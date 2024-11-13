Best Samsung Black Friday deals live — I'm tracking sales on TVs, Galaxy phones, tablets and more

Samsung Black Friday deals are officially here! If you want to snag one of the best Samsung phones, smartwatches, tablets or anything in between, stay tuned to this page as I've found all the best deals on Samsung products this Black Friday.

Right now the Samsung 55-inch S85D 4K OLED TV is on sale for $997 at Amazon. This is $700 off and its lowest price ever. Make sure to snag this awesome OLED TV deal while you can. Meanwhile, if you want to get the best Samsung foldable, right now you can get up to $1,200 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 via trade-in at Samsung. Even better, select colors are an extra $200 off.

Check out my favorite Samsung deals below. For more ways to save, see our Samsung promo codes coverage. And if you're more of an Apple fan, check out our Apple Black Friday deals live blog.

My favorite Samsung deals

Galaxy Ring: up to $100 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is one of the best smart rings on sale right now. You get fitness and sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, up to 7 days battery life, Galaxy AI-powered health features and gesture controls. Right now you can get up to $100 credit when you trade in an eligible device.

Price check: $399 @ Amazon

Galaxy S24 Ultra: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung's premium phone features a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto) and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review we said the Editor's Choice phone sets new records in key areas such as battery life (16:45), screen brightness and processing performance. We also like the phone's AI capabilities, which are intuitive to use and can help save you time.

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: up to $75 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung's new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are a pair of AI-powered buds that are perfect for Samsung phone users. Our Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review praised their stylish design, useful AI features and powerful active noise canceling capabilities. You also get 7 hours of battery life, or up to 30 hours when using the charging case.

TVs

Phones

Galaxy Z Flip 6: up to $750 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED (2640 x 1080) inner display w/ 120Hz refresh, 3.4-inch AMOLED (720 x 748) outer display w/ 60Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get an upgraded 50MP f/2.2 main and 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide rear cameras and a 10MP f2.2 selfie cam. In our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review, we called it a fun upgrade that packs many of the same great Galaxy AI features found in the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Galaxy S24 Ultra: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung's premium phone features a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto) and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review we said the Editor's Choice phone sets new records in key areas such as battery life (16:45), screen brightness and processing performance. We also like the phone's AI capabilities, which are intuitive to use and can help save you time.

Galaxy Z Fold 6: up to $1,200 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung's high-end foldable features a 7.6-inch OLED (2160 x 1856) 120Hz main display and a 6.3-inch OLED (2376 x 968) 120Hz cover display. It's powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. In our Galaxy Z Fold 6 review, we called it an impressive foldable with new AI powers wrapped in a lighter and more durable design.

Audio

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3: was $179 now $149 at Amazon US The Galaxy Buds 3 are an all-new look for Samsung, with blades that prioritize microphone performance to power adaptive listening and AI features. The Buds 3 series can adjust playback via voice and even play translated conversations with a new Interpreter tool. Microphones in each also improve the listening experience with Adaptive EQ and Adaptive ANC (active noise cancellation). The earbuds offer up to 5 hours while playing music, or a 3.5-hour conversation. The included charging case bumps the battery life up to a total of 24 hours.

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus: up to $700 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Score Samsung's new tablet with up to $700 trade-in credit. It sports a speedy MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ CPU and a sharp 12.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. You also get access to Samsung's useful new AI features like Note Assist and Drawing Assist.

Price check: $999 @ Amazon

Smartwatches