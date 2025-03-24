Amazon Spring Sale Apple deals from $24 — shop iPads, AirPods, MacBooks and more

The Amazon Big Spring Sale officially begins tomorrow, but the retailer is already discounting dozens of Apple's best-selling devices — some of which are hitting their all-time low prices. As one of the most coveted brands on the market, I recommend jumping on this rare Apple sale before it's too late.

Amazon is currently discounting select Apple products including AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and more. For instance, the Apple Watch 10 is now down to $299 — which happens to be its lowest price ever! You can also grab the Apple AirPods 4 for just $99, which is another all-time low price for a top-notch wireless earbuds.

Below, I've rounded up all the best Apple deals I could find on Amazon. Here are my 17 favorite discounted devices from the sale. (For more savings, check out this week's best Amazon promo codes).

Apple AirTag Deals

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $24 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. What more could you ask for? Save $5 right now.

Apple AirTag 4 pack: was $99 now $69 at Amazon Save $30 on this 4-pack of Apple's AirTag trackers, letting you track multiple objects direct from your iPhone. Whether you're traveling with multiple bags, or just can't keep track of your bags and keys, these could prove invaluable in the months ahead.

Apple AirPod Deals

Lowest price! Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

Apple Watch Deals

Lowest price! Apple Watch 10 (42mm/GPS): was $399 now $299 at Amazon The Apple Watch 10 boasts a thinner and lighter design, faster charging and a new sleep apnea detection feature. Some new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. The device also feature advanced health insights, including the ability to take an ECG anytime.

Apple iPad Deals

Apple iPad Mini 7 (WiFi/128GB): was $499 now $399 at Amazon The new iPad mini is already getting a discount, and any price cut to this small tablet is welcome. We're big fans of its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests.) It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6e support. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said it delivers the full iPad experience in a tiny size.

Apple 13" iPad Air (M2): was $799 now $698 at Amazon The 2024 iPad Air comes in two sizes. This larger size sports the same M2 processor, but it's coupled with a 13-inch LED (2732 x 2048) display. You also get 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, WiFi 6E support, and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. In our iPad Air 2024 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.

Apple Laptop Deals

Apple MacBook Air 13" (M3/512GB): was $1,099 now $849 at Amazon Apple's MacBook Air M3 is a force to be reckoned with. The MacBook Air 13-inch with M3 combines performance and portability to make a superb laptop that will impress anyone. With its gorgeous 13.6-inch display, over 15 hours of battery life and a nice boost in performance with its 16GB of RAM, it's already a winner in our books — now made even better with more than a $250 discount.