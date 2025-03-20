Amazon Spring Sale alert — this massive 24,000 mAh power bank is 40% off and it's the best we've tested

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is on the horizon, but you don’t need to wait to start saving money. Our favorite power bank is on sale for a massive discount, and it’s pretty much an essential accessory.

Right now Amazon Prime members can get the Sharge Shargeek 170 for $99 at Amazon ($60 off.) This is the lowest price ever.

While this deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, you can sign up for a free trial if you’re not already a member.

In short, the Sharge Shargeek 170 is the best portable charger we’ve tested. Whether you’re always on the go or just forget to juice up your phone before work, this power bank is a lifesaver that I don’t recommend going without. Now that it’s on sale for this price, it’s a total steal.

The Sharge Shargeek 170 has a large 24,000 mAh capacity, which is enough to fill up a smartphone multiple times over. It charges fast, too, with a speed of 140W. Even larger laptops like the MacBook Pro will be charged up to 50% in just 30 minutes.

I’m also a fan of this power bank’s IP66 rating. This means it’s protected against water and dust, so you can pretty much toss it in your bag without worrying about dirt or spills affecting its performance.

This is one of the best deals I’ve seen ahead of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, so make sure to get it while you can. For more discounts, check out our Amazon promo codes coverage, and see the deals I’d buy from $34 in Home Depot’s spring sale.