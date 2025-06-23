Epic Columbia summer sale live from $25 — save up to 50% on outdoor apparel and shoes
Gear up for summer with deals on dresses, shirts, sandals and more
Summer is already in full swing — and if you're ready to get outdoors and enjoy the warmer weather, you've come to the right place. Whether you're gearing up for hiking trips or you're prepping for some adventures on the water, Columbia apparel has you covered for any climate.
In fact, Columbia just launched its summer sale with up to 50% off tons of items to help you stay cool and protected from the elements. Plus, if you're a Columbia member, you'll get $25 off orders of $125 or more. All you have to do is login or sign up.
So, if you’re in need of a wardrobe upgrade that will have you summer-ready, Columbia is your one-stop shop for this season and beyond! Keep scrolling to check out my top picks from the sale.
Quick Links
- shop Columbia's summer sale
- Columbia Lake Aloha Half Zip Fleece (Women's): was $50 now $25
- Columbia Hart Mountain Half Snap Tunic (Women's): was $60 now $30
- Columbia Hunterdon II Fleece Hoodie (Men's): was $65 now $33
- Columbia Granite Point Knit Short Sleeve Crew (Men's): was $50 now $37
- Columbia Chill River Midi Dress (Women's): was $70 now $42
- Columbia Trailstorm Hiker 2-Strap Sandal (Women's): was $70 now $42
- Columbia Steens Mountain 2.0 Fleece Jacket (Men's): was $65 now $46
- Columbia Long Valley Rain Trench III (Women's): was $130 now $65
- Columbia Keetley II Boot (Women's): was $140 now $70
Columbia Apparel Deals
This lightweight fleece half-zip is ideal for layering and will keep you warm without restricting movement. It also ensures protection from the sun thanks to Omni-Shade UPF 50, which guards against skin damage. It comes in a variety of colors that are great for summer.
Ideal for those summer days where there's a slight chill in the air, this tunic features dual pockets to keep your hands warm and stretch binding on the cuffs to seal out the elements. Crafted for comfort, it's the perfect piece to wear whether you're at home or on your next adventure.
Stay cozy in this unique, ultra-soft fleece hoodie that's perfect for any adventure. Its lightweight fleece is great for throwing on when heading outdoors or hanging inside. It comes in a few additional colors that are also on sale.
Need a versatile tee that you can wear at the gym, on the trails or at home? This is the perfect pick for you. It features ultimate moisture management technology for the outdoors. Its fabric quickly moves moisture from the skin and evaporates quickly. It's perfect for warm weather action.
Hoping to grab an eye catching dress for summer travels? Not only is this Columbia midi dress cooling, sweat wicking, and designed with sun-defense tech, it's also super stylish. It's the perfect dress to pack for your next summer vacation.
The perfect grab-and-go zip-up, this Columbia jacket is made of soft polyester fleece fabric and will keep you warm when the temperatures drop. It's available in a variety of different colors and it's an outdoor staple this season.
If you're hitting the trails this summer, these are the only shorts you need. The shorts feature cooling and stain-resistant technology, plus a utility belt loop and pockets for your gear. They're built for performances and can stand up to tough terrain.
Is it a shirt? Is it a jacket? It's both! But that's not all — it's reversible, too. This "shacket," as I like to call it, is ready for anything with multiple pockets and advanced repellency. Plus, with a choice between the solid side and a plaid side, it’s like having two shirts in one.
Whether you're heading to work in the city or you're hiking on the backcountry trails, this rain trench will keep you protected from the elements. Attached, you'll find an adjustable hood for coverage from a storm. It also has just the right stretch and breathable back venting so you'll be able to move in comfort — and stay dry!
Columbia Shoe Deals
This strappy sandal will be your go to all summer long. You can wear them whether you're hiking or heading to the beach. The shoe features a durable outsole for tough traction, regardless if it's wet or dry. They also have adjustable suede and synthetic leather straps to ensure a perfect fit.
Save $50 on this mid-cut hiking shoe that's ideal for those who dislike the more traditional hiking boot style but still want all the stability, comfort, and protection you'd find in a more hardcore looking boot.
Whether you're walking through the city or trekking through the mountains, this versatile shoe is up for the journey. The boot features thermal-reflective lining, light insulation and unbeatable traction.
This popular lightweight boot features a rugged suede upper, is rain-and-stain resistance, has comfy cushioning, and a grippy, all-terrain traction outsole. What more could you want from a hiking boot?
