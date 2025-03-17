Massive Skechers sale from $20 is live at Amazon — 15 deals I'd buy now on sneakers, sandals and more

Deals
By published

I'm adding these Skechers deals to my cart

Skechers Slip-ins: Summits in Dazzling Haze color
(Image credit: Skechers)
Jump to:

Amazon's spring sale include a bunch of awesome deals on Skechers. If you're on the hunt for new sneakers or some sandals to help you enjoy the warmer weather, you're in luck.

For starters, the Skechers Go Walk Lite Boat Shoe are on sale for $25 at Amazon. I love these because they just scream 'spring', and they're a great buy at this price. You can also grab one of our favorite pairs of Skechers, the Skechers Go Run Lite Sneakers on sale from $44 at Amazon.

Prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so check any different color options in your size to find the best deals. Plus, check out our Amazon promo codes guide and see the deals I'd get from $14 in Walmart's latest sale.

Skechers deals — Quick links

Best Skechers deals

Skechers Tantric-Copano Flip-Flop (Men's): was $40 now from $20 @ Amazon

Skechers Tantric-Copano Flip-Flop (Men's): was $40 now from $20 @ Amazon
These Skechers sandals are durable, dependable and go well with pretty much everything. Their Luxe Foam soles cradle and support the feet.

View Deal
Skechers Cleo Sherlock Engineered Knit Loafer Skimmer (Women's): was $44 now from $21 @ Amazon

Skechers Cleo Sherlock Engineered Knit Loafer Skimmer (Women's): was $44 now from $21 @ Amazon
Right now you can score the Skechers Cleo Sherlock Engineered Knit Loafer Skimmer for a super-cheap starting price. Thanks to their knit construction, these Skechers are breathable, flexible and stretchy. You also get Skechers' Air-Cooled Memory Foam underfoot, and they have a cool geometric pattern across the upper.

View Deal
Skechers Go Walk Lite Boat Shoe (Women's): was $40 now from $25 @ Amazon

Skechers Go Walk Lite Boat Shoe (Women's): was $40 now from $25 @ Amazon
The Skechers Go Walk Lite Boat Shoe is now on sale from $25. These pull-on shoes are super comfortable to wear thanks to their Goga Max insole. Plus, they work well with both formal and casual outfits.

View Deal
Skechers Foamies Arch Fit Cali Breeze 2.0 (Women's): was $50 now from $31 @ Amazon

Skechers Foamies Arch Fit Cali Breeze 2.0 (Women's): was $50 now from $31 @ Amazon
Looking to save on a comfortable and secure sandal? You can't go wrong with this Skechers slide sandal that features a lightweight upper with adjustable buckle straps, a contoured cushioned footbed and podiatrist-certified arch support.

View Deal
Skechers Rumble on Sassy Dayz (Women's): was $54 now from $32 @ Amazon

Skechers Rumble on Sassy Dayz (Women's): was $54 now from $32 @ Amazon
Skechers don't just make sneakers! Reviewers on Amazon say these heels are as comfortable as can be, and you have a choice of four different strap colors to match your favorite outfits.

View Deal
Skechers D lites Bright Sky (Women's): was $65 now from $34 @ Amazon

Skechers D lites Bright Sky (Women's): was $65 now from $34 @ Amazon
These Skechers D lites combine the look of sneakers with the functionality and comfort of mules. They have a super cushy Memory Foam comfort insole, traction outsoles and a shock-absorbing supportive midsole.

View Deal
Skechers Go Walk 5 Honor Sneaker (Women's): was $65 now from $34 @ Amazon

Skechers Go Walk 5 Honor Sneaker (Women's): was $65 now from $34 @ Amazon
The Skechers Go Walk 5 Honor are a great buy for casual walks. These pull on easily and have a Goga Mat insole that's responsive and supportive. Reviewers on Amazon say these are super comfortable with no need to break them in, and they look great too.

View Deal
Skechers Bobs B Cute Shoe (Women's): was $50 now from $35 @ Amazon

Skechers Bobs B Cute Shoe (Women's): was $50 now from $35 @ Amazon
Step into style and comfort with the Skechers Women's Bobs B Cute Shoe, featuring a Memory Foam cushioned insole for unbeatable comfort. Made from 100% vegan materials and machine washable for easy care, these shoes are perfect for everyday wear.

View Deal
Skechers Beverlee High Tea (Women's): was $44 now from $39 @ Amazon

Skechers Beverlee High Tea (Women's): was $44 now from $39 @ Amazon
Elevate your look with these pretty Skechers heels. They're as supportive as can be, with a Luxe Foam comfort footbed and stylish mesh straps. Reviewers on Amazon say they're easy to walk in and go well with summer outfits.

View Deal
Skechers Bobs Squad Waves-Still Wading Sneaker (Women's): was $55 now from $38 @ Amazon

Skechers Bobs Squad Waves-Still Wading Sneaker (Women's): was $55 now from $38 @ Amazon
These Skechers look eye-catching thanks to their chunky sole and Skechers logo on the outside. However, they're also super comfortable thanks to their Skechers Memory Foam cushioned comfort insole. Reviewers say that they're great to wear even if you're on your feet all day.

View Deal
Skechers Reggae Slim Simply Stretch Sandal (Women's): was $55 now from $39 @ Amazon

Skechers Reggae Slim Simply Stretch Sandal (Women's): was $55 now from $39 @ Amazon
Get ready for warm weather with this deal on the Skechers Reggae Slim Simply Stretch Sandal. These are super comfortable thanks to their stretchy straps and cushioned footbed. Plus, they're machine washable if they ever get dirty.

View Deal
Skechers Squad Sr Food Service Shoe (Women's): was $67 now from $40 @ Amazon

Skechers Squad Sr Food Service Shoe (Women's): was $67 now from $40 @ Amazon
If you're on the hunt for a comfortable pair of work shoes, look no further. Skechers' Squad Sr Food Service Shoe features a slip-resistant sole to help prevent any on-the-job mishaps. Comfort and protection combine with its sporty utility design and a cushioned Skechers Memory Foam insole.

View Deal
Skechers Cessnock Food Service Shoe (Men's): was $69 now from $44 @ Amazon

Skechers Cessnock Food Service Shoe (Men's): was $69 now from $44 @ Amazon
These Skechers Cessnock Food Service shoes are beloved by healthcare and hospitality workers thanks to their slip-in design and Air-Cooled Memory foam insole. They also have non-slip outsoles to keep you steady on your feet.

View Deal
Skechers Go Run Lite (Men's): was $75 now from $44 @ Amazon

Skechers Go Run Lite (Men's): was $75 now from $44 @ Amazon
We rank these shoes as the best Skechers for novice runners. These extremely light and breathable shoes are supportive, durable and come in at an affordable price point. However, we noted in our Skechers Go Run Lite review that you'll eventually want to upgrade to a shoe that is engineered for running longer distances if you do get serious about the sport.

View Deal
Skechers Max Cushioning Glide Step Caledonia Slip-ins Sneaker (Women's): was $100 now from $73 @ Amazon

Skechers Max Cushioning Glide Step Caledonia Slip-ins Sneaker (Women's): was $100 now from $73 @ Amazon
I'm a big fan of these Skechers' clean look and chunky soles. But they're not just stylish; they're designed for runners. They have an Air-Cooled Goga Mat insole to keep your feet cool and comfortable, an ULTRA GO midsole to keep you light on your feet and a super cushioned comfort feel underfoot.

View Deal
TOPICS
Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Skechers main image
Epic Skechers sale at Amazon is live — 19 deals I'm shopping from $24 on sneakers, sandals and more
Skechers slip-in shoes in hand
Massive Skechers sale at Amazon is live from $21 — 17 deals I recommend buying on sneakers, sandals and more
Skechers slip-in shoes in hand
Massive Skechers sale at Amazon live — 17 deals I'd buy now from $24
Skechers woman&#039;s cardigan, men&#039;s walking shoe and woman&#039;s loafer
Huge Skechers sale at Amazon has shoes and apparel starting from $17 — 13 deals I’d buy now
Skechers main image
Massive Skechers sale is live from $23 at Amazon — 17 deals I'd buy now
Skechers main image
Skechers holiday sale from $16 at Amazon — here's the deals I'd buy now
Latest in Sales Events
Skechers Slip-ins: Summits in Dazzling Haze color
Massive Skechers sale from $20 is live at Amazon — 15 deals I'd buy now on sneakers, sandals and more
Ninja Flip Toaster Oven Air Fryer
Score! Save space and money with this epic Ninja Flip Toaster deal
Deals Under $50
Best weekend deals under $50 — 21 budget items I'm adding to my cart now
REI Deals
Epic REI sale live from $11 — 25 outdoor deals I'm shopping this weekend
Walmart sign with Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop badge
Walmart's latest sale starts from $14 — 29 deals I'm adding to my cart now
Steam Deck OLED
Massive Steam sale offering PC games from under $1 — here's 18 must-buy titles I'd go for
Latest in Deals
MacBook Air M3 15-inch in hand with Tom&#039;s Guide Lowest Price badge
I wanted the M4 MacBook Air, but this near-maxed out MacBook Air M3 for $300 off just changed my mind
Skechers Slip-ins: Summits in Dazzling Haze color
Massive Skechers sale from $20 is live at Amazon — 15 deals I'd buy now on sneakers, sandals and more
Garmin Fenix 8 deal
Act fast! Unexpected discount sees Garmin Fenix 8 drop to its lowest price on Amazon
Beats Studio Pro deal badge
Beats Studio Pro just got a massive price cut at Amazon — save $160 right now
The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro on a selfie stick with a green tree and blue sky out of focus in the background
I've tested every action camera and I've never seen a deal as good as this one on the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro — but it won't last for long
Ninja Flip Toaster Oven Air Fryer
Score! Save space and money with this epic Ninja Flip Toaster deal
More about sales events
A woman and man wearing Lululemon apparel

Huge Lululemon 'We Made Too Much' restock — shop my 11 top picks from $19 now
Asics Gel Kayano 30 price drop

Huge spring Asics sale from $49 — 13 running shoe deals I'd shop now
The logo for the WireGuard VPN protocol shown on a laptop

What is WireGuard?
See more latest
Most Popular
MacBook Air M3 15-inch in hand with Tom&#039;s Guide Lowest Price badge
I wanted the M4 MacBook Air, but this near-maxed out MacBook Air M3 for $300 off just changed my mind
Beats Studio Pro deal badge
Beats Studio Pro just got a massive price cut at Amazon — save $160 right now
Garmin Fenix 8 deal
Act fast! Unexpected discount sees Garmin Fenix 8 drop to its lowest price on Amazon
The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro on a selfie stick with a green tree and blue sky out of focus in the background
I've tested every action camera and I've never seen a deal as good as this one on the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro — but it won't last for long
A woman and man wearing Lululemon apparel
Huge Lululemon 'We Made Too Much' restock — shop my 11 top picks from $19 now
Asics Gel Kayano 30 price drop
Huge spring Asics sale from $49 — 13 running shoe deals I'd shop now
Meghan Markle in kitchen cooking with guest
I reviewed the luxe kettle in Meghan Markle's Netflix show — I love it, and it's currently on sale
A DreamCloud mattress and Saatva Classic mattress seperated by a vertical line
DreamCloud vs Saatva: Which Sleep Week mattress deal is right for you?
Deals Under $50
Best weekend deals under $50 — 21 budget items I'm adding to my cart now
Ninja Flip Toaster Oven Air Fryer
Score! Save space and money with this epic Ninja Flip Toaster deal