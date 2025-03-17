Massive Skechers sale from $20 is live at Amazon — 15 deals I'd buy now on sneakers, sandals and more
Amazon's spring sale include a bunch of awesome deals on Skechers. If you're on the hunt for new sneakers or some sandals to help you enjoy the warmer weather, you're in luck.
For starters, the Skechers Go Walk Lite Boat Shoe are on sale for $25 at Amazon. I love these because they just scream 'spring', and they're a great buy at this price. You can also grab one of our favorite pairs of Skechers, the Skechers Go Run Lite Sneakers on sale from $44 at Amazon.
Prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so check any different color options in your size to find the best deals. Plus, check out our Amazon promo codes guide and see the deals I'd get from $14 in Walmart's latest sale.
Best Skechers deals
Skechers Tantric-Copano Flip-Flop (Men's): was $40 now from $20 @ Amazon
These Skechers sandals are durable, dependable and go well with pretty much everything. Their Luxe Foam soles cradle and support the feet.
Skechers Cleo Sherlock Engineered Knit Loafer Skimmer (Women's): was $44 now from $21 @ Amazon
Right now you can score the Skechers Cleo Sherlock Engineered Knit Loafer Skimmer for a super-cheap starting price. Thanks to their knit construction, these Skechers are breathable, flexible and stretchy. You also get Skechers' Air-Cooled Memory Foam underfoot, and they have a cool geometric pattern across the upper.
Skechers Go Walk Lite Boat Shoe (Women's): was $40 now from $25 @ Amazon
The Skechers Go Walk Lite Boat Shoe is now on sale from $25. These pull-on shoes are super comfortable to wear thanks to their Goga Max insole. Plus, they work well with both formal and casual outfits.
Skechers Foamies Arch Fit Cali Breeze 2.0 (Women's): was $50 now from $31 @ Amazon
Looking to save on a comfortable and secure sandal? You can't go wrong with this Skechers slide sandal that features a lightweight upper with adjustable buckle straps, a contoured cushioned footbed and podiatrist-certified arch support.
Skechers Rumble on Sassy Dayz (Women's): was $54 now from $32 @ Amazon
Skechers don't just make sneakers! Reviewers on Amazon say these heels are as comfortable as can be, and you have a choice of four different strap colors to match your favorite outfits.
Skechers D lites Bright Sky (Women's): was $65 now from $34 @ Amazon
These Skechers D lites combine the look of sneakers with the functionality and comfort of mules. They have a super cushy Memory Foam comfort insole, traction outsoles and a shock-absorbing supportive midsole.
Skechers Go Walk 5 Honor Sneaker (Women's): was $65 now from $34 @ Amazon
The Skechers Go Walk 5 Honor are a great buy for casual walks. These pull on easily and have a Goga Mat insole that's responsive and supportive. Reviewers on Amazon say these are super comfortable with no need to break them in, and they look great too.
Skechers Bobs B Cute Shoe (Women's): was $50 now from $35 @ Amazon
Step into style and comfort with the Skechers Women's Bobs B Cute Shoe, featuring a Memory Foam cushioned insole for unbeatable comfort. Made from 100% vegan materials and machine washable for easy care, these shoes are perfect for everyday wear.
Skechers Beverlee High Tea (Women's): was $44 now from $39 @ Amazon
Elevate your look with these pretty Skechers heels. They're as supportive as can be, with a Luxe Foam comfort footbed and stylish mesh straps. Reviewers on Amazon say they're easy to walk in and go well with summer outfits.
Skechers Bobs Squad Waves-Still Wading Sneaker (Women's): was $55 now from $38 @ Amazon
These Skechers look eye-catching thanks to their chunky sole and Skechers logo on the outside. However, they're also super comfortable thanks to their Skechers Memory Foam cushioned comfort insole. Reviewers say that they're great to wear even if you're on your feet all day.
Skechers Reggae Slim Simply Stretch Sandal (Women's): was $55 now from $39 @ Amazon
Get ready for warm weather with this deal on the Skechers Reggae Slim Simply Stretch Sandal. These are super comfortable thanks to their stretchy straps and cushioned footbed. Plus, they're machine washable if they ever get dirty.
Skechers Squad Sr Food Service Shoe (Women's): was $67 now from $40 @ Amazon
If you're on the hunt for a comfortable pair of work shoes, look no further. Skechers' Squad Sr Food Service Shoe features a slip-resistant sole to help prevent any on-the-job mishaps. Comfort and protection combine with its sporty utility design and a cushioned Skechers Memory Foam insole.
Skechers Cessnock Food Service Shoe (Men's): was $69 now from $44 @ Amazon
These Skechers Cessnock Food Service shoes are beloved by healthcare and hospitality workers thanks to their slip-in design and Air-Cooled Memory foam insole. They also have non-slip outsoles to keep you steady on your feet.
Skechers Go Run Lite (Men's): was $75 now from $44 @ Amazon
We rank these shoes as the best Skechers for novice runners. These extremely light and breathable shoes are supportive, durable and come in at an affordable price point. However, we noted in our Skechers Go Run Lite review that you'll eventually want to upgrade to a shoe that is engineered for running longer distances if you do get serious about the sport.
Skechers Max Cushioning Glide Step Caledonia Slip-ins Sneaker (Women's): was $100 now from $73 @ Amazon
I'm a big fan of these Skechers' clean look and chunky soles. But they're not just stylish; they're designed for runners. They have an Air-Cooled Goga Mat insole to keep your feet cool and comfortable, an ULTRA GO midsole to keep you light on your feet and a super cushioned comfort feel underfoot.
