Early Prime Day Lego sale at Amazon — 15 deals I’d shop from $7 on Botanicals, Lego Star Wars and more
Here are the Lego deals I’d shop ahead of Prime Day
Prime Day is on the way! However, you don’t need to wait any longer to make massive savings on Lego sets. A bunch of awesome Lego deals have popped up at Amazon ahead of the start of the retailer’s big summer sales event, so act fast before they sell out.
For starters, I have to shout out this Animal Crossing Lego deal. Right now you can get the K.K.’s Concert in The Plaza set on sale for $34 at Amazon. This is a massive 56% off, and savings this big don’t come around too often. And since it features the iconic Resident Services building from the Animal Crossing game, it’s a must have for fans.
Or, if you’re on a smaller budget, you can snag these Lego Sunflowers on sale for just $7 at Amazon.
My favorite Lego deals are listed below. For more savings, check out our Amazon promo codes, and see the best deals in Home Depot’s 4th of July sale.
Quick Links
- shop all Lego deals at Amazon
- Lego Sunflowers: was $14 now $7
- Lego DC Superman Mech vs. Lex Luthor Building Toy: was $14 now $11
- Lego Roses Building Set: was $14 now $11
- Lego Marvel Spider-Man vs. Venom Muscle Car: was $29 now $23
- Lego F1 Collectible Race Cars, 6 Pack: was $29 now $25
- Lego City Red Double-Decker Sightseeing Bus: was $29 now $25
- Lego Jurassic World Dinosaur Fossils T. Rex Skull: was $39 now $31
- Lego Animal Crossing K.K.’s Concert in The Plaza: was $79 now $34
- Lego Icons Flower Bouquet: was $59 now $47
- Lego The Mandalorian Helmet: was $69 now $55
- Lego Ideas Tuxedo Cat: was $99 now $90
Best Lego deals
Add a little sunshine to your day with these pretty Lego sunflowers. This simple build is excellent for anyone of any age or skill level. Plus, you can display them however you like in a vase or amongst real blooms.
Was regular Superman not mech enough for you? Well, this Lego set gives the hero an upgrade. You get minifigures of Superman and Lex Luthor, as well as a 4.5-inch tall poseable mech for Superman to pilot.
These Lego Roses really brighten up a living space, and they make for an excellent gift. The set comes with 120 pieces, and is relatively simple to build. What's more, these roses will never wilt!
Lego Botanicals sets are super popular, but if your kiddo isn't quite old enough for them yet, this is the Lego deal you need. Suitable for ages two and up, this cute garden build comes with flowers, bees and other critters. There are also blocks marked one to five, to help teach counting.
Nothing's more important than family... or this Lego Speed Champions Fast and Furious set. Based on the Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) that appeared in the movie 2 Fast 2 Furious, this set looks slick and it even comes with a Brian O’Conner minifigure.
Every good villain needs a getaway car, so you'll want to add this Venom Muscle Car set to your Lego collection. As well as minifigures of Venom, Spider-Man and Spider-Woman, you get to build Venom's cool black car, and a mini bank vault full of gold bars.
With this beginner-friendly 282-piece StarFighter set, young padawans can relive "Attack of the Clones" scenes. It comes with Obi-Wan Kenobi and Taun We minifigures, plus an R4-P17 LEGO astromech droid figure.
This deal gets you a set of six mini F1 race cars, complete with logos and turning wheels. Just note that they're sold in a blind box format, so you may get repeats.
Take your minifigures on a tour of Lego City with this double-decker sightseeing bus set. The bus has doors that open and close and space for the minifigs to sit inside or on the roof deck.
Terrify and amaze all visitors with this Lego Jurassic World Dinosaur Fossils T. Rex Skull! This set comes with 577 pieces, allowing you to build a T. Rex Skull, footprint and an information plate. It's perfect for dinosaur lovers aged nine and up.
This super-cute Lego set is a must have for Animal Crossing fans. It comes with the resident services building, a small tea set as well as the legendary guitarist K.K. Slider and his van. You also get minifigures of Isabelle and Audie.
Rather than a diverse bouquet, this Lego Icons Orchid represents a blossoming orchid plant. It's filled with realistic details, including two budding orchid flowers to join the six fully blossomed ones. This is a beautiful display piece and an excellent gift.
This Lego Icons Flower Bouquet features 15 unique stems with several different flower varieties. You could separate them, or leave them bunched up a beautiful bouquet that doubles as home decor.
This is the way. The Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet plays an iconic role in the Disney Plus series, and now you can build a 584-piece replica at home. Get it while it's on sale now during Star Wars Day festivities.
If you're a cat lover, this Lego Ideas Tuxedo Cat set is a must-own. Once built, it comes in a cute sitting pose, and has options for different eye colors and mouth positions. Just make sure your real cat doesn't knock it off your shelf.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.