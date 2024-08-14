Huge Amazon sale drops price of best smart speakers — 7 deals I'd buy from $39
Get a free Sengled smart bulb with each Echo
Amazon's Echo speakers are among the best smart speakers we've tested. Their usefulness shines when paired with another device, such as a smart plug or smart bulb. That's why I'm a fan of Amazon's latest Echo speaker sale.
For a limited time, Amazon is pairing Echo devices with a free Smart Bulb from $39. It's the kind of sale I'm used to seeing on Prime Day with discounts on the Echo Dot, Echo Show, and more. Below I've rounded up the best combo deals you can get right now. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes).
- shop all Alexa devices on sale from $39 at Amazon
- Echo Pop: was $59 now $39
- Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $69 now $49
- Echo (4th Gen): was $119 now $64
- Echo Spot 2024: was $99 now $79
- Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $109 now $89
- Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): was $169 now $149
- Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen): was $269 now $249
Best Echo deals
Echo Pop: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon
This is the cheapest Alexa speaker offered by Amazon. In our Echo Pop review, we said the speaker sounds great for its size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control other smart home devices and more. Right now it comes with a free Sengled smart color bulb.
Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $69 now $49 @ Amazon
The 5th-Gen Echo Dot is one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy in terms of value. It features crisp, full sound with built-in Eero for better Wi-Fi coverage. There's also a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot. Right now it comes with a free Sengled smart color bulb.
Echo (4th Gen): was $99 now $79 @ Amazon
Free smart bulb! The Amazon Echo (4th Gen) smart speaker has crashed to $79. This device packs strong audio and deep Alexa integration and is ideally suited to be the core of your smart home. Not only is it an Alexa smart speaker that can control other smart home devices by using your voice, but it's also a mesh Wi-Fi extender and can upgrade your TV's audio experience with an Alexa home theater sound experience. Right now it comes with a free Sengled smart color bulb.
Echo Spot 2024: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon
The new Echo Spot (2024) is a cross between the Echo Dot and Echo Show. It lacks a camera, but sports a small basic LCD that displays the time, weather, album cover art, and smart home controls. In our Amazon Echo Spot review, we said it sits somewhere between the Echo Dot with Clock and the Echo Show 5, offering a good middle ground for those who want a smart speaker for their bedside with limited distractions. It's now bundled with a free Sengled Smart Bulb.
Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $109 now $89 @ Amazon
The best smallest smart display is now bundled with a free smart bulb. We've found that the Echo Show 5 makes for a great bedside companion and also works great on a desk, so you can see and control all your smart home devices from one central hub.
Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): was $169 now $149 @ Amazon
The Echo Show 8 is one of the best smart displays for budget-minded shoppers. Its sharp 13MP lens has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls. Combine this with speedy performance, improved speakers and a dedicated Zigbee smart home hub and you have our favorite smart display Amazon has made. Bonus: It now comes with a free smart bulb.
Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen): was $269 now $249 @ Amazon
The Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) is the best smart display for watching TV or listening to music. Its crisp 10.1-inch HD screen brings your favorite shows and digital photos to life. Its motorized bass contains speakers with rich bass and gives the screen the ability to follow you around the room during video calls.
