Huge Skechers sale at Amazon — here’s 21 deals I’d buy now from $20

By now, it's no secret that Skechers are the ultimate footwear choice when it comes to comfort, support and affordability. And whether you're a loyal fan of the shoe brand or you're just curious what all the hype is about, you've come to the right place.

Amazon is currently offering massive markdowns on best-selling Skechers sneakers. If you're a runner, I would definitely recommend checking out the Skechers Go Run Lite that are just $60 (a total steal for quality running shoes). If you're more of a walker, get your steps in comfortably with the Skechers Go Walk 5 Sneaker, on sale now from $31 at Amazon.

I've scoured Amazon and put together a list of my favorite Skechers deals. Check out my 21 picks I'd recommend shopping now. For more deals, check out our favorite early Labor Day sales.

Skechers sneaker deals

Skechers Plus-Peace and Love Ballet Flat (Women's): was $42 now from $20 @ Amazon

This simple, slip-on shoe is easy to wear thanks to the stretchy canvas material they're made with. They fit snugly and are a bit more narrow overall than a typical slipper to hug your foot sans socks.

Skechers Go Walk 5 Sneaker (Women's): was $60 now from $31 @ Amazon

This simple slip-on shoe is great for day-to-day wear, or for traveling, as you won’t have to worry about undoing laces when going through security. One of our editors here at Tom’s Guide wore this shoe for miles around CES, and found it comfortable and supportive.

Skechers Bobs B Cute Shoe (Women's): was $50 now from $34 @ Amazon

Step into style and comfort with the Skechers Women's Bobs B Cute Shoe, featuring a Memory Foam cushioned insole for unbeatable comfort. Made from 100% vegan materials and machine washable for easy care, these shoes are perfect for everyday wear.

Skechers Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer (Men's): was $70 now from $36 @ Amazon

For a more vintage look, you can snag a pair of the Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafers. The flexible rubber outsole gives great traction, while the relaxed fit and casual slip-on design make these great for everyday use.

Skechers Martha Stewart Pier Lite Reflection (Women's): was $74 now from $36 @ Amazon

This Martha Stewart Pier Lite Skechers collab is on sale from $36 at Amazon. With comfortable Air Cooled Memory Foam soles and a breathable knitted upper, these help keep your feet from overheating.

Skechers Go Walk Lite (Women's): was $70 now from $38 @ Amazon

The Skechers Go Walk Lite are seriously comfortable walking shoes with fantastic arch support. Their wide toe box, responsive 5 Gen cushioning and simple pull-on design make this an excellent option for just about anybody.

Skechers Moreno Canvas Oxford (Men's): was $70 now from $39 @ Amazon

These Skechers Oxfords look smart without sacrificing comfort. They have an energetic Goga Mat Arch and Skechers Air Cooled Memory Foam soles. The insole also wicks moisture, keeping your feet dry.

Skechers Summits Sneaker (Women's): was $59 now from $40 @ Amazon

Score these sporty Skechers shoes at Amazon. Featuring Skechers' Air Cooled Memory Foam soles and a shock-absorbing midsole, they offer Skechers' trademark cushy comfort while you're getting active. They also slip on, so there's no need to waste time tying your shoes.

Skechers Bobs Copa (Women's): was $55 now $40 @ Amazon

Score these comfortable Skechers sneakers starting from $40. They feature a Skechers memory foam footbed and come in four stylish color options. Reviewers on Amazon say these are sturdy and fit true to size.

Skechers Go Walk Joy Ecstatic (Women's): was $60 now from $40 @ Amazon

Score the Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Ecstatic for a discounted price at Amazon. These popular shoes feature 5Gen midsole cushioning, a Skechers Air Cooled Goga Mat insole for one of the most comfortable and supportive walking shoes around. They're also lightweight and breathable due to their mesh upper.

Skechers Go Walk Joy Sneaker (Women's): was $50 now from $40 @ Amazon

Snag the incredibly comfortable Skechers Go Walk Joy from just $40 at Amazon. They feature a 5Gen cushioned midsole, Air Cooled Goga Mat insole and mesh upper for an incredibly lightweight and supportive pair of shoes. And you don't need to take my word for it — these have over 65,000 five-star reviews under their belt.

Skechers Go Walk Max Effort (Men's): was $60 now from $42 @ Amazon

The Skechers Men's Go Walk Max Effort sneakers are on sale now at Amazon. They feature a super supportive insole that uses Goga Max Technology with high-rebound cushioning along with an extra padded heel for comfort.

Skechers D'lites Fresh Start Memory Foam Lace-up Sneaker (Women's): was $74 now from $46 @ Amazon

The Skechers D'Lites Fresh Start sneakers are on sale from $46 at Amazon. These lace-up sneakers have air-cooled memory foam and a lightweight shock-absorbing midsole. Make sure to check the different colors in your size to get the best deal.

Skechers Go Run Elevate (Women's): was $70 now from $49 @ Amazon

Wear these sporty and stylish kicks all day and you'll be amazed by their comfort. They feature Skechers Ultra Go cushioning that is lightweight and responsive, as well as an Air Cooled Goga Mat insole that energizes every step. Plus, you can't beat their soft and breathable knit material.

Skechers Go Run Lite (Men's): was $75 now from $60 @ Amazon

We rank these shoes as the best Skechers for novice runners. These extremely light and breathable shoes are supportive, durable and come in at an affordable price point. Although, we noted in our Skechers Go Run Lite review that you'll eventually want to upgrade to a shoe that engineered for running longer distances if you do get serious about the sport.

Skechers Dazzling Haze Slip Ins (Women's): was $75 now from $60 @ Amazon

These are the best Skechers slip-ins we've tested, so they're the ones to get if you want a super easy way to put your shoes on. They're lightweight, stretchy and breathable. In our Skechers Slip Ins Dazzling Haze review, we said they're perfect for low-impact activities like walking, light resistance training and dance cardio.

Skechers Go Run Consistent (Men's): was $80 now $63 @ Amazon

This well-cushioned trainer is designed for workouts in and out of the gym. If you’re looking to up your step count, you’ll like the plush midsole foam, and that all-important arch support.

Skechers Summits High Range Slip-in Sneaker (Men's): was $75 now $65 @ Amazon

Enjoy effortless convenience with this trainer from Skechers, featuring Hands Free Slip-ins for an easy, hassle-free fit. The exclusive Heel Pillow ensures your foot stays securely in place, while the Air-Cooled Memory Foam cushioned insole provides exceptional comfort. Don't miss out on this deal for a perfect blend of comfort and functionality.

Skechers D'lux Walker (Men's): was $90 now from $69 @ Amazon

Slip in and get walking with these slip on shoes that essentially feel like there are pillows under your feet. Although they have a relaxed and roomy fit, they're still extremely supportive an will hold your foot in place. They also features Skechers' signature Air-Cooled Memory Foam that provides a cushioned comfort insole.

Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins Ultra Flex 3.0 (Women's): was $92 now from $66 @ Amazon

The Skechers Ultra Flex 3.0 slip-ons are our choice for the most versatile Skechers sneaker. As you'd expect, they're lightweight and comfortable with pillowy soft midsoles and Air-Cooled Memory Foam. In our Skechers Hands Free Ultra Flex 3.0 Brilliant Path review, we said they're great for casual wear, but we don't recommend them for high-impact exercise.