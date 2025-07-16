Epic The North Face sale takes up to 50% off summer apparel — 11 deals I’d shop now
Stock up on North Face apparel for your next adventure
When you think of The North Face, winter apparel is typically the first thing that comes to mind. But the truth is, the outdoor brand offers tons of must-haves for warmer months too — especially if you're planning to hit the trails or explore the great outdoors.
In fact, REI is currently slashing the prices on some of the best North Face apparel right now. You can snag shorts, t-shirts, lightweight jackets, backpacks and fleeces starting at just $33.
To take advantage of these incredible summer deals, keep on reading for all my favorite picks from The North Face. And for even more ways to save, check out our The North Face discount codes page.
Best The North Face deals
Being sunburnt is never cool, but you know what is? This North Face brimmer hat. It features a sweat-wicking interior, an adjustable shock cord chin strap and UPF 40 sun protection.
From hiking to running (and everything in between), this women's shirt is ready to put in the miles with its odor-resistant fabric and moisture-wicking technology. It will keep you dry and comfortable during just about any activity. It also includes a reflective heat-transfer logo on the chest and graphic on the lower back.
The name of these shorts says it all! The Wander Shorts allow you to stay cool, comfortable and dry while exploring thanks to their sweat-wicking and water-repellent properties. They're also built with added stretch and tons of performance features.
Whether you're running on the track or running errands, The North Face Sunriser Shorts will keep you comfy. They feature a secure-zip pocket on the center-back of the waistband, as well as moisture-managing technology to keep you dry.
This versatile sweatshirt is ready for anything — pair it with shorts and head to the gym, throw on some joggers and wear it on the trails or even sport it with a pair of jeans around town. It's super comfortable and works as a great top layer on a cool day.
Whether you're hiking, playing golf or just hanging out, this polo shirt is built with stretchy, moisture-managing fabric for comfort when you're on the move. Plus, its anti-odor technology will help you stay confident on and off the course or trail. The shirt also features a soft feel and stand up collar.
This backpack features tons of compartments — including a laptop sleeve — and can even stand up on its own. Its padded shoulder straps offer comfort and it also has two grab handles on top making it convenient to open and provide a balanced carry. It’s also endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association thanks to its comfortable FlexVent suspension system.
Named after a Peruvian peak, this ¼-zip, acts as a light yet warm barrier to the elements on chilly hikes. It's lightweight, meaning it's ideal for backpacking, climbing and other activities where weight saving is important. Plus, its bright blue hue is perfect for summer.
If you're a runner, you need this ¼-zip for the colder months. Not only does it help regulate body temperature with its innovative insulating fabric, it also actively moves moisture away from the body. You can snag this deal in five different colors right now.
I'm a sucker for a cozy hoody and the Canyonlands from The North Face fits the bill nicely. Constructed of soft, midweight fleece, it features numerous zippered pockets for all your valuables and lowkey branding.
The Willow Stretch Jacket is a practical jacket that moves with you. The stretchy material handles light rain and wind, making it useful for unpredictable weather. Easy to layer or tie around your waist when the sun comes out — the kind of jacket that's great for everyday use.
