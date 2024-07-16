I love to stream, and the Blue Yeti mic is a fantastic Prime Day deal at 41% off

One of the hardest parts of starting as a streamer, YouTuber or Podcaster is picking your first mic. It is easy to get lost in all the buzzwords, technical terms and costs that make choosing a mic a real pain. However, Amazon's Prime Day might have made your life even easier with this fantastic deal.

Currently, the Logitech Blue Yeti Microphone is just $76 at Amazon, a startling 41% off the regular price. This means it's undoubtedly the best time to pick up one of these fantastic mics and start working on your audio passion, be it a four-hour-long lore video about your new favorite show or playing through the latest video game on Twitch.

Blue Yeti USB microphone: was $129 now $76 @ Amazon

The Blue Yeti mic offers a custom three-capsule array producing clear, broadcast-quality audio, alongside Blue's VOICE software. The Blue Yet also includes four potential pickup patterns, making setting the mic to pick up what you want easy. Finally, easy-to-use controls built into the mic and a simple USB connection make getting the sound you want a breeze.

Two significant factors exist when choosing a microphone, especially for beginners. The first is ease of use, which Blue Yeti excels in as it only requires a USB connection and doesn't require software. We tested it on a Mac and found it worked perfectly with Garageband. However, the microphone will work perfectly with Windows computers as well.

The second factor is sound quality, an area in which Blue Yeti excels. This is partially due to the overall quality, which helped push it to the top of our best USB microphones of 2024, but also due to its ability to swap microphone patterns easily. As a quick explanation, microphone patterns, known as polar patterns, relate to how sensitive a microphone is at picking up sound waves from certain angles. This means it is easy to set the Blue Yeti to capture whatever you want without moving it around.

However, it should be noted that the microphone tends to pick up bumps and taps, so users must remain somewhat stationary to avoid any significant bumps. However, this is still an excellent microphone for this price, especially for beginners or anyone who wants simplicity and quality.

