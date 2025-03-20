Amazon Spring Sale alert — this massive 24,000 mAh power bank is 40% off and it's the best we've tested

Amazon Prime members need to get this deal fast

Sharge Shargeek 170 portable charger
Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is on the horizon, but you don’t need to wait to start saving money. Our favorite power bank is on sale for a massive discount, and it’s pretty much an essential accessory.

Right now Amazon Prime members can get the Sharge Shargeek 170 for $99 at Amazon ($60 off.) This is the lowest price ever.

Sharge Shargeek 170 24,000 mAh Portable Charger
Sharge Shargeek 170 24,000 mAh Portable Charger: was $179 now $99 at Amazon

The Sharge Shargeek 170 is our choice for the best portable charger you can buy. Its excellent 24,000 mAh capacity can juice up most laptops twice over, and quickly too with a charging speed of 140W. You also get IP66 rated water resistance, and best of all, this charger's transparent design means it looks super cool.

Sharge Shargeek 170 24,000 mAh Portable Charger
Sharge Shargeek 170 24,000 mAh Portable Charger: was £169 now £119 at Amazon

Over in the U.K., you can currently get the Shargeek 170 on sale for £119. This is an awesome price for the best portable charger we've tested. In addition, you don't need to be a Prime member to get this deal at Amazon UK.

While this deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, you can sign up for a free trial if you’re not already a member.

In short, the Sharge Shargeek 170 is the best portable charger we’ve tested. Whether you’re always on the go or just forget to juice up your phone before work, this power bank is a lifesaver that I don’t recommend going without. Now that it’s on sale for this price, it’s a total steal.

The Sharge Shargeek 170 has a large 24,000 mAh capacity, which is enough to fill up a smartphone multiple times over. It charges fast, too, with a speed of 140W. Even larger laptops like the MacBook Pro will be charged up to 50% in just 30 minutes.

I’m also a fan of this power bank’s IP66 rating. This means it’s protected against water and dust, so you can pretty much toss it in your bag without worrying about dirt or spills affecting its performance.

This is one of the best deals I’ve seen ahead of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, so make sure to get it while you can. For more discounts, check out our Amazon promo codes coverage, and see the deals I’d buy from $34 in Home Depot’s spring sale.

Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.

