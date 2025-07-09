Lululemon's Summer Scores section has activewear from $9 — 13 items I'd buy that beat Prime Day sales

Prime Day is going strong, but don’t forget to take a break from shopping Amazon’s sale section! Lululemon’s Summer Scores event is live with apparel and accessories starting from $9. Some of the most popular Lululemon activewear can be yours at incredible prices.

Right now this popular Lululemon Align Cropped Cami Tank Top is on sale for $29. Sizes are selling out, so act fast! You can also grab accessories, like the Lululemon Daily Stride Sparkle Quarter Socks on sale for $14.

Note that discounts may vary by your choice of size and color. Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Lululemon finds, or, if you’re looking to save, stay tuned to our Prime Day deals live blog.

Lululemon Women's Apparel

Lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6": was $64 now $34 at lululemon (US) These biker shorts are super cute and come in a variety of colors and lengths. This pair happens to be the 6-inch version and they feature stretchy, breathable material that's great for yoga class or just lounging at home.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" Leggings: was $98 now $49 at lululemon (US) You can now pick up a pair of 23-inch Align leggings starting from just $49. Sizes are selling out fast, so act fast to get the ones you want. These are buttery soft, supportive and even have a hidden pocket to store small items.

Lululemon Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie: was $128 now $74 at lululemon (US) This half-zip scuba hoodie exudes comfortability. It's made with a plush, cotton-blend fleece fabric that's naturally breathable and insanely soft against the skin. The oversized fit is perfect for throwing over a sports bra on your way to the gym or for reaching maximum coziness at home.

Lululemon Men's Apparel

Lululemon Soft Jersey Short-Sleeve Shirt: was $58 now $34 at lululemon (US) This is the ultimate soft tee you've been looking for. It's made with a lightweight jersey material that feels cozy against the skin, yet looks stylish enough to wear for a night out. As an added bonus, this shirt's fabric is also sweat-wicking and quick-drying.

Lululemon Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7": was $68 now $39 at lululemon (US) If you're the kind of runner who always cuts that annoying liner out of your shorts, look no further. These linerless shorts from Lululemon are designed for running and training, in a lightweight fabric that moves with you. The 7-inch leg length and classic fit is comfortable on the move, and there's a cord waistband, allowing you to pull the shorts tight against your stomach to minimize movement.

Lululemon EasySet Training Short-Sleeve Shirt Wash: was $78 now $44 at lululemon (US) This is the ultimate training tee you've been looking for. It's made with a lightweight material that feels cozy against the skin, yet looks stylish enough to wear for a night out. As an added bonus, this shirt's fabric features no-stink zinc so you won't smell after your workout.

Lululemon Accessories

Lululemon City Essentials Belt Bag 3L: was $78 now $54 at lululemon (US) Keep your essentials organized and within easy reach in this roomy belt bag. The 3L waterproof City Essentials belt bag is suitable for all occasions, complete with zippered pockets and slip pocket for your smartphone. It can be worn around your waist or strapped across your shoulder.

