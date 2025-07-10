Huge footwear sales from $20 — 11 deals I'd shop now from Amazon, Nike, Brooks, New Balance and more
Score some new kicks with these incredible discounts
Prime Day deals are almost over, but that doesn't mean there aren't still savings to be made — especially if you're looking to invest in some new footwear. While Amazon has some discounts on offer, it's also worth checking out some of big brands like Nike, REI, Brooks and more.
Flash summer sales are the best place to secure big discounts, but with thousands of products on offer, it can be hard to find what you're looking for. Luckily, I've scrolled through pages of discounts to find some of the best deals, like my favorite running sneakers the Hoka Mach 6s for just $111 or easy summer slip-ons, the Crocs Classic Clog for just $34.
Here's the 11 footwear deals that I'd shop right now starting from just $20. Expand your footwear collection without breaking the bank. But hurry, blink and you'll miss it!
Quick Links
- Puma Cool Cat Slides (Men’s): was $35 now $15 @ Puma
- Crocs Classic Clog (Unisex): was $49 now $34 @ Amazon
- Skechers Ultra Flex 3.0 (Men’s): was $101 now $42 @ Amazon
- Under Armour Charged Assert 10 (Women’s): was $75 now $48 @ Amazon
- On Cloud X 3 (Women’s): was $150 now $105 @ On Cloud
- Nike Invincible 3 (Men’s): was $180 now $108 @ Nike
- New Balance FuelCell Rebel v4 (Women’s): was $139 now $109 @ New Balance
- Hoka Mach 6 (Women’s): was $140 now $111 @ Hoka
- Brooks Ghost Max 2 (Men’s): was $150 now $119 @ Brooks
- Hoka Speedgoat 6 (Women’s): was $155 now $124 @ REI
- Saucony Hurricane 24 (Men’s): was $160 now $129 @ Saucony
Best footwear deals
These slides are an upgrade on the original Cool Cats, delivering a refined footbed design for a better and comfier fit. There's nine different colors to choose from all sporting the same discount to keep your feet happy all summer long. These sleek and stylish slides are for Men, but if you're a Woman with size 6 feet and above (like me), there's no reason you can't enjoy this $15 saving.
When it comes to Crocs, you really can't beat a Classic Clog. The brand's original slip-on design have always been up for a 'love it or hate it' debate, but I most certainly love them. They're easy to wear, comfy, fun and versatile. With 30% off, you can't go wrong.
Skechers makes some excellent slip-in sneakers and the Ultra Flex 3.0s are one of them. Feature-wise, you've got a stretch fit, exclusive heel pillow for added comfort and air-cooled memory foam insole. So, if you're looking for an everyday shoe that will support you all day long, I'm happy to recommend these sneakers with an epic 58% discount. Prices vary on color and size.
The Charged Assert 10's are a unique-looking sneaker with rubber putsole for added durability, mesh upper and EVA sockliner. Clearly they're dedicated to comfort. There's a massive 34 different colors of these UA sneakers on Amazon, but you'll find clicking around that the discount changes. For this Pink Elixir colorway though, you'll save almost $30.
I'm a huge fan of On running shoes and the On Cloud X 3's are perfect if you're hitting the gym or hitting the track. The wider platform is geared towards stability and support, while the ultralight fit means you can stay light on your toes. If you're looking for a great workout shoe, this is the perfect place to start at such an epic discount price.
When our expert tester reviewed the Nike Invincible 3's, they called them "one of the best max-cushioned running shoes on the market", thanks in part to the ZoomX midsole foam that made the sneakers "bouncy and responsive". But, as relatively older shoes, there's an opportunity for a discount and this $72 saving is one of the best I've seen.
These excellent running sneakers are selling out fast, in part thanks to the extra 15% off you'll get by joining or signing into the New Balance site (which is free and quick). And that would make them just $92. That's a super saving on these perfectly responsive trainers that NB say are "designed to bring an element of fun back into your run". At time of writing, there was only a few sizes left, so you'll have to act quick.
I've had my eye on the Mach 6s for ages and this might well be the discount that finally gets me, especially in this eye-catching Yuzu/Cielo Blue color. They've got super strategic rubber coverage, a dual gusseted tongue and super critical foam. An excellent everyday pair of runners if you're looking to invest.
The Brooks Ghost Max 2 are an update on the OGs, boasting Brooks' DNA Loft v3 foam midsole and a nitrogen-infused EVA material that's light, soft and responsive. That all sounds rather fancy and that's because it is. But what you should know is all this makes these great daily trainers that you can happily clock up the miles in.
REI stocks a lot of excellent sneakers but when I spotted the Hoka Speedgoat 6, one of the best running shoes we've ever tested in the sale, I was very impressed! Top pick for trail runs, these sneakers provide reliable traction for a variety of terrain. And while a bunch of colorways still have the $155 price tag, you can save just over $30 on this one (and a funky Sherbet/Beetroot design).
Another of our favourite running shoes, this time excelling in providing comfort for flat feet, are the Saucony Hurricane 24. The cushioned midsole provides lasting support that's geared towards helping you feel confident with each stride you take. While they're not suitable for faster runs, they'll keep you protected during those easy miles or long summer miles.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Grace is a freelance journalist working across homes, lifestyle, gaming and entertainment. You'll find her writing for Tom's Guide, TechRadar, Space.com, and other sites. If she's not rearranging her furniture, decluttering her home, or relaxing in front of the latest streaming series, she'll be typing fervently about any of her much-loved hobbies and interests. To aid her writing, she loves to head down internet rabbit holes for an unprecedented amount of time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.