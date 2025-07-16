Lululemon back to school finds from $9 — here's 21 styles worth shopping now
Lululemon essentials for an active school year
Back to school season is already upon us — which means now's the perfect time to revamp your wardrobe for the semester ahead. And whether you're heading to class or you're gearing up for the gym, Lululemon has plenty of styles to suit your busy and active lifestyle.
In fact, Lululemon’s Summer Scores event is still going strong with apparel and accessories starting from $9. From water bottles and backpacks to leggings and t-shirts, you can guarantee you'll be heading back to school in style and comfort this school year.
Below, I've rounded up my favorite Lululemon finds. Remember, prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so check any different color options available in your size for the best discounts.
Lululemon Bags and Accessories
If you need something to keep your hair under control while you're working out, this Lululemon Ribbed Nulu Twist-Front Headband is a very stylish way to do so. It also wicks sweat and dries fast.
Keep all your essential close by and secure with the help of this belt bag that includes several interior pockets and an outside zipper. Perfect for simply heading out of the house or your next big adventure, you can wear the bag around your waist or as a stylish crossbody bag.
With an easy-to-open and leak-proof lid, the Back to Life Sports Bottle ensures hassle-free hydration on the go. Its double-wall construction prevents condensation, while vacuum insulation keeps beverages ice-cold for longer. Plus, the powder-coated finish provides a reliable grip, even during intense workouts.
This cute wristlet keeps all your small items in place while you're on the move. It comes with two zippered pouches and will have you ready to go in the flick of a wrist.
This backpack has it all — enough storage for all your essentials, a separate compartment for your sweaty gym kit or running shoes, a side-pocket for your water bottle and an inner sleeve for your laptop.
Lululemon Women's Apparel
These biker shorts are super cute and come in a variety of colors and lengths. This pair happens to be the 6-inch version and they feature stretchy, breathable material that's great for yoga class or just lounging at home.
This super-soft, super-comfortable tank top has a built-in bra for light support during hikes, Pilates, and yoga classes. It’s soft and sweat-wicking and comes in several different colorways to suit every style. It’s also slightly cropped to allow you to move through different yoga poses.
This is one of the most stylish Lululemon sports bras, and I especially love the color options it comes in. It's designed for yogis and made with super-soft fabric, and has a flattering scoop neck cut.
You can now pick up a pair of 23-inch Align leggings starting from just $49. Sizes are selling out fast, so act fast to get the ones you want. These are buttery soft, supportive and even have a hidden pocket to store small items.
This cute cropped tee was made for training and running. The lightweight shirt is made of mesh construction for breathability and its seams are flat to reduce chafing — so all you have to focus on is your workout.
These Lululemon Softstreme High-Rise Shorts are a great buy with prices starting from just $34. They're perfect to pair with a hoodie for cozy days in, or a tee for casual wear.
Perfect for running or training, this Lululemon long sleeved shirt is now available from $64. It's sewn with minimal seams to reduce the possibility of chafing and the Swiftly Tech fabric reduces the growth of odor causing bacteria.
Nab this Lululemon tennis skirt and you'll look fabulous on or off the court. This skirt wicks sweat, dries fast and is made of breathable fabric. Plus, it has pockets to store your stuff and doesn't ride up thanks to its grippy silicone hem.
This half-zip scuba hoodie exudes comfortability. It's made with a plush, cotton-blend fleece fabric that's naturally breathable and insanely soft against the skin. The oversized fit is perfect for throwing over a sports bra on your way to the gym or for reaching maximum coziness at home.
Designed for yoga and casual wear, the buttery-soft Align dress is practically weightless and offers light support. Pair yours with a lightweight sweater, head to tennis, or hit up your next yoga class in style.
Lululemon Men's Apparel
This is the ultimate soft tee you've been looking for. It's made with a lightweight jersey material that feels cozy against the skin, yet looks stylish enough to wear for a night out. As an added bonus, this shirt's fabric is also sweat-wicking and quick-drying.
If you're the kind of runner who always cuts that annoying liner out of your shorts, look no further. These linerless shorts from Lululemon are designed for running and training, in a lightweight fabric that moves with you. The 7-inch leg length and classic fit is comfortable on the move, and there's a cord waistband, allowing you to pull the shorts tight against your stomach to minimize movement.
This is the ultimate training tee you've been looking for. It's made with a lightweight material that feels cozy against the skin, yet looks stylish enough to wear for a night out. As an added bonus, this shirt's fabric features no-stink zinc so you won't smell after your workout.
These probably won’t be your go-to pants for intense workouts or long runs, but for going to a movie or attending family game night, they’re perfect. They’re made with a jersey fabric that’s soft on the inside, yet lightweight and breathable — the best of both worlds.
Polo shirts never go out of fashion, and this golf-ready one is sweat-wicking, quick-drying, and slim fit for a tailored look that'll be right at home on the course or in the clubhouse.
Athleisure apparel isn’t just for cozy, low-intensity workouts. Soft clothes like this jersey half-zip are an essential addition to your wardrobe for lazing around on off days. This half-zip’s jersey fabric is stretchy and breathable on the outside, and it’s equipped with a soft brushed interior for boosted comfort.
