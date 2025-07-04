Huge 4th of July sneaker and apparel sales — 23 deals I'd shop from Nike, Sweaty Betty, REI and more
Make huge savings on premium activewear
The 4th of July sales are a great way to save some money just in time for summer — especially if you're looking to hit the trails, tracks or gym with some fresh new apparel or sneakers.
Huge brands like Nike, Sweaty Betty, Lululemon, REI and more hold spectacular sales events filled with super discounts. But, each site has thousands of products on offer and quite honestly, I always end up feeling pretty overwhelmed.
That's why I've put in the hours to scroll through as many products as possible to find the 23 top deals I'd recommend across the sites. So, check them out below and if you're after more savings, make sure to take a look at our early Prime Day deals live blog.
Apparel deals
4th of July is the unofficial start to summer, which means end of season markdowns, like these comfy performance crew socks from New Balance. Three pairs of assorted colors for 25% off, keeping your feet dry and ready for any activity. Sign me up!
There's eight colors sporting this 50% discount, but I'm a personal fan of this stylish grey (called Asphalt Heather on the site) for its timeless look. With microventilated fabric, this tee is perfect for running, workouts and hitting the trails.
This is one of my favorite yoga bras for its sweat-wicking qualities and padding for light support. I use it for low-intensity workouts as well as day-to-day wear when staying comfy. Plus, it's available in Black and Navy, but you'll have to pay an extra $7. Still a huge saving!
The classic Dri-FIT tees from Nike are a workout wardrobe staple. So, no surprise that with a 23% discount, they're selling out fast. It's lightweight and sweat-wicking, which means you can get your workouts in without sacrificing your overall comfort levels. A great set of features for those sweltering summer months.
Lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag is a classic piece from the activewear brand, and you can pick up the Mini version in Army Green while spending a little less cash. A great companion for your trail walks or runs that'll keep your phone, keys and cards safe.
This long-sleeve running tee is a popular pick from REI and while 9 colors are still full price, this teal fit is sporting a 31% discount. Using SwiftTex fabric to keep you cool, dry and unencumbered, it's an excellent pick for long runs especially on those cooler nights.
At first look, you might be wondering why it's called a Sun Runner cap, but it'll make sense when I tell you it has a removable cape and chin cord to protect you from the suns rays. Plus, it's got UPF 40 sun protection. So, if you're wanting to get out in the hot weather while staying protected, this premium cap will do just that.
Looking for a relaxed fit for any kind of workout? These may be called running shorts, but they'll support you through whatever training plan you're following or yoga class you're going to. They've even got a pocket that means you can go from track to out and about seamlessly.
I have these Power Workout leggings in three colors already and this almost $70 saving is trying to lure me in for one more purchase. They're incredibly supportive and the high-waist provides a comfy fit that will make those gym workouts a little more enjoyable.
Two of the best features for a training tee have to be lightweight and relaxed because trying to workout in anything tight or heavy is less than ideal. Luckily, Lululemon know how to make a great fit and this one is designed with training in mind. It's also available in a vibrant pink called Passionate, if you're feeling bold.
For those sunny summer runs, a loose fit high-rise short is a must and these come in 9 different colors (though at time of writing, one was already sold out). There's hidden storage, a stay-put waistband and layered hem to ensure coverage and support.
It might be hard to imagine rainy days when you're heading into summer, but let's not forget they're always on the way. Luckily, REI's lightweight rain jacket offers protection whatever the weather with a waterproof and windproof polyester shell. Plus, it's got a mesh lining so it's breathable, too.
For women, this 2.5-layer jacket will keep you dry, protected and even cool if you find yourself heating up thanks to the pit zips that'll let in extra airflow. There's also a bunch of pockets, big and small, to store your essentials and anything you may need for those longer hikes.
After all your training is done and dusted, it's time to head into the ultimate recovery mode with these soft, comfy joggers. They're smooth on the inside, too, thanks to the modal-blend fabric that also boasts a four-way stretch. And right now, they can be yours for almost $40 off.
Arc-teryx's outwear apparel is premium quality and right now, you don't have to pay a premium price for the privilege. With almost 20% off, this smooth lightweight fit is perfect for layering when those outdoor hikes turn cooler. Using innovative fleece insulation, you stay warm without getting too hot.
Sneaker deals
Whether you're running miles or just running errands, the Fresh Foam 680v8 are a perfect fit – and that's thanks to the midsole foam cushioning, integrated rubber outsole and no-sew construction for a comfy fit and feel. They're still an incredibly popular NB pick, so 6 of the colors are still at full price.
Looking for a shoe to clock up the miles in? The Structure 25's are some of the best Nike shoes money can buy, topping our list for the best stability shoe you can go for. They'll counter overpronation on the run, while keeping you comfortable and your steps stable.
I'm a huge fan of the Metcon 9's and while I've got them in all black, I've had my eye on the all white style for a while. And right now, they're an incredible 39% off. The larger Hyperlift plate to the Metcon 8s provide stability when performing those heavy lifts or they're just keep your grounded as you go about your day. Hurry though, they're selling out fast.
We called the Brooks Adrenaline 23 "another winner" from the popular shoe brand when we first got our hands on them. And we praised them for being insanely comfy, very reliable and with a surprising snap in their responsiveness. These will take you the distance and then some, while also saving you $40.
The FuelCell Rebel v4s are a super popular pick for runners thanks to their lightweight feel and FuelCell technology making a responsive underfoot that can adapt with your distance. They're also a great choice for everyday comfort. Unsurprisingly, they're flying off the (online) shelves!
The Hoka Clifton 9's are some of the best running shoes for men, especially when it comes to beginners. Great cushioning, a supportive rocker and comfortable no matter what distance you're running. If you're new to running, a versatile shoe is a solid pick and these will definitely carry you through as you pick up speed.
If you're a road runner looking for a cushioned fit with a wide and tall midsole, the Invincible 3's should be up their on your shortlist. And at this price, they're most likely pricing out the competition. With a 29% saving, you can pick up these responsive and light foam kicks for supporting all your miles.
You'll always pay a premium price for carbon plated running shoes and when we put the FuelCell SuperComp Elite v4s to the test, we found the price in line with competitors. Until now, of course, with a super $50 saving. They're a stable and comfy racing shoe that'll support you through both training and the big day, no matter the pace.
