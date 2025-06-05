Huge Lego sale is live from $5 at Amazon — 15 deals I recommend for Father's Day, summer gifts and more
I found the best Lego deals from across the web
Lego fans everywhere, drop everything — Amazon is currently slashing prices on Lego sets. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or are looking for Father’s Day deals, there are a ton of awesome discounts to be found.
Right now Amazon’s Lego sale has deals from $5. I’ve been keeping an eye out for discounts on the Lego Ideas Tuxedo Cat, and now it’s on sale for $90 at Amazon. This price drop has me itching to add it to my cart. Or, if you’re on a smaller budget, these pretty Lego Roses are on sale from $11 at Amazon.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Lego deals. Plus, check out our Amazon promo codes, and see this Garmin sale with up to 50% off.
Quick Links
- shop all Lego deals at Amazon
- Lego Classic Green Baseplate: was $7 now $5
- Lego Sunflowers: was $14 now $7
- Lego Roses Building Set: was $14 now $11
- Lego Botanicals Lucky Bamboo: was $29 now $23
- Lego City Red Double-Decker Sightseeing Bus: was $29 now $25
- Lego Jurassic World Dinosaur Fossils T. Rex Skull: was $39 now $31
- Lego Botanicals Tiny Plants: was $49 now $39
- Lego Technic Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut Grey Hypercar: was $49 now $43
- Lego Darth Vader Helmet: was $79 now $63
- Lego Icons Fountain Garden: was $99 now $65
- Lego Ideas Tuxedo Cat: was $99 now $90
Best Lego deals
Every Lego build starts with sturdy foundations. This Lego Classic Green Baseplate is on sale for just $5, which is perfect if you want to get started on a city or park build. It's square-shaped with 32 studs in each direction.
Add a little sunshine to your day with these pretty Lego sunflowers. This simple build is excellent for anyone of any age or skill level. Plus, you can display them however you like in a vase or amongst real blooms.
There's a LEGO set for every kind of hobby, and believe it or not, some are incredibly affordable — even less than $10. This Creator 3-in-1 set is particularly great because you get three different space-themed builds from the same pieces, including two spaceships or an astronaut.
These Lego Roses really brighten up a living space, and they make for an excellent gift. The set comes with 120 pieces, and is relatively simple to build. What's more, these roses will never wilt!
Lego Botanicals sets are super popular, but if your kiddo isn't quite old enough for them yet, this is the Lego deal you need. Suitable for ages two and up, this cute garden build comes with flowers, bees and other critters. There are also blocks marked one to five, to help teach counting.
Nothing's more important than family... or this Lego Speed Champions Fast and Furious set. Based on the Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) that appeared in 2 Fast 2 Furious, this set looks slick and it even comes with a Brian O’Conner minifigure.
"The Mandalorian" fans will love this BARC Speeder Escape set, inspired by the throwback scene in which Kelleran Beq helps Grogu evade Clone Trooper capture at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant.
Another great addition to your Lego Botanicals collection is on sale at Amazon. This Lucky Bamboo set comes with three stems in a pot, with a plinth to display it on. There's no watering required, so this is a great way to add some greenery to your home.
Take your minifigures on a tour of Lego City with this double-decker sightseeing bus set. The bus has doors that open and close and space for the minifigs to sit inside or on the roof deck.
Terrify and amaze all visitors with this Lego Jurassic World Dinosaur Fossils T. Rex Skull! This set comes with 577 pieces, allowing you to build a T. Rex Skull, footprint and an information plate. It's perfect for dinosaur lovers aged nine and up.
What's better than plants? Tiny Lego plants! This Botanicals set contains a variety of brick greenery, including cacti and colorful flowers. Each one comes in its own pot.
This has to be one of the most impressive looking Lego vehicle sets out there. With 801 pieces included, you'll be able to recreate the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut Grey Hypercar, with doors that open, wheels that turn and more.
This 583-piece collectible LEGO droid figure, inspired by "The Phantom Menace" and "The Clone Wars," can transform into the iconic ball shape. It also comes with a special LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary brick for the display stand.
The LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet is on sale at Amazon. It depicts in close detail the menacing Darth Vader helmet, making it perfect for fans of the dark side. It even comes with a name plate.
This Lego Icons Fountain Garden looks gorgeous, and it's now on sale for a nice discount. With a Lego marble archway, fountain, and foliage, it's one of the best sets out there to add to your home decor.
If you're a cat lover, this Lego Ideas Tuxedo Cat set is a must-own. Once built, it comes in a cute sitting pose, and has options for different eye colors and mouth positions. Just make sure your real cat doesn't knock it off your shelf.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.