Massive Crocs sale is live from $21 at Amazon — here's 15 deals I'd add to my cart ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Score Crocs from $21 in this massive Amazon sale

Classic Glitter Clogs Crocs in Silver Quartz on gradient blue background with Tom&#039;s Guide blue deal Price Drop badge on top right corner
(Image credit: Future / Crocs)
No need to wait for the Amazon Big Spring Sale to start — there are a ton of awesome discounts up for grabs in Amazon's Crocs sale.

Now's the perfect time of year to get outside, and nothing feels better on a spring walk than the Crocs Classic Clog on sale from $30 at Amazon. On the other hand, if you're still feeling the chilly weather in your area, you can get these Crocs Lined Fuzz Strap Clogs on sale from $21 at Amazon.

Prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so remember to look for the best deals by checking any different color options available in your size. Plus, check out our Amazon promo codes page, and don't miss our favorite power bank on sale for its lowest price ever.

Best Crocs deals

Crocs Baya Lined Fuzz Strap Clogs: was $69 now from $21 @ Amazon

Crocs Baya Lined Fuzz Strap Clogs: was $69 now from $21 @ Amazon
The Crocs Baya Lined Fuzz Strap Clogs are a great buy if you want to stay cozy. Not only do they have a soft fur lining, even the strap is covered in fuzz. Make sure to snag them while they're on sale for this awesome discount.

Crocs Platform Classic Slide: was $39 now from $22 @ Amazon

Crocs Platform Classic Slide: was $39 now from $22 @ Amazon
Available in various colors and graphics, these lightweight platform slides are made with iconic Crocs Comfort Technology for flexibility and 360-degree support. It's hard to say no to a pair of Crocs for this price.

Crocs Ralen Lined Clog: was $59 now from $24 @ Amazon

Crocs Ralen Lined Clog: was $59 now from $24 @ Amazon
Stay cozy and comfortable with these lined Crocs. They have a Ralen lined interior to snuggle your feet. Like most Crocs, the exterior is made of lightweight Croslite foam and they have ventilation holes that can be used to add Jibbitz charms.

Crocs Boca Wedge Flip: was $44 now from $26 @ Amazon

Crocs Boca Wedge Flip: was $44 now from $26 @ Amazon
These Crocs sandals have a stylish wide strap, as well as a fun color contrast between the insole and outsole. You can't do much better than these for walks, running errands or relaxing around the house.

Crocs Classic Cozzzy Towel Sandals: was $54 now from $29 @ Amazon

Crocs Classic Cozzzy Towel Sandals: was $54 now from $29 @ Amazon
I always wear my slides after I get out of the shower, so I think these Crocs are ingenious. They have a soft terry towel lining that'll dry your feet in a flash. Or, if you want wear them out and about, they'll be super comfy.

Crocs Classic Glitter Clog: was $54 now from $30 @ Amazon

Crocs Classic Glitter Clog: was $54 now from $30 @ Amazon
Add a touch of sparkle to your daily routine with the Crocs Classic Glitter Clogs. Lightweight and comfortable, these clogs are made with Croslite foam for Iconic Crocs Comfort and are easy to clean with just soap and water. Don't miss out on this dazzling deal!

Crocs Classic Clog: was $44 now from $30 @ Amazon

Crocs Classic Clog: was $44 now from $30 @ Amazon
The Classic Crocs Clog is lightweight, offers Crocs' iconic comfort and has plenty of ventilation to keep your feet nice and breezy. They come in men's and women's sizes and boast a variety of colors to choose from.

Crocs Crush Rain Boots: was $79 now from $31 @ Amazon

Crocs Crush Rain Boots: was $79 now from $31 @ Amazon
Get ahead of those April showers with the Crocs Crush Rain Boots. These boots have 2-inch heels that'll keep you well clear of puddles, and you can tuck your pants into the cuffs to keep them from getting muddy.

Crocs Classic Geo Clogs: was $59 now from $33 @ Amazon

Crocs Classic Geo Clogs: was $59 now from $33 @ Amazon
These Crocs have some serious wow factor. They're based on Crocs' classic clogs design and sport their signature comfortable Croslite foam. However, they're shaped into a geode-inspired pattern. The gold, silver, aqua and lilac colorways even have glitter embedded for extra sparkle.

Crocs Classic Platform Clog: was $59 now from $39 @ Amazon

Crocs Classic Platform Clog: was $59 now from $39 @ Amazon
These trendy platform Crocs come in a range of colors and are incredibly lightweight and fun to style. Designed with Iconic Crocs Comfort Technology, they offer flexibility and 360-degree support for all-day wear. Scoop up a pair and save.

Crocs Classic Neo Puff Shorty Boot W Snow: was $89 now from $39 @ Amazon

Crocs Classic Neo Puff Shorty Boot W Snow: was $89 now from $39 @ Amazon
With these Classic Neo Puff Shorty Boots, not even the snow will be able to stop you enjoying your Crocs. These have an insulated puff collar to keep your feet warm and extra traction outsoles to keep you steadily on your feet in less than ideal conditions.

Crocs Splash Strappy Sandals: was $44 now from $40 @ Amazon

Crocs Splash Strappy Sandals: was $44 now from $40 @ Amazon
Nothing screams summer like these Crocs sandals! They have a matte sole paired with four translucent straps for a fresh, stylish look. All the color options look great, but my favorite is definitely Neptune since it pairs so well with the color of the water.

Crocs Yukon Vista Clog: was $59 now from $44 @ Amazon

Crocs Yukon Vista Clog: was $59 now from $44 @ Amazon
If Crocs' usual style doesn't do it for you, this Yukon Vista Clog might do the trick. They have a vegan leather upper and a hook-and-loop closure strap. Due to their lightweight and durable construction, they're a great outdoor shoe that can be worn everywhere from the trails to the couch.

Crocs Classic Embellished Clog: was $69 now from $51 @ Amazon

Crocs Classic Embellished Clog: was $69 now from $51 @ Amazon
This spin on Crocs' Classic style stands out thanks to a trio of fabric rosette charms, which pop against the black Croslite foam base. Grab them while you can.

Crocs Echo Boots: was $119 now from $89 @ Amazon

Crocs Echo Boots: was $119 now from $89 @ Amazon
If you've been waiting to get your hands on the Crocs Echo Boots, they're now on sale starting from $89. Sure, they look a little like a pair of moon boots, but I'm here for it.

Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.

