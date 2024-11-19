Hurry! Get Netflix and Max for free with Verizon’s Black Friday FiOS deal

There are plenty of Black Friday deals to choose from this week, but Verizon's offering a killer deal you won't find anywhere else. Even better, it comes loaded with plenty of freebies.

For a limited time, you can get Verizon Fios' 1Gig Plan (940/880Mbps) for $64 per month. Plus, you'll get your choice of either a year of Netflix (with ads) and Max (with ads) or an Xbox Gaming Bundle, which includes an Xbox Wireless Controller in Robot White, Xbox Stereo Headset, and $50 Xbox gift card.

Free Netflix + Max or Xbox bundle FiOS Home Internet: $64/month @ Verizon

Verizon is offering its 1 Gig Fios plan for $64.99 per month. Plus, you'll get to choose between a free year of Netflix (with ads) and Max (with ads) OR an Xbox Gaming Bundle (Xbox Wireless Controller in Robot White, Xbox Stereo Headset, and $50 Xbox gift card). To get this deal, you need to live in an eligible area and you must be signed up to one of Verizon's 5G data plans with Auto Pay enabled. This price will be guaranteed for four years with no contract or equipment fees.

Paired with one of the best cable TV alternatives, this is an excellent way to save some bucks while cutting the cord. If you're not familiar with Verizon's Fios plans, they start at $24.99 per month for 300/300Mbps. However, when you sign up for the 1 Gig Fios plan ($64.99 per month), you'll get either a year of Netflix and Max for free or an Xbox Gaming Bundle.

Netflix and Max are two of the best streaming services you can get. Max is our all-around favorite service, but Netflix is a must-have service with popular series like the forthcoming Squid Game Season 2 and live events like the recent Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight.

Or you can opt for the Xbox bundle, which includes an Xbox Wireless Controller (Robot White), Xbox Stereo Headset, and $50 Xbox gift card. Whichever freebie you choose, you'll be saving $203 with the streaming services or $169 with the gaming bundle.

Naturally, there are some eligibility requirements you need to meet first. First, you need to live in an eligible area and you must be signed up to one of Verizon's unlimited 5G data plans with Auto Pay enabled. For more ways to save at Verizon, make sure to check out our Verizon phone deals and Verizon promo codes pages.