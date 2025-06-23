Early Prime Day Lego sale at Amazon — 15 deals I’d shop from $7 on Botanicals, Lego Star Wars and more

Recommended reading

Here are the Lego deals I’d shop ahead of Prime Day

Two Lego sunflowers
(Image credit: Amazon)
Prime Day is on the way! However, you don’t need to wait any longer to make massive savings on Lego sets. A bunch of awesome Lego deals have popped up at Amazon ahead of the start of the retailer’s big summer sales event, so act fast before they sell out.

For starters, I have to shout out this Animal Crossing Lego deal. Right now you can get the K.K.’s Concert in The Plaza set on sale for $34 at Amazon. This is a massive 56% off, and savings this big don’t come around too often. And since it features the iconic Resident Services building from the Animal Crossing game, it’s a must have for fans.

Or, if you’re on a smaller budget, you can snag these Lego Sunflowers on sale for just $7 at Amazon.

My favorite Lego deals are listed below. For more savings, check out our Amazon promo codes, and see the best deals in Home Depot’s 4th of July sale.

Best Lego deals

Lego Sunflowers
Lego Sunflowers: was $14 now $7 at Amazon

Add a little sunshine to your day with these pretty Lego sunflowers. This simple build is excellent for anyone of any age or skill level. Plus, you can display them however you like in a vase or amongst real blooms.

Lego DC Superman Mech vs. Lex Luthor Building Toy
Lego DC Superman Mech vs. Lex Luthor Building Toy: was $14 now $11 at Amazon

Was regular Superman not mech enough for you? Well, this Lego set gives the hero an upgrade. You get minifigures of Superman and Lex Luthor, as well as a 4.5-inch tall poseable mech for Superman to pilot.

Lego Roses Building Set
Lego Roses Building Set: was $14 now $11 at Amazon

These Lego Roses really brighten up a living space, and they make for an excellent gift. The set comes with 120 pieces, and is relatively simple to build. What's more, these roses will never wilt!

Lego DUPLO Town Creative Garden & Flowers
Lego DUPLO Town Creative Garden & Flowers: was $19 now $15 at Amazon

Lego Botanicals sets are super popular, but if your kiddo isn't quite old enough for them yet, this is the Lego deal you need. Suitable for ages two and up, this cute garden build comes with flowers, bees and other critters. There are also blocks marked one to five, to help teach counting.

Lego Speed Champions 2 Fast 2 Furious Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34)
Lego Speed Champions 2 Fast 2 Furious Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34): was $24 now $19 at Amazon

Nothing's more important than family... or this Lego Speed Champions Fast and Furious set. Based on the Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) that appeared in the movie 2 Fast 2 Furious, this set looks slick and it even comes with a Brian O’Conner minifigure.

Lego Marvel Spider-Man vs. Venom Muscle Car
Lego Marvel Spider-Man vs. Venom Muscle Car: was $29 now $23 at Amazon

Every good villain needs a getaway car, so you'll want to add this Venom Muscle Car set to your Lego collection. As well as minifigures of Venom, Spider-Man and Spider-Woman, you get to build Venom's cool black car, and a mini bank vault full of gold bars.

LEGO Obi-Wan Kenobi's Jedi Starfighter
LEGO Obi-Wan Kenobi's Jedi Starfighter: was $29 now $23 at Amazon

With this beginner-friendly 282-piece StarFighter set, young padawans can relive "Attack of the Clones" scenes. It comes with Obi-Wan Kenobi and Taun We minifigures, plus an R4-P17 LEGO astromech droid figure.

Lego F1 Collectible Race Cars, 6 Pack
Lego F1 Collectible Race Cars, 6 Pack: was $29 now $25 at Amazon

This deal gets you a set of six mini F1 race cars, complete with logos and turning wheels. Just note that they're sold in a blind box format, so you may get repeats.

Lego City Red Double-Decker Sightseeing Bus
Lego City Red Double-Decker Sightseeing Bus: was $29 now $25 at Amazon

Take your minifigures on a tour of Lego City with this double-decker sightseeing bus set. The bus has doors that open and close and space for the minifigs to sit inside or on the roof deck.

Lego Jurassic World Dinosaur Fossils T. Rex Skull
Lego Jurassic World Dinosaur Fossils T. Rex Skull: was $39 now $31 at Amazon

Terrify and amaze all visitors with this Lego Jurassic World Dinosaur Fossils T. Rex Skull! This set comes with 577 pieces, allowing you to build a T. Rex Skull, footprint and an information plate. It's perfect for dinosaur lovers aged nine and up.

Lego Animal Crossing K.K.’s Concert in The Plaza
Lego Animal Crossing K.K.’s Concert in The Plaza: was $79 now $34 at Amazon

This super-cute Lego set is a must have for Animal Crossing fans. It comes with the resident services building, a small tea set as well as the legendary guitarist K.K. Slider and his van. You also get minifigures of Isabelle and Audie.

Lego Botanicals Orchid
Lego Botanicals Orchid: was $49 now $39 at Amazon

Rather than a diverse bouquet, this Lego Icons Orchid represents a blossoming orchid plant. It's filled with realistic details, including two budding orchid flowers to join the six fully blossomed ones. This is a beautiful display piece and an excellent gift.

Lego Icons Flower Bouquet
Lego Icons Flower Bouquet: was $59 now $47 at Amazon

This Lego Icons Flower Bouquet features 15 unique stems with several different flower varieties. You could separate them, or leave them bunched up a beautiful bouquet that doubles as home decor.

LEGO The Mandalorian Helmet
LEGO The Mandalorian Helmet : was $69 now $55 at Amazon

This is the way. The Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet plays an iconic role in the Disney Plus series, and now you can build a 584-piece replica at home. Get it while it's on sale now during Star Wars Day festivities.

Lego Ideas Tuxedo Cat
Lego Ideas Tuxedo Cat: was $99 now $90 at Amazon

If you're a cat lover, this Lego Ideas Tuxedo Cat set is a must-own. Once built, it comes in a cute sitting pose, and has options for different eye colors and mouth positions. Just make sure your real cat doesn't knock it off your shelf.

