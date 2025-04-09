Amazon knocks 50% off all Blink security cameras — 9 device deals I'm adding to my cart from $19
Every Blink device in the sale is now half off
Blink makes some of the best home security cameras on the market, especially for shoppers on a budget. If you're looking for a smart security system to cover your home for less, you're in luck. Amazon is currently knocking up to 50% off top-rated Blink devices in its latest sale.
If whole home coverage is what you're after, I suggest checking out the Blink Outdoor 4 (5-Pack), which is now down to $199. Need a smart doorbell? Snag the Blink Video Doorbell w/ Sync Module for just $34. And if you need something to keep an eye on the inside of your home, don't hesitate to grab the Blink Mini 2 for just $19.
To take advantage of these and more unbeatable Blink deals, keep scrolling to see all my favorite picks from the Blink sale on Amazon. Also, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes.
Quick Links
- Shop all Blink deals on Amazon
- Blink Mini 2: was $39 now $19
- Blink Video Doorbell w/ Sync Module: was $69 now $34
- Blink Outdoor 4: was $99 now $49
- Blink Floodlight Camera (battery): was $129 now $64
- Blink Outdoor 4 + Blink Mini 2 bundle: was $139 now $69
- Blink Video Doorbell + Outdoor 4: was $159 now $79
- Blink Whole Home Bundle: was $199 now $99
- Blink Outdoor 3-Pack + Blink Video Doorbell: was $319 now $159
- Blink Outdoor 4 (5-Pack): was $399 now $199
Best Blink Deals
The Blink Mini 2 is Blink's new indoor and outdoor security camera. It's weatherproof and comes with several useful features like color night vision, person detection and an easy-to-use companion app. We noted in our Blink Mini 2 review that it didn't have the best sound quality, but if you want a cheap security camera with Alexa integration, you can't go wrong here.
Blink's video doorbell can be installed on any doorway since it runs on battery power, but it can also be wired into your existing setup to tap into your home's chime. This is an inexpensive way to monitor your property and talk to visitors via two-way audio. The included Sync module means you can store video locally without paying a monthly subscription.
The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud) and has a two-year battery life. The Editor's Choice camera holds a spot in our list of the best home security cameras.
This bundle gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 Camera and a Blink Floodlight Mount for just $64. The wireless setup runs entirely on battery so it can be placed on virtually any surface without existing floodlight wiring. It's perfect for use in dark areas like on a shed or the side of your home.
This bundle deal gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 camera and a Blink Mini 2 indoor camera for 50% off their combined price. The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested. Plus, the Blink Mini 2 is a well-designed, inexpensive indoor camera with a host of useful settings and features.
This bundle deal gets you two great Blink devices for just $79. Answer your door from anywhere with Video Doorbell and help protect your home inside and out with our wire-free Outdoor 4 smart security camera. You don't want to miss out on this bundle that will save you $80.
This bundle gets you a lot, including a Blink Outdoor 4 camera, which earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested. It also features a Mini 2 camera with Alexa integration. Combined with a video doorbell, this bundle is ideal for keeping an eye on the surroundings of your home. You save $100 on the entire package.
If you have a lot of ground to cover and want to score some big savings, this bundle comes with three Blink Outdoor (4th Gen) security cameras and a Blink Video Doorbell. It's now 50% off on Amazon.
The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the most popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. With this bundle, you'll get five fully wireless security cameras that shoot crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.