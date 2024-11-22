Huge Samsung Black Friday home appliance sale — 5 deals I'd shop now
Plus, save up to $1,700 on bespoke appliances
Black Friday is right around the corner, but you don't have to wait till November 29 to score massive savings. The Samsung Black Friday deals event is now underway and Samsung home appliances are seeing massive price cuts.
For a limited time, Samsung is taking up to $1,700 off refrigerators, washers/dryers, and more. It's one of the biggest sales I've seen from Samsung all year. Below I've rounded up five of my favorite Samsung deals right now. For more ways to save, check out our Black Friday deals guide and Samsung promo codes.
Quick Links
- shop the entire Samsung home appliance sale
- Bespoke refrigerator sale: up to $1,700 off
- Refrigerator sale: deals from $649
- Ranges: deals from $629
- Bespoke ranges: up to $1,000 off
- dBespoke washer/dryer sale: up to $1,400 off
Samsung home appliance deals
Samsung bespoke refrigerator sale: up to $1,700 off @ Samsung
Samsung's bespoke refrigerator line offers premium features like built-in Wi-Fi, automatic door opening, and a built-in beverage center. As part of its Black Friday sale, Samsung is knocking up to $1,700 off. Plus, select purchases qualify for a $100 Samsung credit, two years of Samsung Care+ for $1, and free installation.
Samsung refrigerator sale: up to $1,700 off @ Samsung
From 3-door refrigerators to side-by-side models with touch screens, Samsung is taking up to $1,700 off its entire range of refrigerators. After discount, models start from $649. Plus, select purchases qualify for a $100 Samsung credit, two years of Samsung Care+ for $1, and free installation.
Samsung ranges: up to $1,200 off @ Samsung
From gas ranges to free-standing electric ranges, the Samsung Black Friday sale is taking up to $1,200 off Samsung ranges. After discount, prices start from $629. Plus, select purchases qualify for a $100 Samsung credit, two years of Samsung Care+ for $1, and free installation.
Samsung bespoke ranges: up to $1,000 off Samsung
Samsung's bespoke line of ranges offer premium features like a built-in sous-vide, integrated air fryer, Wi-Fi, and a fingerprint resistant finish. For a limited time, Samsung is taking up to $1,000 off. Plus, select purchases qualify for a $100 Samsung credit, two years of Samsung Care+ for $1, and free installation.
Samsung bespoke washer/dryer sale: up to $1,400 off @ Samsung
Samsung's bespoke washer/dryer units are among the most stylish large appliances we've seen. Right now, Samsung is taking up to $1,400 off bespoke washers and dryers. Plus, select purchases qualify for a $100 Samsung credit, two years of Samsung Care+ for $1, and free installation.
