Huge Amazon headphone sale on Bose, AirPods and Beats — 9 deals I’d shop now from $19

Headphones and wireless earbuds have become an essential accessory in our everyday lives — but buying a high-quality pair can be an investment. It's important to feel confident that you're getting the most advanced features for your money.

Fortunately, Amazon has tons of great headphone deals that will fit just about any budget. In fact, some of our favorite headphone deals will cost you as little as $19. If you're looking to spend a bit more, we're seeing great deals from brands like Beats, Sony and Apple — many of which have landed spots on our list of the best wireless earbuds and the best headphones.

Check out my favorite deals on headphones that will get you the most bang for your buck — all from Amazon!

Best wireless earbud deals

Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $19 at Amazon If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore by Anker P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customisation, which is great for this price.

JBL Tune 510BT: was $49 now $37 at Amazon A budget friendly option, these wireless headphones offer playback for up to 40 hours, and recharge in as little as 2 hours. They also have JBL Pure Bass sound. Although we haven't tested this model, they receive 4.6 out of 5 stars from Amazon customers for sound quality and value for money.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon If you're an iPhone user, the AirPods Pro 2 are probably the greatest headphones you can get. They connect seamlessly to your Apple devices, support Spatial Audio and integrate neatly with Siri. When the full version of iOS 18 later lands later this year, they'll get improved voice isolation and new Siri interactions. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $199 at Amazon The Beats Studio Pro headphones deliver powerful sound, deep bass, and noise cancellation, making them perfect for music lovers and commuters like me. With custom acoustic drivers, lossless audio support, and spatial audio, they offer a quality listening experience. Plus, with up to 40 hours of battery life, you can rely on them all day without them suddenly dying.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: was $279 now $229 at Amazon If you're not a fan of over-ear designs, the QuietComfort Earbuds II bring Bose's elite-level noise cancellation tech to in-ear 'buds instead. They can withstand sweaty workouts, have head-tracking tech supporting a new Immersive Audio feature, and last up to 6 hours on a single charge. Plus, a 20-minute top-up gives you an extra 2 hours of playback.

Sennheiser Consumer Audio Momentum 4: was $379 now $263 at Amazon Sennheisers' flagship ANC cans are a great option for those who don't want something from Sony, Bose, or Apple. They're comfortable thanks to their plush padding and large earcups, and the silicon headband does a great job at keeping them in place. The ANC is good to boot, blocking out the noise of your commute. It's the sound we really liked in our Sennheiser Momentum 4 Headphones review though, with a rich, bassy sound to bring out the best in your music.