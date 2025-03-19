Huge Home Depot spring sale is live on patio furniture, grills, appliances and more — 19 deals I’d get for my home from $34

Deals
By published

Check out the deals I'm shopping at Home Depot for the spring

Home Depot logo shown against blue sky
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
Jump to:

We're in the swing of spring now, so make sure to shop these deals on everything you need to get your home ready for the season. Home Depot's sale has a ton of discounts on everything from appliances to furniture.

Right now Home Depot's patio furniture sale means you can get your yard decked out for as low as $110. Or, if you're more focused on your bathroom, Home Depot's biggest bath sale of the year takes up to 40% off vanities, bathtubs, showers and more.

My favorite Home Depot deals are listed below. For more savings, see our Home Depot promo codes coverage and check out our favorite deals in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale preview.

Quick Links

Editor's Choice

Patio Dining Sale: deals from $110 @ Home Depot

Patio Dining Sale: deals from $110 @ Home Depot
You can get your patio fit for a feast with these sales on patio furniture at Home Depot. There are discounts up for grabs on everything from tables and chairs to umbrellas.

View Deal
Mini refrigerators: deals from $27 @ Home Depot

Mini refrigerators: deals from $27 @ Home Depot
Home Depot is offering a wide range of discounts across multiple mini refrigerators. The sale includes brands like Magic Chef, Vissani Frigidaire, Costway, and more. Prices start from as low as $27.

View Deal
Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot

Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot
Backyard barbecue season is back. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more.

View Deal
Furniture sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot

Furniture sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot
The Home Depot is currently hosting a huge savings event on home decor, furniture, bedding, kitchenware and more. Save big on everything you need to refresh your home.

View Deal
Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot

Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot
If you need fresh appliances, check out this sale at The Home Depot. This retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, ranges and more from top brands.

View Deal
Ryobi sale: up to 25% off @ Home Depot

Ryobi sale: up to 25% off @ Home Depot
Start (or build) your collection of Ryobi tools with this awesome sale at Home Depot. You can pick up everything from lawn mowers to hedge trimmers at epic discounts.

View Deal
Bathroom upgrades: up to 40% off @ Home Depot

Bathroom upgrades: up to 40% off @ Home Depot
The Home Depot is currently hosting a massive bath event with select bathroom upgrades up to 40% off. From faucets and bathtubs to vanities and showers, there's tons of great deals to revamp your bathroom for less.

View Deal

Appliance Deals

Edendirect 4555 sq. ft. Air Purifier with True HEPA Filter
Edendirect 4555 sq. ft. Air Purifier with True HEPA Filter: was $697 now $481 at The Home Depot

If you're looking for an air purifier, this Edendirect option will work in even large spaces. It features a HEPA filter which prevents impurities from re-circulating in your room and claims to be ultra-quiet for a peaceful night.

View Deal
Roborock S8 Plus robot vacuum
Roborock S8 Plus robot vacuum: was $999 now $549 at The Home Depot

The Roborock S8 Plus is the best hybrid robot vacuum/mop we've tested, and you can now get it on sale for nearly half off. We found it was accurate at detecting carpet, fast at mapping out the home and effective at picking up dust and debris in a single sweep.

View Deal
Samsung Front Load Washing Machine
Samsung Front Load Washing Machine: was $899 now $648 at The Home Depot

This 27-inch washing machine has a 4.5 cubic foot capacity, is Energy Star certified, and has vibration reduction technology to keep it from making too much noise. Its Self Clean+ technology, eliminates 99% of bacteria, and has 10 preset washing cycles, 6 additional washing options, and 5 temperature levels.

View Deal

Outdoor Deals

Nexgrill Propane Gas Outdoor Pizza Oven
Nexgrill Propane Gas Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $249 now $206 at The Home Depot

Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient oven features adjustable heat control to reach temps up to 900°F in just 20 minutes. The portable pizza oven runs on propane but you can fill up the integrated smoker box with your favorite pellets or wood chips to give your pizza that authentic wood-fired flavor.

Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill
Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill: was $232 now $219 at The Home Depot

Keep things simple with this timeless classic charcoal grill. It comes in black, copper, or green, has a porcelain-enameled exterior to prevent rusting, a hinged grate for indirect cooking, and an ash collection system at the bottom. It's not a massive discount but it's still a great deal, which is why it's on our list of the best grills.

View Deal
Nuu Garden Brown 3-piece outdoor patio bar set
Nuu Garden Brown 3-piece outdoor patio bar set: was $332 now $234 at The Home Depot

This 3-piece set from Nuu Garden includes swivel bar chairs made of high-quality steel treated with rust and weather-resistant frames. The chairs also come with a footrest and armrest for added comfort.

View Deal
Wicker 4-piece Patio Conversation Set
Wicker 4-piece Patio Conversation Set: was $450 now $270 at The Home Depot

Outfit your patio with some new furniture thanks to this discount on this Wicker 4-piece set. It's made out of weather-resistant rattan, and the soft cushions come in one of four colors. The accompanying tabletop is made of tempered glass.

View Deal
Ryobi 80V HP Riding Mower
Ryobi 80V HP Riding Mower: was $4,999 now $3,999 at The Home Depot

This Ryobi ride-on mower has seen an epic discount. Its joystick allows for quick, smooth turns and its powerful 80V batteries allow you to mow up to 1 acre on a single charge. It takes 1.5 hours to fully charge, no gas required.

View Deal

Smart home deals

Wyze Cam Pan V3
Wyze Cam Pan V3: was $39 now $34 at The Home Depot

This security camera physically pans 180 degrees vertically and tilts 360 degrees to show you different areas of your room. Its standout feature is a built-in AI that tracks the motion of a subject and follows it as it moves throughout your space. Plus, it can detect people, objects or a baby's cries for smarter notifications.

View Deal
Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen (2023)
Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen (2023): was $59 now $39 at The Home Depot

The Ring Indoor Cam (2023) can record 1080p video, scare off intruders with a built-in siren, and detect motion in specified zones. It is more compact than the previous model with the addition of a new privacy shutter and upgraded mount.

View Deal
Ring Spotlight Cam Plus
Ring Spotlight Cam Plus: was $169 now $149 at The Home Depot

The Ring Spotlight Cam Plus is a security camera and spotlight in one. It records 1080p HD video, features Two-Way Talk and can record color video at night. The camera and light can be set to automatically activate during motion events, helping keep your home safe.

View Deal

Furniture deals

Costway Dark Grey Fabric Foldable Storage Ottoman
Costway Dark Grey Fabric Foldable Storage Ottoman: was $63 now $51 at The Home Depot

Who doesn't need more storage space? This foldable ottoman from Costway is great because you can hide it away when it's not in use. Plus, its gray finish looks stylish without drawing too much attention.

View Deal
Zinus Joseph Modern Studio 6 in. Platforma Low Profile Bed Frame:
Zinus Joseph Modern Studio 6 in. Platforma Low Profile Bed Frame: was $125 now $106 at The Home Depot

If you're planning to pick up a new mattress in this year's sales, why not grab a new bed frame to go with it? This full size bed frame from Zinus is now on sale for $106. It's made with a durable steel frame, wooden platform and its simple design means it blends in with any decor.

View Deal
Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Home Depot store with deals tag
Home Depot spring sale just launched — 25 deals I’d get for my home on patio furniture, appliances and more
Home Depot logo shown against blue sky
Huge Home Depot spring sale live — 29 deals I’d shop on grills, patio furniture, appliances and more
Home Depot logo shown against blue sky
Huge Home Depot sale is live — 25 deals I’d shop on appliances, furniture and decor
Home Depot store with deals tag
Huge Home Depot sale is live from $7 — 19 deals I'd get for my home
Lowe&#039;s storefront
Lowe’s just dropped an epic spring sale — 25 deals I’d shop on appliances, patio furniture, grills and more
Home Depot logo shown against blue sky
Huge Home Depot sale is live — 31 deals on furniture, appliances and decor I’d buy for my own home
Latest in Sales Events
Home Depot logo shown against blue sky
Huge Home Depot spring sale is live on patio furniture, grills, appliances and more — 19 deals I’d get for my home from $34
Ninja Air Fryer &amp; Toaster Oven Double Stack XL
One of our favorite 12-in-1 ovens is $100 off ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Amazon vacuum deals
Amazon's early spring sale knocks 40% off vacuums — 15 deals I'd shop from Shark, Bissell and more
Amazon Spring Sale MacBooks
Amazon Big Spring Sale — 7 MacBook deals I recommend right now
The TCL S5 LED TV displaying a scene in which a football quarterback calling a play. Next to the TV is a floating badge that reads: &quot;Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop&quot;
This 55-inch Fire TV just crashed to $249 ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 on table with game controller resting on it with Amazon Spring Sale Deals badge
Amazon Big Spring Sale — here are the 9 gaming laptop deals I'd buy
Latest in Deals
Home Depot logo shown against blue sky
Huge Home Depot spring sale is live on patio furniture, grills, appliances and more — 19 deals I’d get for my home from $34
Ninja Air Fryer &amp; Toaster Oven Double Stack XL
One of our favorite 12-in-1 ovens is $100 off ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Amazon vacuum deals
Amazon's early spring sale knocks 40% off vacuums — 15 deals I'd shop from Shark, Bissell and more
Amazon Spring Sale MacBooks
Amazon Big Spring Sale — 7 MacBook deals I recommend right now
The TCL S5 LED TV displaying a scene in which a football quarterback calling a play. Next to the TV is a floating badge that reads: &quot;Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop&quot;
This 55-inch Fire TV just crashed to $249 ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 on table with game controller resting on it with Amazon Spring Sale Deals badge
Amazon Big Spring Sale — here are the 9 gaming laptop deals I'd buy
More about sales events
Amazon Spring Sale MacBooks

Amazon Big Spring Sale — 7 MacBook deals I recommend right now
Ninja Air Fryer &amp; Toaster Oven Double Stack XL

One of our favorite 12-in-1 ovens is $100 off ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale
IKEA TJÄRLEK vase set of 3

IKEA just dropped its colorful new spring collection — 3 items I’ll be buying
See more latest
Most Popular
Amazon Spring Sale MacBooks
Amazon Big Spring Sale — 7 MacBook deals I recommend right now
Ninja Air Fryer &amp; Toaster Oven Double Stack XL
One of our favorite 12-in-1 ovens is $100 off ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale
A man and a woman in a layered cozy bed
Save up to 36% in Brooklinen's epic bedding sale — here's everything we're buying
Amazon vacuum deals
Amazon's early spring sale knocks 40% off vacuums — 15 deals I'd shop from Shark, Bissell and more
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 on table with game controller resting on it with Amazon Spring Sale Deals badge
Amazon Big Spring Sale — here are the 9 gaming laptop deals I'd buy
The TCL S5 LED TV displaying a scene in which a football quarterback calling a play. Next to the TV is a floating badge that reads: &quot;Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop&quot;
This 55-inch Fire TV just crashed to $249 ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale
google pixel tablet held in hand with deal tag
Google Pixel Tablet just crashed to $279 on Amazon — get $120 off right now
Golf balls
This might be the best golf deal of the season — how to get a dozen golf balls for free
A Brooks Glycerin shoe shown on sidewalk
Don’t miss this limited time Brooks sale — 7 deals I’d add to my cart now
Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro
Massive Pixel 9 sale at Visible — here's how to save 50% right now