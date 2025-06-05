Huge Lego sale is live from $5 at Amazon — 15 deals I recommend for Father's Day, summer gifts and more

Lego fans everywhere, drop everything — Amazon is currently slashing prices on Lego sets. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or are looking for Father’s Day deals, there are a ton of awesome discounts to be found.

Right now Amazon’s Lego sale has deals from $5. I’ve been keeping an eye out for discounts on the Lego Ideas Tuxedo Cat, and now it’s on sale for $90 at Amazon. This price drop has me itching to add it to my cart. Or, if you’re on a smaller budget, these pretty Lego Roses are on sale from $11 at Amazon.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Lego deals. Plus, check out our Amazon promo codes, and see this Garmin sale with up to 50% off.

Best Lego deals

Lego Classic Green Baseplate: was $7 now $5 at Amazon Every Lego build starts with sturdy foundations. This Lego Classic Green Baseplate is on sale for just $5, which is perfect if you want to get started on a city or park build. It's square-shaped with 32 studs in each direction.

Lego Sunflowers: was $14 now $7 at Amazon Add a little sunshine to your day with these pretty Lego sunflowers. This simple build is excellent for anyone of any age or skill level. Plus, you can display them however you like in a vase or amongst real blooms.

Lego Creator 3 in 1 Space Shuttle: was $9 now $8 at Amazon There's a LEGO set for every kind of hobby, and believe it or not, some are incredibly affordable — even less than $10. This Creator 3-in-1 set is particularly great because you get three different space-themed builds from the same pieces, including two spaceships or an astronaut.

Lego Roses Building Set: was $14 now $11 at Amazon These Lego Roses really brighten up a living space, and they make for an excellent gift. The set comes with 120 pieces, and is relatively simple to build. What's more, these roses will never wilt!

Lego DUPLO Town Creative Garden & Flowers: was $19 now $15 at Amazon Lego Botanicals sets are super popular, but if your kiddo isn't quite old enough for them yet, this is the Lego deal you need. Suitable for ages two and up, this cute garden build comes with flowers, bees and other critters. There are also blocks marked one to five, to help teach counting.

Lego Barc Speeder Escape: was $29 now $23 at Amazon "The Mandalorian" fans will love this BARC Speeder Escape set, inspired by the throwback scene in which Kelleran Beq helps Grogu evade Clone Trooper capture at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant.

Lego Botanicals Lucky Bamboo: was $29 now $23 at Amazon Another great addition to your Lego Botanicals collection is on sale at Amazon. This Lucky Bamboo set comes with three stems in a pot, with a plinth to display it on. There's no watering required, so this is a great way to add some greenery to your home.

Lego City Red Double-Decker Sightseeing Bus: was $29 now $25 at Amazon Take your minifigures on a tour of Lego City with this double-decker sightseeing bus set. The bus has doors that open and close and space for the minifigs to sit inside or on the roof deck.

LEGO Droideka: was $64 now $51 at Amazon This 583-piece collectible LEGO droid figure, inspired by "The Phantom Menace" and "The Clone Wars," can transform into the iconic ball shape. It also comes with a special LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary brick for the display stand.

LEGO Darth Vader Helmet : was $79 now $63 at Amazon The LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet is on sale at Amazon. It depicts in close detail the menacing Darth Vader helmet, making it perfect for fans of the dark side. It even comes with a name plate.

Lego Icons Fountain Garden: was $99 now $65 at Amazon This Lego Icons Fountain Garden looks gorgeous, and it's now on sale for a nice discount. With a Lego marble archway, fountain, and foliage, it's one of the best sets out there to add to your home decor.