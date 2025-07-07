This Columbia backpack is my summer hiking must-have — and it's at the lowest price I've seen

We’re just a day away from Prime Day 2025 and I’ve already spotted an epic early deal on one of my favorite hiking backpacks. I’ve tried plenty over the years. Some looked good but leaked when it rained, and others seemed roomy but were awkward to pack. The Columbia Triple Canyon 60L Backpack, however, actually ticks all the boxes I need.

Right now you can get the Columbia Triple Canyon 60L Backpack on sale for $135 at Amazon. How do I know this is a good hiking backpack? It’s come with me on plenty of adventures, including a multi-day hiking trip in the Swiss Alps and a camping weekend in the Lake District. I’ve even just sent my sister off to Norway with it for her own hiking and camping weekend.

Columbia Triple Canyon 60L Backpack: was $180 now $135 at Amazon This backpack has loads of practical features, from easy-access pockets and a rain cover to weight-distributing straps and space for a hydration bladder, making it perfect for all kinds of adventures. With 25% off, you’re saving $45, so it’s a great time to pick it up for your next trip.

What I love about this bag is that it fits a huge amount inside without making me feel like I’m hauling a horse up the mountain. It’s built for the elements, with a rain cover and hydration sleeve included, and it looks pretty good too. Now it's on sale for the lowest price I've seen yet, with 25% marked off at Amazon.

I’m that friend on a hike who stops to take a photo around every corner, and the zip pocket on the hip belt makes this so much easier. There’s no awkward struggle to pull my phone out from the back of the bag or having to stop and put it down every time I want to snap a quick picture of the view. It’s also the perfect spot to keep snacks handy for when you need a flapjack or energy bar mid-hike.

Alongside the roomy 60-liter main compartment, there are stretchy side pockets for bigger things you want to grab quickly, like a water bottle, an extra layer or a map. The exterior loops are great for attaching hiking poles, foldable mats or bungee cords. I also love that the top section is a smaller pocket that keeps little things from getting lost at the bottom of a big pack.

Also, a good hiking backpack should have sternum straps and a hip belt to help spread the weight and keep you balanced when you’re carrying all your gear. The Columbia Triple Canyon 60L Backpack does exactly that, along with all the other handy features I’ve mentioned. Can you tell I really like this pack? If you’re planning an adventure this summer, I’d happily recommend it.

And if you want more savings, check out our live blog where we’re rounding up the top Prime Day deals on home, tech, fitness and more.

Shop today's best early Prime Day sales