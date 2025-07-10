Huge footwear sales from $20 — 11 deals I'd shop now from Amazon, Nike, Brooks, New Balance and more

Prime Day deals are almost over, but that doesn't mean there aren't still savings to be made — especially if you're looking to invest in some new footwear. While Amazon has some discounts on offer, it's also worth checking out some of big brands like Nike, REI, Brooks and more.

Flash summer sales are the best place to secure big discounts, but with thousands of products on offer, it can be hard to find what you're looking for. Luckily, I've scrolled through pages of discounts to find some of the best deals, like my favorite running sneakers the Hoka Mach 6s for just $111 or easy summer slip-ons, the Crocs Classic Clog for just $34.

Here's the 11 footwear deals that I'd shop right now starting from just $20. Expand your footwear collection without breaking the bank. But hurry, blink and you'll miss it!

Puma Cool Cat Slides (Men's): was $35 now $20 at PUMA US These slides are an upgrade on the original Cool Cats, delivering a refined footbed design for a better and comfier fit. There's nine different colors to choose from all sporting the same discount to keep your feet happy all summer long. These sleek and stylish slides are for Men, but if you're a Woman with size 6 feet and above (like me), there's no reason you can't enjoy this $15 saving.

Crocs Classic Clog (Unisex): was $49 now $34 at Amazon When it comes to Crocs, you really can't beat a Classic Clog. The brand's original slip-on design have always been up for a 'love it or hate it' debate, but I most certainly love them. They're easy to wear, comfy, fun and versatile. With 30% off, you can't go wrong.

Skechers Ultra Flex 3.0 (Men's): was $101 now $42 at Amazon Skechers makes some excellent slip-in sneakers and the Ultra Flex 3.0s are one of them. Feature-wise, you've got a stretch fit, exclusive heel pillow for added comfort and air-cooled memory foam insole. So, if you're looking for an everyday shoe that will support you all day long, I'm happy to recommend these sneakers with an epic 58% discount. Prices vary on color and size.

Under Armour Charged Assert 10 (Women's): was $75 now $48 at Amazon The Charged Assert 10's are a unique-looking sneaker with rubber putsole for added durability, mesh upper and EVA sockliner. Clearly they're dedicated to comfort. There's a massive 34 different colors of these UA sneakers on Amazon, but you'll find clicking around that the discount changes. For this Pink Elixir colorway though, you'll save almost $30.

On Cloud X 3 (Women's): was $150 now $105 at On Running US I'm a huge fan of On running shoes and the On Cloud X 3's are perfect if you're hitting the gym or hitting the track. The wider platform is geared towards stability and support, while the ultralight fit means you can stay light on your toes. If you're looking for a great workout shoe, this is the perfect place to start at such an epic discount price.

Nike Invincible 3 (Men's): was $180 now $108 at NIKE When our expert tester reviewed the Nike Invincible 3's, they called them "one of the best max-cushioned running shoes on the market", thanks in part to the ZoomX midsole foam that made the sneakers "bouncy and responsive". But, as relatively older shoes, there's an opportunity for a discount and this $72 saving is one of the best I've seen.

New Balance FuelCell Rebel v4 (Women's): was $139 now $109 at New Balance Athletics, Inc. These excellent running sneakers are selling out fast, in part thanks to the extra 15% off you'll get by joining or signing into the New Balance site (which is free and quick). And that would make them just $92. That's a super saving on these perfectly responsive trainers that NB say are "designed to bring an element of fun back into your run". At time of writing, there was only a few sizes left, so you'll have to act quick.

Hoka Mach 6 (Women's): was $140 now $111 at HOKA US I've had my eye on the Mach 6s for ages and this might well be the discount that finally gets me, especially in this eye-catching Yuzu/Cielo Blue color. They've got super strategic rubber coverage, a dual gusseted tongue and super critical foam. An excellent everyday pair of runners if you're looking to invest.

Hoka Speedgoat 6 (Women's): was $155 now $124 at REI REI stocks a lot of excellent sneakers but when I spotted the Hoka Speedgoat 6, one of the best running shoes we've ever tested in the sale, I was very impressed! Top pick for trail runs, these sneakers provide reliable traction for a variety of terrain. And while a bunch of colorways still have the $155 price tag, you can save just over $30 on this one (and a funky Sherbet/Beetroot design).