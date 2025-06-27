Early Prime Day Adidas sale live from $7 at Amazon — 15 deals I’d shop now on sneakers and apparel
I found the best deals around on Adidas summer apparel
We’re less than two weeks out from Prime Day, and if you’re on the hunt for apparel savings, you’ve found them! Right now Amazon is offering epic deals on Adidas sneakers and apparel. The sale even includes some of our favorite running shoes and accessories.
Right now you can get the Adidas Ultraboost 5 on sale from $88 at Amazon. Not only do these look stylish, these running shoes are super comfortable and we loved their smooth, easy feel underfoot in our Adidas Ultraboost 5 review.
Or, if you’re headed out into the sun, you can grab this Adidas Victory Bucket Hat on sale from $23 at Amazon.
Prices can vary based on your choice of size and color, so check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals. For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes coverage, and check out this $699 LG OLED TV deal at Amazon.
Sneakers/shoes
Whether you're at the beach, gym or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in, and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Additionally, they complement everything perfectly.
These Adidas sneakers have seen massive discounts in certain sizes and colors. With a sporty look and comfy cushioning, they're great for casual wear. And you're bound to find a favorite with 22 color options to choose from on Amazon.
This is about as budget-friendly a running shoe as you'll find with this Adidas sneaker on sale starting from $54. It usually sells for $70, so this is a solid discount. If you're a hardcore runner, you might want something a little more expensive, but for casual runners, these will do the job.
Hitting the trail? These Adidas shoes will help you do so in comfort and style. Their mesh upper means your feet will stay cool and they're comfortable underfoot thanks to their lightweight cushioning.
The Ultraboost Light are one of our favorite pairs of running shoes from Adidas. Our Adidas Ultraboost Light review says these are stylish, fit well and are lighter than the previous Ultraboost 22. They're usually a bit more expensive than other models on the market, but this is an amazing discount you shouldn't miss.
Our Adidas Ultraboost 5 review called these "a standout option for those who want a good-looking shoe for general use as well as running." We loved their stylish design, grippy soles and smooth-feeling, comfortable foam stack.
Apparel
Whether you're on the basketball court or out on the town, these Adidas shorts are super comfortable. They're breathable, move with you and wick sweat off your body. That makes them great for both workouts and casual wear.
After this discount, how could you say no to this sleek t-shirt? It has a sporty look and is super comfortable thanks to its jersey fabric and roomy, relaxed fit.
Made with 100% cotton, this tank top is a dependable addition to your wardrobe, whether you're a fitness fanatic or not. It features a regular fit and a ribbed crewneck to keep it looking sharp.
When it's too hot for leggings, opt for these Adidas Techfit Training Shorts. These compression short leggings fit snugly for extra support, while wicking sweat off your body to keep you comfortable and dry.
This Adidas training tee is a must have. Its slim fit and simple style make it easy to pair with a variety of workout gear, and it's made with Climacool that wicks sweat off your body to keep you feeling fresh. The 3-stripes down the side are a nice touch, too.
This Adidas tennis dress looks great on the court, but it's so cute that you could easily wear it out and about. It's soft and stretchy, made of fabric that's breathable and wicks sweat. It also has a racerback design, and comes with a removeable pair of shorts.
Accessories
If you want socks that don't distract from the look of your favorite sneakers, these are a must. This deal gets you a six pack of cushioned no-show socks that are durable and reduce impact on your feet during workouts and casual walks.
Score this Adidas sun visor for a discount at Amazon. It comes in a bunch of different colors, so you can match it to whatever you're wearing. Its mesh interior wicks sweat and the peak keeps the sun out of your eyes while you're working out.
With 90's nostalgia in full swing, few pieces of headgear carry more cache than the classic bucket hat. But, beyond just looking cool, the Victory 4 Bucket pulls double-duty, providing ample protection from the sun.
