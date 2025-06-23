Epic Columbia summer sale live from $25 — save up to 50% on outdoor apparel and shoes

Summer is already in full swing — and if you're ready to get outdoors and enjoy the warmer weather, you've come to the right place. Whether you're gearing up for hiking trips or you're prepping for some adventures on the water, Columbia apparel has you covered for any climate.

In fact, Columbia just launched its summer sale with up to 50% off tons of items to help you stay cool and protected from the elements. Plus, if you're a Columbia member, you'll get $25 off orders of $125 or more. All you have to do is login or sign up.

So, if you’re in need of a wardrobe upgrade that will have you summer-ready, Columbia is your one-stop shop for this season and beyond! Keep scrolling to check out my top picks from the sale.

Columbia Apparel Deals

Columbia Hart Mountain Half Snap Tunic (Women's): was $60 now $30 at Columbia Sportswear Ideal for those summer days where there's a slight chill in the air, this tunic features dual pockets to keep your hands warm and stretch binding on the cuffs to seal out the elements. Crafted for comfort, it's the perfect piece to wear whether you're at home or on your next adventure.

Columbia Granite Point Knit Short Sleeve Crew (Men's): was $50 now $37 at Columbia Sportswear Need a versatile tee that you can wear at the gym, on the trails or at home? This is the perfect pick for you. It features ultimate moisture management technology for the outdoors. Its fabric quickly moves moisture from the skin and evaporates quickly. It's perfect for warm weather action.

Columbia Sharpe Canyon Shorts (Men's): was $70 now $52 at Columbia Sportswear If you're hitting the trails this summer, these are the only shorts you need. The shorts feature cooling and stain-resistant technology, plus a utility belt loop and pockets for your gear. They're built for performances and can stand up to tough terrain.

Columbia Longhorn Ridge Reversible Shirt Jacket (Women's): was $130 now $60 at Columbia Sportswear Is it a shirt? Is it a jacket? It's both! But that's not all — it's reversible, too. This "shacket," as I like to call it, is ready for anything with multiple pockets and advanced repellency. Plus, with a choice between the solid side and a plaid side, it’s like having two shirts in one.

Columbia Long Valley Rain Trench III (Women's): was $130 now $65 at Columbia Sportswear Whether you're heading to work in the city or you're hiking on the backcountry trails, this rain trench will keep you protected from the elements. Attached, you'll find an adjustable hood for coverage from a storm. It also has just the right stretch and breathable back venting so you'll be able to move in comfort — and stay dry!

Columbia Shoe Deals