Last chance: Save big on these bestselling Lego sets during Prime's Big Deal Days
Build up your Lego collection before the holiday rush
The second Amazon Prime Day 2024 is almost officially over, with only 48-plus hours left of the six-day sale. While an array of popular items are quickly selling out, there are still many great Lego deals worth picking up, including some of Amazon's bestselling builds.
While a few sets have unfortunately sold out, if you hurry, there are several bestsellers worth acquiring before Prime Day ends at 11:59pm on Sunday. These options range from legendary movie franchises to Lego Artworks and Lego Iconic sets, so there's a great build for every kind of Lego master. Even if you're looking for a set to build by yourself or maybe a gift for a young Lego expert, these all come with a big tick of approval.
That said, if our picks below don't quite tickle your Lego-building fancy, we'd suggest looking at the full list of discounted sets on Lego's Amazon storefront. There's up to 36% off sets from major franchises including Disney, Star Wars, Dune and new arrivals, including the coveted Lego Advent Calendars, just in time for Christmas.
And of course, to score the biggest discounts across all your purchases during the Prime Day sale, you'll need to sign up for a Prime membership.
Best Prime Day Lego Deals
Save AU$28.50
Batman and DC Comics fans assemble. This best-selling set based on the classic car features an opening boot, a Bat-Computer and a chassis plate. Plus, the minifig is a classic 1966-style Batman, complete with his signature cape, cowl and batarang.
Save AU$14.99
Now before anyone gets mad about the inclusion of an advent calendar here, please note that the festive season is quite literally knocking at our doors and these Stars War Lego Advent Calendars typically sell out like hotcakes come November.
If you've got a young padawan (or Padme) in your life, then you should shift into hyperspeed and nab one of these 24-day sets right now for 25% off.
Other franchises are also just AU$45, including Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2024 76438 and Lego Super Heroes Marvel Advent Calendar 2024 76293.
Save AU$34.99
If you’re trying to move away from franchised sets, and into the realm of aesthetically pleasing Lego, this stunning set is ideal. Ranking in sixth place of Amazon's best-selling Lego sets, this recreation of the renowned artwork is a great gift for any art lover, creating a masterpiece worth displaying in any home or office.
Save AU$7.99
With over 11K positively glowing reviews on the listing, this simple set is ideal for flower enthusiasts with two pastel-hued cuttings of these iconic blooms. Each cherry blossom twig measures over 35 cm long, and comes with different coloured pieces to create your own unique stems.
Other floral sets of a similar nature are also down to AU$15, including Lego Iconic Roses 40460, Lego Iconic Daffodils 40747, Lego Iconic Sunflowers 40524 and Lego Iconic Lotus Flowers 40647.
Save AU$20.99
Relive Star Wars: A New Hope with this 25th Anniversary edition of Han Solo's beloved starship. With 921 pieces, this build is not for the faint of heart and comes with a limited edition stand for display.
Save AU$13.50
Step into the world of Lego Ideas with this vintage-inspired Polaroid Camera set. This 516-build contains 3 illustrated photos that can 'shoot' out of the camera, as it operates like the real thing. Fun for all, but especially fun for photography enthusiasts.
Save AU$28
After a fun Lego set to brighten your home decor? This gorgeous rose bouquet made of Lego is the perfect addition to any space and will give you plenty of time to relax while making the 4-piece set. Plus, this set would make the perfect anniversary gift or present for a loved one.
Save AU$38.55
Ever wanted to recreate the iconic Mona Lisa at home but your inner artist is lacking? Well, Lego's latest art set can help you do just that. This 1,503-piece set measures in at 43cm high and 30cm wide, making it the perfect DIY masterpiece to display in your home office.
Lucy Scotting is a digital content writer for Tom's Guide in Australia, primarily covering NBN and internet-related news.