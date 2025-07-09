Lululemon's Summer Scores section has activewear from $9 — 13 items I'd buy that beat Prime Day sales
Prime Day is going strong, but don’t forget to take a break from shopping Amazon’s sale section! Lululemon’s Summer Scores event is live with apparel and accessories starting from $9. Some of the most popular Lululemon activewear can be yours at incredible prices.
Right now this popular Lululemon Align Cropped Cami Tank Top is on sale for $29. Sizes are selling out, so act fast! You can also grab accessories, like the Lululemon Daily Stride Sparkle Quarter Socks on sale for $14.
Note that discounts may vary by your choice of size and color. Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Lululemon finds, or, if you’re looking to save, stay tuned to our Prime Day deals live blog.
Lululemon Women's Apparel
This super-cute Align cami top is perfect for everything from workouts to casual walks. Designed for yoga practice, it's super-soft and provides light support while wicking sweat.
Providing light support for A-C cups, this Lululemon Racer Bra is suited for casual wear or light exercise. It's made of super-soft and stretchy Nulu fabric, and you can even flip it back to front to change the look of the straps.
These biker shorts are super cute and come in a variety of colors and lengths. This pair happens to be the 6-inch version and they feature stretchy, breathable material that's great for yoga class or just lounging at home.
You can now pick up a pair of 23-inch Align leggings starting from just $49. Sizes are selling out fast, so act fast to get the ones you want. These are buttery soft, supportive and even have a hidden pocket to store small items.
This half-zip scuba hoodie exudes comfortability. It's made with a plush, cotton-blend fleece fabric that's naturally breathable and insanely soft against the skin. The oversized fit is perfect for throwing over a sports bra on your way to the gym or for reaching maximum coziness at home.
Lululemon Men's Apparel
This is the ultimate soft tee you've been looking for. It's made with a lightweight jersey material that feels cozy against the skin, yet looks stylish enough to wear for a night out. As an added bonus, this shirt's fabric is also sweat-wicking and quick-drying.
If you're the kind of runner who always cuts that annoying liner out of your shorts, look no further. These linerless shorts from Lululemon are designed for running and training, in a lightweight fabric that moves with you. The 7-inch leg length and classic fit is comfortable on the move, and there's a cord waistband, allowing you to pull the shorts tight against your stomach to minimize movement.
This is the ultimate training tee you've been looking for. It's made with a lightweight material that feels cozy against the skin, yet looks stylish enough to wear for a night out. As an added bonus, this shirt's fabric features no-stink zinc so you won't smell after your workout.
Lululemon Accessories
If you need something to keep your hair under control while you're working out, this Lululemon Ribbed Nulu Twist-Front Headband is a very stylish way to do so. It also wicks sweat and dries fast.
Socks don't need to be boring! These Lululemon socks have a glittery touch woven in that makes them shimmer. Reviewers like that they're thin enough to wear with a variety of shoe types and assure that they're not itchy.
Keep your essentials organized and within easy reach in this roomy belt bag. The 3L waterproof City Essentials belt bag is suitable for all occasions, complete with zippered pockets and slip pocket for your smartphone. It can be worn around your waist or strapped across your shoulder.
Sneakers and shoes
Some of the comfiest flip-flops you'll find, the Restfeels have a soft fabric strap and a cushioned midsole to keep your feet supported. They're currently available in a cheerful Red Glow colorway.
Score the Lululemon Cityverse Sneakers from $59. Designed with the female foot in mind, these sneakers have layered cushioning to support you with every step. Reviewers love how comfortable these sneakers are, although note that Lululemon recommends sizing up if you have wide feet.
