Huge Amazon sneaker sale is live — 11 deals I'd buy from Adidas, Brooks and Skechers starting at $36

Finding a high-quality pair of sneakers can often feel like an uphill sprint. To pick the perfect pair, a sacrifice usually needs to be made — whether it's style, comfort or affordability. Fortunately, Amazon is making the search a little simpler with its current sneaker sale.

Amazon is offering huge discounts on a wide range of top-tier sneaker brands, including Adidas, Brooks, Saucony and Skechers. The sale — with men's and women's styles starting at just $36 — allows you to pick an outstanding pair of sneakers without having to compromise your wants or needs.

Prices vary based on the color and size of the shoe, so you may need to sift through the options to find the best possible deals in your size. Here are 11 Amazon sneaker deals that I recommend shopping ASAP.

Best Amazon sneaker deals

Under Armour Charged Assert 10: was $75 now from $36

The Charged Assert 10 is a comfortable running sneaker that's ideal for beginners, and also great for daily use as a cushioned walking shoe. There are discounts available across the range of women's and men's shoes , with the price dropping as low as $44 in some colors.

Skechers Summits (Women's): was $59 now from $40 @ Amazon

Score these Skechers sports shoes at Amazon. Featuring Skechers' Air Cooled Memory Foam soles and a shock-absorbing midsole, they offer Skechers' trademark cushy comfort while you're getting active. They also slip on, so there's no need to waste time tying your shoes.

Skechers Go Walk Max Effort (Men's): was $60 now from $41 @ Amazon

The Skechers Men's Go Walk Max Effort sneakers are up 30% off at Amazon right now. These sneakers feature a super supportive insole that uses Goga Max Technology with high-rebound cushioning along with an extra padded heel for comfort.

New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainers (Men's): was $74 now from $48 @ Amazon

You don't need to be a father to rock the ultimate dad shoes. The New Balance 608s are right up there with the Nike Monarchs as the official sneaker of "men of a certain age" everywhere. Ironically, they're also quite in vogue with the stylish streetwear kids. Beyond being outrageously comfortable, these bad boys look their best with a few grass stains on the toe.

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 (Women's): was $110 now from $65 @ Amazon

The discount listed on the Adrenaline GTS 22 reduces it to $80-$85, but if you click through the various sizes and colors you might get an even better deal. The Adrenaline is one of the most popular stability running shoes available, and a great supportive option for walking too.

Asics Gel Kayano Lite 3 (Women's): was $160 now from $69 @ Amazon

The biggest savings on an Asics sneaker you can find right now is this deal on the Gel Kayano Lite 3 running shoes. They are road running shoes that deliver extra stability for runners who overpronate, and their supportive design is also good for walking. The men's shoe is also on sale for $69.

Saucony Tempus (Men's): was $160 now from $70 @ Amazon

The Saucony Tempus is one of the best stability running shoes available, and some colors and sizes of the men's shoe are available for less than half price. The deals on the women’s shoe are almost as good — I’ve found it for $78 in the glacier/ink colorway .

Puma Velocity Nitro 2: was $120 now from $79 @ Amazon

Several colors of the Velocity Nitro 2 running shoes are still reduced after Prime Day. Both the women's and men's shoe are reduced to under $100 in a wide range of colors and sizes, and I found the Velocity Nitro 2 to be pretty much as good as the newer 3 in my testing.

Asics Noosa Tri 15 (Men's): was $130 now from $79 @ Amazon

The Noosa Tri 15 is a lightweight running sneaker that comes in a range of outlandish and colorful designs, making it a fun option for general use as well. Both the men's and women's shoes are reduced to under $100 in the sale, with the price varying with color and size.