Incredible Apple deals at Best Buy and Amazon — save up to $500 on AirPods, iPads and MacBooks
The best Apple deals and where to find them
Apple is one of the most coveted brands on the market. It make sense that their first-rate devices can cost a pretty penny. On the rare occasion that the brand's popular AirPods, MacBooks, iPads and Watches are discounted, it's in your best interest to take advantage.
Right now, you can snag huge savings on must-have Apple products at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and B&H. For instance, Amazon is taking $120 off the popular Apple AirPods Max, while Best Buy is knocking a whopping $500 off the MacBook Pro 16. There's also a plethora of great deals on iPads and Apple Watches.
So don't wait — take advantage of these savings while there's still time! Check out my favorite Apple deals on the market (and where to buy them).
Quick Links
- Apple AirPods: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
- Apple 10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $224 @ Best Buy
- Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $299 @ Amazon
- Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $429 @ Amazon
- Apple 8.3" iPad mini (WiFi/64GB): was $499 now $379 @ Amazon
- Apple 11" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB): was $799 now $599 @ Best Buy
- Apple MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $799 @ Best Buy
- Apple MacBook Pro 14 (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,399 @ B&H
- Apple MacBook Pro 16 (M3 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $1,999 @ Best Buy
AirPods
AirPods: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon
The entry-level AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Although they've been outshined by newer models, in our AirPods review we said they're a great pair of wireless earbuds that work seamlessly with iOS devices. This is the cheapest they've ever been.
AirPods 3 (2021): was $169 now $139 @ Amazon
The AirPods 3 offer Spatial Audio, which creates immersive listening experiences for music-listening, movie-watching, and more. They're also IPX4 sweat and water resistant, a feature that was previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro. In our Apple AirPods 3 review, we said they offer fantastic sound with results that give the AirPods Pro a run for its money, though remember they lack ANC and Transparency Mode.
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case.
AirPods Max: was $549 now $429 @ Amazon
The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. In our AirPods Max review, we said the 'phones offer exceptional noise-cancelling, a luxurious design, and sophisticated soundstage.
iPads
10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $224 @ Best Buy
The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price.
8.3" iPad mini (WiFi/64GB): was $499 now $379 @ Amazon
The Editor's Choice 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.
Price check: $399 @ Best Buy
11" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): was $599 now $559 @ Amazon
The 2024 iPad Air packs Apple's M2 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. You also get faster WiFi 6E support. In our iPad Air 2024 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.
Price check: $599 @ Best Buy
11" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB): was $799 now $599 @ Best Buy
The 11-inch iPad Pro is built around Apple's latest M2 CPU. It packs an 11-inch 2388 x 1668 Liquid Retina display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.
11" iPad Pro (WiFi/256GB): was $999 now $899 @ Amazon
The 11-inch iPad Pro packs Apple's latest M4 processor paired with a stunning 11-inch Tandem OLED (2420 x 1668) display. The new M4 processor features 9 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. In our iPad Pro 2024 review we said it could very well be the most stunning tablet ever made.
Price check: $929 @ B&H | $949 @ Best Buy
12.9" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB): was $1,099 now $799 @ Best Buy
The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is Apple's top tablet. In our iPad Pro 2022 review we called it an all-around great tablet that delivers solid performance, a handy new Apple Pencil Hover feature, and excellent video quality. It features Apple's latest M2 CPU, 12.9-inch 2732 x 2048 Liquid XDR display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.
MacBooks
MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $799 @ Best Buy
The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.
MacBook Air 13 (M3): was $1,099 now $849 @ Amazon
The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.
Price Check: $899 @ Best Buy
MacBook Air 15 (M3): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon
The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers fantastic performance from its M3 chip along with class-leading battery life (15:03). It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.
Price Check: $1,099 @ Best Buy
MacBook Pro 14 (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,399 @ B&H
The M3-based MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops you can buy. In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 review, we said it delivers blistering performance with a brighter display than its predecessor, robust graphics, and super-long battery life (17 hours with 25 minutes). If you upgrade to the M3 Pro or M3 Pro Max chipset, you get to snag this laptop in a stunning new Space Black finish with 18GB or 36GB of RAM, respectively. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Price check: $1,599 @ Best Buy
MacBook Pro 16 (M3 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $1,999 @ Best Buy
Apple's powerful 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale. The 16-inch MacBook Pro can be configured with the M3 Pro or M3 Max chipset to deliver record-breaking speeds in pro tools like DaVinci Resolve and Maxon Redshift. In our MacBook Pro 16-inch review we called it the most powerful Mac ever made. The base model features a 16.2-inch 3456 x 2234 Retina display, Apple M3 Pro CPU, 18GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Apple Watches
Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
The Apple Watch SE sports a modern processor (S8), Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 9. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find. It's now at its lowest price ever.
Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $299 @ Amazon
The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.
Price check: $399 @ Best Buy
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.