Amazon knocks 50% off all Blink security cameras — 9 device deals I'm adding to my cart from $19

Blink makes some of the best home security cameras on the market, especially for shoppers on a budget. If you're looking for a smart security system to cover your home for less, you're in luck. Amazon is currently knocking up to 50% off top-rated Blink devices in its latest sale.

If whole home coverage is what you're after, I suggest checking out the Blink Outdoor 4 (5-Pack), which is now down to $199. Need a smart doorbell? Snag the Blink Video Doorbell w/ Sync Module for just $34. And if you need something to keep an eye on the inside of your home, don't hesitate to grab the Blink Mini 2 for just $19.

To take advantage of these and more unbeatable Blink deals, keep scrolling to see all my favorite picks from the Blink sale on Amazon. Also, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes.

Best Blink Deals

Blink Mini 2: was $39 now $19 at Amazon The Blink Mini 2 is Blink's new indoor and outdoor security camera. It's weatherproof and comes with several useful features like color night vision, person detection and an easy-to-use companion app. We noted in our Blink Mini 2 review that it didn't have the best sound quality, but if you want a cheap security camera with Alexa integration, you can't go wrong here.

Blink Video Doorbell w/ Sync Module: was $69 now $34 at Amazon Blink's video doorbell can be installed on any doorway since it runs on battery power, but it can also be wired into your existing setup to tap into your home's chime. This is an inexpensive way to monitor your property and talk to visitors via two-way audio. The included Sync module means you can store video locally without paying a monthly subscription.

Blink Floodlight Camera (battery): was $129 now $64 at Amazon This bundle gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 Camera and a Blink Floodlight Mount for just $64. The wireless setup runs entirely on battery so it can be placed on virtually any surface without existing floodlight wiring. It's perfect for use in dark areas like on a shed or the side of your home.

Blink Outdoor 4 + Blink Mini 2 bundle: was $139 now $69 at Amazon This bundle deal gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 camera and a Blink Mini 2 indoor camera for 50% off their combined price. The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested. Plus, the Blink Mini 2 is a well-designed, inexpensive indoor camera with a host of useful settings and features.

Blink Video Doorbell + Outdoor 4: was $159 now $79 at Amazon This bundle deal gets you two great Blink devices for just $79. Answer your door from anywhere with Video Doorbell and help protect your home inside and out with our wire-free Outdoor 4 smart security camera. You don't want to miss out on this bundle that will save you $80.

Blink Whole Home Bundle: was $199 now $99 at Amazon This bundle gets you a lot, including a Blink Outdoor 4 camera, which earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested. It also features a Mini 2 camera with Alexa integration. Combined with a video doorbell, this bundle is ideal for keeping an eye on the surroundings of your home. You save $100 on the entire package.