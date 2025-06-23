Early Prime Day Lego sale at Amazon — 15 deals I’d shop from $7 on Botanicals, Lego Star Wars and more

Prime Day is on the way! However, you don’t need to wait any longer to make massive savings on Lego sets. A bunch of awesome Lego deals have popped up at Amazon ahead of the start of the retailer’s big summer sales event, so act fast before they sell out.

For starters, I have to shout out this Animal Crossing Lego deal. Right now you can get the K.K.’s Concert in The Plaza set on sale for $34 at Amazon. This is a massive 56% off, and savings this big don’t come around too often. And since it features the iconic Resident Services building from the Animal Crossing game, it’s a must have for fans.

Or, if you’re on a smaller budget, you can snag these Lego Sunflowers on sale for just $7 at Amazon.

My favorite Lego deals are listed below. For more savings, check out our Amazon promo codes, and see the best deals in Home Depot’s 4th of July sale.

Best Lego deals

Lego Sunflowers: was $14 now $7 at Amazon Add a little sunshine to your day with these pretty Lego sunflowers. This simple build is excellent for anyone of any age or skill level. Plus, you can display them however you like in a vase or amongst real blooms.

Lego Roses Building Set: was $14 now $11 at Amazon These Lego Roses really brighten up a living space, and they make for an excellent gift. The set comes with 120 pieces, and is relatively simple to build. What's more, these roses will never wilt!

Lego DUPLO Town Creative Garden & Flowers: was $19 now $15 at Amazon Lego Botanicals sets are super popular, but if your kiddo isn't quite old enough for them yet, this is the Lego deal you need. Suitable for ages two and up, this cute garden build comes with flowers, bees and other critters. There are also blocks marked one to five, to help teach counting.

Lego Marvel Spider-Man vs. Venom Muscle Car: was $29 now $23 at Amazon Every good villain needs a getaway car, so you'll want to add this Venom Muscle Car set to your Lego collection. As well as minifigures of Venom, Spider-Man and Spider-Woman, you get to build Venom's cool black car, and a mini bank vault full of gold bars.

Lego City Red Double-Decker Sightseeing Bus: was $29 now $25 at Amazon Take your minifigures on a tour of Lego City with this double-decker sightseeing bus set. The bus has doors that open and close and space for the minifigs to sit inside or on the roof deck.

Lego Botanicals Orchid: was $49 now $39 at Amazon Rather than a diverse bouquet, this Lego Icons Orchid represents a blossoming orchid plant. It's filled with realistic details, including two budding orchid flowers to join the six fully blossomed ones. This is a beautiful display piece and an excellent gift.

Lego Icons Flower Bouquet: was $59 now $47 at Amazon This Lego Icons Flower Bouquet features 15 unique stems with several different flower varieties. You could separate them, or leave them bunched up a beautiful bouquet that doubles as home decor.

LEGO The Mandalorian Helmet : was $69 now $55 at Amazon This is the way. The Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet plays an iconic role in the Disney Plus series, and now you can build a 584-piece replica at home. Get it while it's on sale now during Star Wars Day festivities.