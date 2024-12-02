Lego Cyber Monday deals are here: Here are my personal favorites
Save big bucks on Lego sets for Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday deals are officially here, and with them come some serious discounts on Lego sets of all shapes and sizes. Any dedicated Lego fan knows that the best sets are expensive, and the prices only seem to be getting higher. I should know, I spend enough money on the stuff.
So any opportunity for a discount is more than welcome, and there are plenty of Cyber Monday Lego deals to choose from. The potted Piranha Plant from Mario games is now just $47, while Star Wars' Millennium Falcon just dropped to $139. Plus, if you're quick, you can pick up the Horizon Zero Dawn Tallneck set, which is just $62 at Amazon. That's 30% off, which is a pretty good discount for a set Lego discontinued over a year ago.
Meanwhile over at the Lego store, spending $50 will net you two free gifts: Marvel's Venom Street Bike and the Lego Friends Mobile Music Trailer
Head below to see all my favorite Cyber Monday Lego deals, and whether you want to build or display there will be something for you to enjoy.
Quick links
Deals under $20
Ok, so this isn't a huge discount in the scheme of things, but you still save $1.50 on a 12-pack of minifigures. There is 1 surprise LEGO space minifigure in each box and a total of 12 characters to collect: Blacktron Mutant, Ice Planet Explorer, Imposter, Robot Butler, Alien Beetlezoid, Retro Space Heroine, Nurse Android, Flying Saucer Costume Fan, M-Tron Powerlifter, Alien Tourist, Orion and Spacewalking Astronaut.
This fun little 99-piece kit features Captain Rex from Clone Wars along with a miniature-size Y-Wing fighter that has two stud shooters, so you (or your kid) can really pretend to be battling the separatists.
Build one of the more iconic sports cars of the last 50 years. This 262-piece kit has a two-seat cockpit and comes with a branded racing driver minifigure with a crash helmet, wig & wrench.
This is one of the coolest Lego sets around, as the bricks can be used to build a truck, plane, helicopter, cars and more. Plus, it's now on sale for just $15.
Little ones don't need to sit out of the fun! This Lego Duplo set is suitable for kids ages two and up. It comes with large pieces for small hands, containing two figures, construction vehicles and even some rubble to move around.
This 3-in-1 kit lets you build a film camera, video camera, or a TV with moving parts: The camera has a moving lens, buttons to press, film to load in the back and a strap, the video camera has an opening flap for filming and the TV has an antenna. If your kid is interested in photography, it's a great way to capture their imagination.
This 3-in-1 kit for kids 7 and up lets you build a parrot perched on a branch with a movable head, wings, and tail; a frog with posable legs, and a fish with movable fins and seabed. The parrot measures 8.5 in. high, 4 in. long and 4.5 in. wide.
Lego City series
Take to the stars with this affordable 240-piece spaceship kit, which includes a minifig. If you insert a "battery pack," you can engage the spaceship’s fold-out main thrusters. The kit also has a small drone.that converts to a jetpack.
Take to the skies with this 17.5-inch long toy aircraft, complete with a detailed cockpit, seating, and lavatory. Plus, it comes with a stairway, apron bus, pushback tug, catering truck and baggage truck, as well as seven minifigures.
The LEGO City Stuntz Double Loop Stunt Arena can now be yours for under $100. It comes with 2 flywheel-powered stunt bikes and a monster truck, as well as everything else you'll need to perform epic stunts.
Disney Lego sets
Save a fair amount of cash on this Disney Wish playset, with three figures, Star, and accessories, as well as a two-storey build that's ideal for novices. We've seen this go as low as $19, though.
If you're a Pixar fan, you need to have the Lego Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House, enough said. This adorable recreation of the animation world's most famous yellow home rarely goes on sale, but you can get it for 20% off.
Excited for the live-action "Lilo & Stitch" movie coming next year, or just a die-hard fan of Disney's chaotic extraterrestrial pal? Snap up this Lego deal right now and you can add your own adorable blue alien to your Lego collection.
Video games sets
The Dungeons & Dragons theme is definitely one of the coolest Lego has released in years! This pack gets you a set of 6 randomly selected DnD-inspired minifigures. Just note, you could get some repeats, but it's hard to complain when these minis look so great.
No mushroom kingdom display would be complete without this Piranha Plant! Not only does this Super Mario themed set look iconic, you can even pose the Piranha Plant's leaves, stalk and mouth.
The decision to shrink Nintendo's life sim down to Lego size has to be one of the best brand pairings the toy company's ever made. With this 20% discount, you can make a start on building your own Lego-sized Animal Crossing village with the most important building of all: Tom Nook's store.
Art and Architecture sets
This soon-to-be-retired set features four connectible 3D postcards that depict scenes from classic sci-fi movies. You can display them individually or as a set. Either way, their minimalist designs look pretty awesome.
Bring one of the most recognizable pieces of Japanese art ever made home with this piece of Lego Art depicting Katsushika Hokusai's original woodblock print showcasing Japan's Mount fuji behind a huge crashing wave of water.
While LEGO Art Sets include a few iconic pieces of art in brick form, they rarely go on sale. That's why I was excited to see the LEGO Ideas Vincent Van Gogh The Starry Night for 11% off — it's not much, no, but it's the only excuse I need to buy this 3D set.
Icons and Ideas sets
Lego actually discontinued this set over a year ago, but Amazon has it on sale for just $62 — which is 30% off. With the new Lego Horizon Adventures and new sets in the series on the way, now's your last chance to pick up the one that started it all.
Though the entire Lego botanicals collection is worth owning, one of the best finds among this year's Cyber Monday discounts is the Lego Icons Orchid for $10 off normal price. This beautiful display piece even comes with its own pot!
I'll admit it, I'm not a big fan of creepy-crawlies. But if you know someone who admires the beauty of insects, this set recreates a Blue Morpho butterfly, Hercules beetle and a Chinese mantis. Plus, they're all posed on mini plant dioramas.
And now for your moment of Zen. Recreate a tranquil Japanese garden, replete with a pavilion, arched bridge, stream, koi carp, lotus flowers, trees, rocks and stone lanterns. We can already feel our blood pressure dropping.
You don't have to be much too fast to pick up this little red 1961 Corvette, which features details such as opening hood and trunk, a detailed engine bay with a spinning radiator fan and working tie-rod steering.
Harry Potter sets
Everyone's favorite house elf comes to life in this 403-piece set from LEGO's Harry Potter theme. Posable head, ears, arms and fingers animate Dobby while accessories pulled straight from the movies make this a must-have for fans.
Take a tour of the legendary school for witchcraft and wizardry and its surrounding environs, which includes the main tower, astronomy tower, Great Hall, courtyards, bridges, greenhouses, boathouse and the Black Lake. This 2,660-piece set measures over 8.5 inches high, 13.5 inches wide and 10 inches deep.
Come visit the home of Hogwarts' groundskeeper, which opens so you can explore the inside. The kit also includes seven minifigs: Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Draco Malfoy and Rubeus Hagrid, plus Norbert the dragon and Hagrid’s dog Fang.
Marvel sets
Ever wanted to build The Avengers' super-fast ship? Well, if you act fast, you can pick it up for 20% off. This set also comes with a selection of Marvel superhero minifigs and a detachable stand for when you want to pick it up and pretend to fly it around (no judgment here). However, this has dropped to as low as $63.
I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I. Am. Groot.
Snap your fingers after snapping this set together and play the part of Thanos or Iron Man. Ok, so you can't actually slide your hand inside this model, but this 590-piece set will look pretty sweet on display.
Star Wars Lego sets
Recreate the pivotal moment when Anakin Skywalker sped past Sebulba to win the Mos Eisley podrace — and win his freedom. We all know how well that turned out for the Galaxy.
You don't know the power of this Cyber Monday deal on the Sith Lord's helmet. It measures 8 inches high and comes with a display stand, sure to intimidate anyone who comes to your desk.
Escape with Princess Leia and the stolen Death Star plans aboard the blockade-running ship from A New Hope. This 654-piece kit measures 12.5 inches when assembled, and comes with a display stand.
Hey, it's not a huge discount, but you can save 14% right now on the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon building set. And there's a host of characters included like Finn, Chewbacca, Lando, C-3PO and R2-D2.
This is the droid you're looking for. This 2,315-piece model of the Galaxy's most famous astromech has a retractable mid-leg, rotating head, front hatches that open, and an adjustable periscope.
A great bargain on an Ultimate Collector's Set — This Cyber Monday deal takes $89 off Mando's original ship, which features a cockpit, sleeping quarters, side hatches, cargo compartment, weapons cabinet and a carbon-freezing chamber. You also get a bunch of minifigs: The Mandalorian, Mythrol, Kulil, Grogu (Baby Yoda) in a pram and a Blurrg. This 6,186-piece set measures 9 x 28 x 19.5 inches.
Technics sets
Any Lego Technic set is for those interested in fundamental engineering, but the Lego Technic 2022 Ford GT is an especially great set for car enthusiasts. This popular classic is a perfect 1:12 scale with authentic features like a V6 engine.
This 1:10 scale model includes Technic lights that glow in the dark, a detailed V6 engine, as well as working steering and suspension. Right now, it's $40 off its regular price, but it's going faster than the car itself.
This 1,432-piece set is modeled after McLaren's 2022 F1 car, and measures 25.5 inches long, 10.5 inches wide, and 5 inches tall. It has a V6 engine with moving pistons as well as full suspension and steering, and comes with decals to fully outfit the livery.
Formula 1 Lego sets
Perfect for ages 9 and up, this Technic & Speed Champions McLaren bundle includes the Technic NEOM McLaren Formula E Race Car and the LEGO Speed Champions 2023 McLaren Formula 1 Race Car. 697 pieces come together to produce two cars with iconic McLaren livery with true-to-life sponsorship logos.
I recently bought the Mercedes-AMG version of this set and having spent a couple of hours building it, I can say it's easy so it would make a fantastic gift for ages 9 and up. This is a replica of McLaren's 2023 F1 race car, and it consists of just 245 pieces and measures 7 x 2.5 x 1.5 inches.
For veteran F1 fans, the Lego Icons McLaren MP4/4 & Ayrton Senna is perfect. Craft an in-scale replica of Senna's championship-winning car, and the set comes with a mini podium to place his mini figure on. The MP4/4 race car in this 693-piece set measures 12.5 x 6.5 x 5 inches.
For just $25, the Lego Speed Champions Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E set includes the F1 car and the Mercedes-AMG Project One race car. This set also includes two racing driver mini figures, each with a racing helmet, wig and a wrench.
