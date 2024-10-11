Last chance: Save big on these bestselling Lego sets during Prime's Big Deal Days

The second Amazon Prime Day 2024 is almost officially over, with only 48-plus hours left of the six-day sale. While an array of popular items are quickly selling out, there are still many great Lego deals worth picking up, including some of Amazon's bestselling builds.

While a few sets have unfortunately sold out, if you hurry, there are several bestsellers worth acquiring before Prime Day ends at 11:59pm on Sunday. These options range from legendary movie franchises to Lego Artworks and Lego Iconic sets, so there's a great build for every kind of Lego master. Even if you're looking for a set to build by yourself or maybe a gift for a young Lego expert, these all come with a big tick of approval.

That said, if our picks below don't quite tickle your Lego-building fancy, we'd suggest looking at the full list of discounted sets on Lego's Amazon storefront. There's up to 36% off sets from major franchises including Disney, Star Wars, Dune and new arrivals, including the coveted Lego Advent Calendars, just in time for Christmas.

And of course, to score the biggest discounts across all your purchases during the Prime Day sale, you'll need to sign up for a Prime membership. Not a member yet? You can try Amazon Prime free for the first 30 days or sign up using the links below.

Best Prime Day Lego Deals

Lego Icons Bouquet of Roses 10328: was $99.99 now $72 at Amazon AU Save AU$28

After a fun Lego set to brighten your home decor? This gorgeous rose bouquet made of Lego is the perfect addition to any space and will give you plenty of time to relax while making the 4-piece set. Plus, this set would make the perfect anniversary gift or present for a loved one.