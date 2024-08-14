Huge Amazon sale drops price of best smart speakers — 7 deals I'd buy from $39

Amazon's Echo speakers are among the best smart speakers we've tested. Their usefulness shines when paired with another device, such as a smart plug or smart bulb. That's why I'm a fan of Amazon's latest Echo speaker sale.

For a limited time, Amazon is pairing Echo devices with a free Smart Bulb from $39. It's the kind of sale I'm used to seeing on Prime Day with discounts on the Echo Dot, Echo Show, and more. Below I've rounded up the best combo deals you can get right now. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes).

Best Echo deals

Echo Pop: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

This is the cheapest Alexa speaker offered by Amazon. In our Echo Pop review, we said the speaker sounds great for its size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control other smart home devices and more. Right now it comes with a free Sengled smart color bulb.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

The 5th-Gen Echo Dot is one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy in terms of value. It features crisp, full sound with built-in Eero for better Wi-Fi coverage. There's also a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot. Right now it comes with a free Sengled smart color bulb.

Echo (4th Gen): was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

Free smart bulb! The Amazon Echo (4th Gen) smart speaker has crashed to $79. This device packs strong audio and deep Alexa integration and is ideally suited to be the core of your smart home. Not only is it an Alexa smart speaker that can control other smart home devices by using your voice, but it's also a mesh Wi-Fi extender and can upgrade your TV's audio experience with an Alexa home theater sound experience. Right now it comes with a free Sengled smart color bulb.

Echo Spot 2024: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

The new Echo Spot (2024) is a cross between the Echo Dot and Echo Show. It lacks a camera, but sports a small basic LCD that displays the time, weather, album cover art, and smart home controls. In our Amazon Echo Spot review, we said it sits somewhere between the Echo Dot with Clock and the Echo Show 5, offering a good middle ground for those who want a smart speaker for their bedside with limited distractions. It's now bundled with a free Sengled Smart Bulb.

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $109 now $89 @ Amazon

The best smallest smart display is now bundled with a free smart bulb. We've found that the Echo Show 5 makes for a great bedside companion and also works great on a desk, so you can see and control all your smart home devices from one central hub.

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): was $169 now $149 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 8 is one of the best smart displays for budget-minded shoppers. Its sharp 13MP lens has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls. Combine this with speedy performance, improved speakers and a dedicated Zigbee smart home hub and you have our favorite smart display Amazon has made. Bonus: It now comes with a free smart bulb.