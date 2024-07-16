Best Prime Day video game deals — 5 epic bargains from $28
Save big across all platforms
Gaming can be an expensive hobby. From consoles to subscription services — being a console gamer requires deep pockets. And that's before we even get to the games themselves.
Thankfully, Prime Day deals have officially started and Amazon is reducing the price of a smattering of titles across Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Whether it's 40% off the Demon's Souls remake, $10 off of the latest Mario Bros title, or savings on the spandex-filled WWE 2K24, there are plenty of Prime Day video game deals to be had. Here are my favorite deals live on day one of Prime Day.
Best Prime Day Video Game Deals
Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales: was $49 now $28 @ Amazon
The middle chapter of the Marvel's Spider-Man saga, Miles Morales is a captivating lead in a more personal story that's still full of stunning set-pieces - and his unique electric powers revamp combat in interesting ways, too.
Demon's Souls: was $69 now $40 @ Amazon
Bitten by the Elden Ring bug? Demon's Souls should be your next adventure. Its a stunning recreation of the first Souls title, with incredibly atmospheric environments and plenty of challenge.
Returnal: was $69 now $42 @ Amazon
A tough and frantic third-person "bullet hell" shooter, Returnal tells the story of an explorer lost on a hostile planet through explosive action that puts a modern spin on arcade titles.
WWE 2K24: was $69 now $44 @ Amazon
Retelling the history of Wrestlemania from the perspective of some of the very best to step into the squared circle, WWE 2K24 is packed full of modes, wrestlers, and moves. It's at the lowest price we've seen, too.
Super Mario Bros Wonder: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon
One of 2023's best games, Super Mario Bros Wonder is full of surprising twists as players grab the new Wonder Flower pickup to see levels shift in unexpected new ways. There's also the adorable Elephant Mario power-up.
