanks to its two flexible wheels and two stable steel legs. It comes with a waterproof fabric cover, ash collector, mesh storage shelf, pizza peel and other accessories for your pizza-making convenience.

Ninja 0.5-quart Creami: was $229 now $199 at Target There’s nothing better than a bowl of ice cream — and this gadget has earned plenty of social media points for being the best at what it does. In our Ninja Creami review, we praised it for its ease of use (dangerously easy!), its multiple functions, and how many customizable recipes are available for it.

Roborock S8 Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $749 now $399 at Target The Roborock S8 is one of the best hybrid robot vacuum/mops around and you can now get it on sale. It's accurate at detecting carpet, fast at mapping out the home and effective at picking up dust and debris in a single sweep.