Huge Home Depot spring sale is live on patio furniture, grills, appliances and more — 19 deals I’d get for my home from $34
Check out the deals I'm shopping at Home Depot for the spring
We're in the swing of spring now, so make sure to shop these deals on everything you need to get your home ready for the season. Home Depot's sale has a ton of discounts on everything from appliances to furniture.
Right now Home Depot's patio furniture sale means you can get your yard decked out for as low as $110. Or, if you're more focused on your bathroom, Home Depot's biggest bath sale of the year takes up to 40% off vanities, bathtubs, showers and more.
My favorite Home Depot deals are listed below. For more savings, see our Home Depot promo codes coverage and check out our favorite deals in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale preview.
- Wyze Pan V3 Indoor/Outdoor Cam: was $39 now $34
- Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen (2023): was $59 now $39
- Zinus Joseph Modern Studio 6 in. Bed Frame: was $125 now $106
- Patio Dining Sale: deals from $110
- Nexgrill Propane Gas Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $249 now $206
- Costway 4-piece Patio Conversation Set: was $427 now $270
- Roborock S8 Plus robot vacuum: was $999 now $549
Editor's Choice
Patio Dining Sale: deals from $110 @ Home Depot
You can get your patio fit for a feast with these sales on patio furniture at Home Depot. There are discounts up for grabs on everything from tables and chairs to umbrellas.
Mini refrigerators: deals from $27 @ Home Depot
Home Depot is offering a wide range of discounts across multiple mini refrigerators. The sale includes brands like Magic Chef, Vissani Frigidaire, Costway, and more. Prices start from as low as $27.
Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot
Backyard barbecue season is back. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more.
Furniture sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot
The Home Depot is currently hosting a huge savings event on home decor, furniture, bedding, kitchenware and more. Save big on everything you need to refresh your home.
Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot
If you need fresh appliances, check out this sale at The Home Depot. This retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, ranges and more from top brands.
Ryobi sale: up to 25% off @ Home Depot
Start (or build) your collection of Ryobi tools with this awesome sale at Home Depot. You can pick up everything from lawn mowers to hedge trimmers at epic discounts.
Bathroom upgrades: up to 40% off @ Home Depot
The Home Depot is currently hosting a massive bath event with select bathroom upgrades up to 40% off. From faucets and bathtubs to vanities and showers, there's tons of great deals to revamp your bathroom for less.
Appliance Deals
If you're looking for an air purifier, this Edendirect option will work in even large spaces. It features a HEPA filter which prevents impurities from re-circulating in your room and claims to be ultra-quiet for a peaceful night.
The Roborock S8 Plus is the best hybrid robot vacuum/mop we've tested, and you can now get it on sale for nearly half off. We found it was accurate at detecting carpet, fast at mapping out the home and effective at picking up dust and debris in a single sweep.
This 27-inch washing machine has a 4.5 cubic foot capacity, is Energy Star certified, and has vibration reduction technology to keep it from making too much noise. Its Self Clean+ technology, eliminates 99% of bacteria, and has 10 preset washing cycles, 6 additional washing options, and 5 temperature levels.
Outdoor Deals
Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient oven features adjustable heat control to reach temps up to 900°F in just 20 minutes. The portable pizza oven runs on propane but you can fill up the integrated smoker box with your favorite pellets or wood chips to give your pizza that authentic wood-fired flavor.
Keep things simple with this timeless classic charcoal grill. It comes in black, copper, or green, has a porcelain-enameled exterior to prevent rusting, a hinged grate for indirect cooking, and an ash collection system at the bottom. It's not a massive discount but it's still a great deal, which is why it's on our list of the best grills.
This 3-piece set from Nuu Garden includes swivel bar chairs made of high-quality steel treated with rust and weather-resistant frames. The chairs also come with a footrest and armrest for added comfort.
Outfit your patio with some new furniture thanks to this discount on this Wicker 4-piece set. It's made out of weather-resistant rattan, and the soft cushions come in one of four colors. The accompanying tabletop is made of tempered glass.
This Ryobi ride-on mower has seen an epic discount. Its joystick allows for quick, smooth turns and its powerful 80V batteries allow you to mow up to 1 acre on a single charge. It takes 1.5 hours to fully charge, no gas required.
Smart home deals
This security camera physically pans 180 degrees vertically and tilts 360 degrees to show you different areas of your room. Its standout feature is a built-in AI that tracks the motion of a subject and follows it as it moves throughout your space. Plus, it can detect people, objects or a baby's cries for smarter notifications.
The Ring Indoor Cam (2023) can record 1080p video, scare off intruders with a built-in siren, and detect motion in specified zones. It is more compact than the previous model with the addition of a new privacy shutter and upgraded mount.
The Ring Spotlight Cam Plus is a security camera and spotlight in one. It records 1080p HD video, features Two-Way Talk and can record color video at night. The camera and light can be set to automatically activate during motion events, helping keep your home safe.
Furniture deals
Who doesn't need more storage space? This foldable ottoman from Costway is great because you can hide it away when it's not in use. Plus, its gray finish looks stylish without drawing too much attention.
If you're planning to pick up a new mattress in this year's sales, why not grab a new bed frame to go with it? This full size bed frame from Zinus is now on sale for $106. It's made with a durable steel frame, wooden platform and its simple design means it blends in with any decor.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
