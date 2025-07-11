Want to start streaming? Make sure you grab the Blue Yeti for 36% off before Prime Day ends

Amazon's Prime Day sale is coming to a close, but there are still some great deals out there for you to grab. One in particular should be of interest to anyone with plans to be a streamer or podcaster.

If you head to Amazon, you can grab the Logitech Creators Blue Yeti USB microphone for 36% off, meaning a final price of $90.

The Blue Yeti microphone comes in six different color options, including Blackout, Midnight Blue, Pink Dawn, Silver, White Mist and Whiteout.

Logitech Blue Yeti USB Microphone : was $139 now $90 at Amazon The Blue Yeti mic features a custom three-capsule array, producing clear, broadcast-quality audio, and is paired with Blue's VOICE software. The Blue Yeti also includes four potential pickup patterns, making it easy to set the mic to pick up what you want. Finally, easy-to-use controls built into the mic, along with a simple USB connection, make getting the sound you want a breeze.

One of the best investments you can make in content creation is a decent microphone. However, many of the best USB microphones can be expensive, often exceeding what you need to get started. However, the Blue Yeti USB is one of the best starting microphones you can get.

In our review, we praised how easy to use the Blue Yeti is, mainly since it can be used without requiring any additional software. To start using the mic, all you need is a USB connection on your PC or Mac. Even with its ease of use, the Blue Yeti microphone offers stellar sound quality that benefits from being able to switch between Cardioid, Bidirectional, Omnidirectional, and Stereo microphone patterns.

The ability to quickly switch between patterns, each of which changes the microphone's sensitivity to sound waves from specific angles, makes this ideal for those with multiple projects. You'll be able to capture an interview or record your latest stream with a simple turn of the dial.

