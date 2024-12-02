Lego Cyber Monday deals are here: Here are my personal favorites

Cyber Monday deals are officially here, and with them come some serious discounts on Lego sets of all shapes and sizes. Any dedicated Lego fan knows that the best sets are expensive, and the prices only seem to be getting higher. I should know, I spend enough money on the stuff.

So any opportunity for a discount is more than welcome, and there are plenty of Cyber Monday Lego deals to choose from. The potted Piranha Plant from Mario games is now just $47, while Star Wars' Millennium Falcon just dropped to $139. Plus, if you're quick, you can pick up the Horizon Zero Dawn Tallneck set, which is just $62 at Amazon. That's 30% off, which is a pretty good discount for a set Lego discontinued over a year ago.

Meanwhile over at the Lego store, spending $50 will net you two free gifts: Marvel's Venom Street Bike and the Lego Friends Mobile Music Trailer

Head below to see all my favorite Cyber Monday Lego deals, and whether you want to build or display there will be something for you to enjoy.

Deals under $20

Lego 12 Space Minifigures: was $4.99 now $3.49 at Best Buy Ok, so this isn't a huge discount in the scheme of things, but you still save $1.50 on a 12-pack of minifigures. There is 1 surprise LEGO space minifigure in each box and a total of 12 characters to collect: Blacktron Mutant, Ice Planet Explorer, Imposter, Robot Butler, Alien Beetlezoid, Retro Space Heroine, Nurse Android, Flying Saucer Costume Fan, M-Tron Powerlifter, Alien Tourist, Orion and Spacewalking Astronaut.

Lego Speed Champions Lamborghini Countach: was $19 now $15 at Amazon Build one of the more iconic sports cars of the last 50 years. This 262-piece kit has a two-seat cockpit and comes with a branded racing driver minifigure with a crash helmet, wig & wrench.

Lego Creator 3 in 1 Retro Camera: was $19 now $15 at Amazon This 3-in-1 kit lets you build a film camera, video camera, or a TV with moving parts: The camera has a moving lens, buttons to press, film to load in the back and a strap, the video camera has an opening flap for filming and the TV has an antenna. If your kid is interested in photography, it's a great way to capture their imagination.

Lego City series

Lego City Interstellar Spaceship: was $19 now $15 at Best Buy Take to the stars with this affordable 240-piece spaceship kit, which includes a minifig. If you insert a "battery pack," you can engage the spaceship’s fold-out main thrusters. The kit also has a small drone.that converts to a jetpack.

Disney Lego sets

Lego Disney Pixar ‘Up’ House: was $59 now $47 at Amazon If you're a Pixar fan, you need to have the Lego Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House, enough said. This adorable recreation of the animation world's most famous yellow home rarely goes on sale, but you can get it for 20% off.

Lego Disney Stitch: was $64 now $51 at Amazon Excited for the live-action "Lilo & Stitch" movie coming next year, or just a die-hard fan of Disney's chaotic extraterrestrial pal? Snap up this Lego deal right now and you can add your own adorable blue alien to your Lego collection.

Video games sets

Lego Minifigures Dungeons & Dragons 6 Pack: was $29 now $25 at Amazon The Dungeons & Dragons theme is definitely one of the coolest Lego has released in years! This pack gets you a set of 6 randomly selected DnD-inspired minifigures. Just note, you could get some repeats, but it's hard to complain when these minis look so great.

Lego Animal Crossing Nook's Cranny & Rosie's House: was $74 now $59 at Amazon The decision to shrink Nintendo's life sim down to Lego size has to be one of the best brand pairings the toy company's ever made. With this 20% discount, you can make a start on building your own Lego-sized Animal Crossing village with the most important building of all: Tom Nook's store.

Art and Architecture sets

Lego Art Hokusai: The Great Wave: was $99 now $84 at Amazon Bring one of the most recognizable pieces of Japanese art ever made home with this piece of Lego Art depicting Katsushika Hokusai's original woodblock print showcasing Japan's Mount fuji behind a huge crashing wave of water.

Icons and Ideas sets

Lego Horizon Zero Dawn Tallneck: was $89 now $62 at Amazon Lego actually discontinued this set over a year ago, but Amazon has it on sale for just $62 — which is 30% off. With the new Lego Horizon Adventures and new sets in the series on the way, now's your last chance to pick up the one that started it all.

Lego Icons Orchid: was $49 now $39 at Amazon Though the entire Lego botanicals collection is worth owning, one of the best finds among this year's Cyber Monday discounts is the Lego Icons Orchid for $10 off normal price. This beautiful display piece even comes with its own pot!

Lego Ideas The Insect Collection: was $79 now $63 at Amazon I'll admit it, I'm not a big fan of creepy-crawlies. But if you know someone who admires the beauty of insects, this set recreates a Blue Morpho butterfly, Hercules beetle and a Chinese mantis. Plus, they're all posed on mini plant dioramas.

Harry Potter sets

Lego Harry Potter Hagrid's Hut: was $74 now $59 at Amazon Come visit the home of Hogwarts' groundskeeper, which opens so you can explore the inside. The kit also includes seven minifigs: Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Draco Malfoy and Rubeus Hagrid, plus Norbert the dragon and Hagrid’s dog Fang.

Marvel sets

Lego Marvel The Avengers Quinjet: was $99 now $64 at Amazon Ever wanted to build The Avengers' super-fast ship? Well, if you act fast, you can pick it up for 20% off. This set also comes with a selection of Marvel superhero minifigs and a detachable stand for when you want to pick it up and pretend to fly it around (no judgment here). However, this has dropped to as low as $63.

Star Wars Lego sets

Lego Tantive IV: was $79 now $63 at Best Buy Escape with Princess Leia and the stolen Death Star plans aboard the blockade-running ship from A New Hope. This 654-piece kit measures 12.5 inches when assembled, and comes with a display stand.

Lego Razor Crest UCS Set: was $599 now $510 at Amazon A great bargain on an Ultimate Collector's Set — This Cyber Monday deal takes $89 off Mando's original ship, which features a cockpit, sleeping quarters, side hatches, cargo compartment, weapons cabinet and a carbon-freezing chamber. You also get a bunch of minifigs: The Mandalorian, Mythrol, Kulil, Grogu (Baby Yoda) in a pram and a Blurrg. This 6,186-piece set measures 9 x 28 x 19.5 inches.

Technics sets

Lego Technic 2022 Ford GT: was $119 now $95 at Amazon Any Lego Technic set is for those interested in fundamental engineering, but the Lego Technic 2022 Ford GT is an especially great set for car enthusiasts. This popular classic is a perfect 1:12 scale with authentic features like a V6 engine.

Formula 1 Lego sets

Lego Technic & Speed Champions McLaren: was $74 now $68 at Amazon Perfect for ages 9 and up, this Technic & Speed Champions McLaren bundle includes the Technic NEOM McLaren Formula E Race Car and the LEGO Speed Champions 2023 McLaren Formula 1 Race Car. 697 pieces come together to produce two cars with iconic McLaren livery with true-to-life sponsorship logos.

Lego Speed Champions 2023 McLaren F1 race car: was $26 now $21 at Amazon I recently bought the Mercedes-AMG version of this set and having spent a couple of hours building it, I can say it's easy so it would make a fantastic gift for ages 9 and up. This is a replica of McLaren's 2023 F1 race car, and it consists of just 245 pieces and measures 7 x 2.5 x 1.5 inches.