Huge Under Armour sale on Amazon from $9 — 21 deals I’d shop right now
Take advantage of huge fitness apparel savings
Getting ready for spring training? Stocking up on high-quality work out apparel and gear can help boost your performance whether you're getting your sweat on in the gym or outdoors. Fortunately, Amazon is discounting select Under Armour fitness essentials as we speak.
Under Armour makes some of the best sneakers, hoodies and leggings on the market. For instance, the best-selling Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Long Sleeve T-Shirt is just $25. In the market for some new yoga pants? I recommend the Under Armour Motion Flare Pants, which have been reduced to half of their usual price.
If you're looking to get your steps in this year, there's also tons of great deals on top-rated sneakers. Keep scrolling to check out the rest of my favorite Under Armour finds starting at just $9. Plus, don't miss our Amazon promo codes page for more ways to save.
Best Under Armour Shoe & Accessory Deals
I don't know about you, but finding any cap for $9 feels like a bargain to me, especially when it's sweat-resistant and made by the UA brand.
Need to keep all your stuff safe? This Under Armour Hustle 5.0 backpack has a water resistant finish, an air-mesh padded back panel and adjustable HeatGear shoulder straps. There's a padded pocket inside with enough space for a 15-inch laptop and a separate bottom pocket to store shoes or laundry.
This Under Armour duffle is now on sale from $40. It's water repellent, and there are internal pockets to keep your stuff organized. One pocket is vented, so it's perfect for stashing your clothes or shoes after the gym. Make sure to check all the different colors for the best deal.
The Charged Assert 10 is a comfortable running sneaker that's ideal for beginners, and also great for daily use as a cushioned walking shoe. There are discounts available across the range of women's and men's shoes , with the price dropping as low as $52 in some colors.
Featuring a mesh upper and Under Armour's Charged Cushioning and Comfort Deluxe System, this shoe is billed as perfect for runners who need a balance of flexibility and cushioning. Make sure to check the different color options in your size for the best deal.
Best Women's Under Armour Deals
This piece of original go-to training gear is back on sale and it’s perfect for keeping you cool while on the go. UA Tech fabric is famed for being quick-drying and ultra-soft.
Ideal for any running workout, the material wicks sweat away from your body and dries fast, with breathable mesh panels that prevent heat build-up, and a built-in brief for extra coverage. There's dozens of colors to choose from, however, discounts will vary.
Super-light HeatGear fabric means lightweight coverage and sweat-wicking. These shorts offer 4-way stretch construction and stay secure on the skin without rubbing.
Save up to 50% on Under Armour's most legendary HeatGear leggings with sweat-wicking material for fast-drying action. The leggings have 4-way stretch construction and ergonomic flatlock seams, so that you can avoid nasty chaffing. There's also dozens of other colors to choose from, but you'll have to sift around to find the best deals in your size.
There's nothing like a good pair of flare pants — and this stretchy, breathable pair will help you move better in every direction. They're super comfortable and feature a flat waistband that sits just right on the hips.
This stylish jacket is made of ultra soft fabric that is both breathable and comfortable. Similar to the flare pants above, it features four-way stretch material that helps you move in any direction.
There's nothing better than throwing on a pair of fleece lined joggers whether you're hanging around the house or heading to the gym. This pair is made of ultra-soft cotton-blend fleece with brushed inside for extra warmth.
"Comfortable, warm and soft" were a few adjectives used by happy customers to describe this oversized hoodie. Made of ultra-soft cotton-blend fleece, you'll love the versatile, lightweight hoodie that will keep you warmed up and ready for pretty much anything the day has in store.
Best Men's Under Armour Deals
This lightweight t-shirt is ideal for runs in warm conditions and the medium, large and x-large sizes of the men's black t-shirt are all available in the sale for $17-$18.
Under Armour's golf polo is a great staple for all golf-lovers out there. As much as you enjoy hitting the links, you'll appreciate its breathable material even more. It wicks sweat and dries fast, plus its anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes — meaning you're less likely to stink after playing your round.
Need a training shirt with long sleeves? Look no further than this Tech 2.0 top that features loose and light fabric to keep you cool. Available in a sea of colors, the shirt is ultra comfortable, wicks sweat away from your body and dries really fast.
These men's leggings work best as a base layer during workouts. Lightweight, stretchy and sweat-wicking, they offer superior coverage and performance so you can look and feel comfortable while you train.
This compression top is made from a lightweight wicking fabric that helps to keep you cool during intense runs. It's perfect for longer runs as well as team sports, and it's been reduced in the Amazon sale.
Get ready for cold weather with the super cozy Rival fleece hoodie. It's thin enough to sit underneath a jacket but retains heat using an ultra-soft cotton-blend fleece with brushed inside.
Durable joggers are hard to come by — which is why we love this versatile pair from Under Armour. They come with a ribbed waistband, an external drawcord and plenty of pocket space.
If you plan on braving bigger elements when you run, consider this three-layer softshell jacket from Under Armour. Featuring ColdGear Infrared technology to hold in body heat and UA Storm technology to repel water without sacrificing breathability, this super-stretchy shell should protect you from the occasional mountain squall. You also get three zip pockets, and a drawcord along the bottom hem for a custom fit.
