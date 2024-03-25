Hurry! Take $150 off this compact Geekom mini PC

Geekom makes some of the best mini PCs we've tested. Compact and user upgradable, they're an excellent option if you're tight on space or cash.

For a limited time, you can get the Geekom Mini IT12 for just $399 at Geekom via coupon code "EA50". That's a total of $150 off and one of the best prices we've seen for this mini PC. If you're not familiar with Geekom, we named its predecessor, the Geekom Mini IT11, an Editor's Choice mini PC.

Geekom Mini IT12: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1584493&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.geekompc.com%2Fgeekom-mini-it12-mini-pc%2F&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - geekompc.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $549 now $399 @ GeekOM

The Geekom Mini IT12 is a compact mini PC that comes with a Core i5-12450H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It features two USB4 ports, two HDMI ports, and support for both Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E. Use coupon code "EA50" at checkout to drop its price to $399.

The new Mini IT12 packs a Core i5-12450H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It also features two USB4 ports, two HDMI ports, 2.5GB LAN ports, and support for both Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E.

Although we didn't review this model, this tiny workhorse should be more than sufficient for most office and home use cases. It features plenty of flexibility with user-upgradeable RAM and storage. You can even install Linux on it, but it comes equipped with Windows 11 Pro. Just remember to use coupon code "EA50" at checkout to drop its price to $399.