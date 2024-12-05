Massive Purple mattress sale takes $1,000 off bundles

Cyber Monday may be over, but there are still plenty of epic deals you can get on beds featured in our best mattress guide. One of the best sales I've spotted this week comes from Purple.

Right now, Purple is taking up to $1,000 off select mattress and base bundles. That's one of the best Purple mattress deals I've seen. As a Purple mattress fan myself, these are some of the best deals I've seen from Purple this year. (For more ways to save, make sure to check out our guide to the best Purple promo codes).

Purple Mattress sale: up to $1,000 off mattress/base bundles @ Purple

The Purple Black Friday mattress sale is still going strong. Right now you can take up to $1,000 off select mattress and base bundles. You can save up to $700 on select mattresses and an extra $300 off on select smart bases. The Essential Collection is up to $400 off, Restore Hybrid Collection is up to $500 off, and the Rejuvenate Luxe Collection is up to $700 off. Meanwhile, Purple's Adjustable Smart Bases are up to $300 off.

Purple makes some of the best beds on the market. In our what is a Purple mattress guide, we break down what makes a Purple mattress and what it's like to sleep on one. Otherwise, we recommend the PurpleFlex Mattress (budget), Purple Plus Mattress (mid-tier mattress), and their Rejuvenate Mattress (luxury).

In addition to mattresses and bases, Purple is also taking up to 20% off pillows and bedding. Meanwhile, bundles (pillows and sheet sets) are up to 25% off.