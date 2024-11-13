Best Samsung Black Friday deals live — I'm tracking sales on TVs, Galaxy phones, tablets and more
Samsung Black Friday deals are heating up
Samsung Black Friday deals are officially here! If you want to snag one of the best Samsung phones, smartwatches, tablets or anything in between, stay tuned to this page as I've found all the best deals on Samsung products this Black Friday.
Right now the Samsung 55-inch S85D 4K OLED TV is on sale for $997 at Amazon. This is $700 off and its lowest price ever. Make sure to snag this awesome OLED TV deal while you can. Meanwhile, if you want to get the best Samsung foldable, right now you can get up to $1,200 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 via trade-in at Samsung. Even better, select colors are an extra $200 off.
Check out my favorite Samsung deals below. For more ways to save, see our Samsung promo codes coverage. And if you're more of an Apple fan, check out our Apple Black Friday deals live blog.
My favorite Samsung deals
Galaxy Ring: up to $100 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy Ring is one of the best smart rings on sale right now. You get fitness and sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, up to 7 days battery life, Galaxy AI-powered health features and gesture controls. Right now you can get up to $100 credit when you trade in an eligible device.
Price check: $399 @ Amazon
Galaxy S24 Ultra: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
Samsung's premium phone features a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto) and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review we said the Editor's Choice phone sets new records in key areas such as battery life (16:45), screen brightness and processing performance. We also like the phone's AI capabilities, which are intuitive to use and can help save you time.
Galaxy Watch 7: up to $150 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 has an improved BioActive sensor, AI-powered data analysis tools, an overall Energy Score, and 30-hour battery life. In our Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 review, we said it boasts enormous upgrades over its predecessor as well as impressive/detailed sleep insights.
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: up to $75 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
Samsung's new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are a pair of AI-powered buds that are perfect for Samsung phone users. Our Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review praised their stylish design, useful AI features and powerful active noise canceling capabilities. You also get 7 hours of battery life, or up to 30 hours when using the charging case.
If you're an Android or Samsung user keen to use a Bluetooth tracker to keep tabs on your belongings while travelling, you can pick up the latest version of these smart tags for a solid discount. Our Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 review said this model is "is better in every way" compared to the original Galaxy SmartTag.
The Samsung S85D is a well-rounded OLED TV that features all of the latest technology, including Dolby Atmos support and a 120Hz refresh rate. It's built on one of the best AI upscaling chips and leverages Samsung's Tizen OS that has cloud gaming services baked right into the TV. The S85D pulls out all the stops without costing a high premium, making it a stellar gift this holiday season.
Price check: $999 @ Best Buy
TVs
Our Samsung QN90D Neo QLED review said this is the best QLED TV you can buy. It's incredibly bright, with gorgeous colors and strong contrast. It's also a great gaming TV, with a quick response time and access to Samsung's Gaming Hub. You also get HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, a 144Hz refresh rate and 4 HDMI 2.1 ports. It made our list of the best TVs in 2024.
The Samsung S90D has Alexa built-in, as well as a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It's running Samsung's Tizen OS, which supports plenty of mainstream apps right out of the box. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound.
Price check: $1,049 @ Samsung
Samsung's The Frame TV features an art mode that displays your favorite artwork, shows, movies, and more. The 2024 model features a new dynamic refresh mode, which kicks down the refresh rate of the TV when in it's in art mode to save on energy. In our Samsung The Frame (2024) hands-on, we said the TV looks great in art mode and we also liked that the Samsung Art Store now offers a monthly curation of artwork users can display for free. The TV also features HDR10 Plus support, 120Hz refresh rate, built-in Amazon Alexa, Samsung's Tizen operating system and four HDMI 2.1 ports.
Price check: $1,599 @ Best Buy
The S95D is the best and brightest Samsung OLED currently available. It's 10% brighter in HDR and SDR than its precursor, the S95C, and delivers an incredibly matte, glare-free display. The Tizen platform also receives a major upgrade on this TV, showcasing a new home UX and AI-based features to personalize your viewing experience. Our Samsung S95D OLED review concluded that this is in contention for the title of best TV in 2024.
Price check: $1,899 @ Samsung
Phones
Galaxy Z Flip 6: up to $750 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED (2640 x 1080) inner display w/ 120Hz refresh, 3.4-inch AMOLED (720 x 748) outer display w/ 60Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get an upgraded 50MP f/2.2 main and 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide rear cameras and a 10MP f2.2 selfie cam. In our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review, we called it a fun upgrade that packs many of the same great Galaxy AI features found in the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Galaxy Z Fold 6: up to $1,200 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
Samsung's high-end foldable features a 7.6-inch OLED (2160 x 1856) 120Hz main display and a 6.3-inch OLED (2376 x 968) 120Hz cover display. It's powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. In our Galaxy Z Fold 6 review, we called it an impressive foldable with new AI powers wrapped in a lighter and more durable design.
Audio
The Galaxy Buds 3 are an all-new look for Samsung, with blades that prioritize microphone performance to power adaptive listening and AI features. The Buds 3 series can adjust playback via voice and even play translated conversations with a new Interpreter tool. Microphones in each also improve the listening experience with Adaptive EQ and Adaptive ANC (active noise cancellation). The earbuds offer up to 5 hours while playing music, or a 3.5-hour conversation. The included charging case bumps the battery life up to a total of 24 hours.
Tablets
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE takes all the best aspects of the more expensive Tab S9 and puts them into a more affordable package. The discounted model has 128GB of storage, a 10.9-inch display and even an S Pen for art creation and other stylus functions. In our Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE hands-on, we cited the robust multitasking features, S Pen and thin design as reasons to love this device.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus: up to $700 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
Score Samsung's new tablet with up to $700 trade-in credit. It sports a speedy MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ CPU and a sharp 12.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. You also get access to Samsung's useful new AI features like Note Assist and Drawing Assist.
Price check: $999 @ Amazon
Smartwatches
Galaxy Watch Ultra: up to $250 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is the toughest-built and one of the longest-lasting Android smartwatches on the market today. This premium wearable features actionable AI-back health insights and looks darn nice on the wrist and in hand thanks to high-end materials like aerospace-grade titanium. It is, however, on the larger side with a 47mm case size.
