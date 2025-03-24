Amazon Spring Sale Apple deals from $24 — shop iPads, AirPods, MacBooks and more

Shop the rare sale on coveted Apple products

Amazon Spring Sale Apple Deals
(Image credit: Amazon)
The Amazon Big Spring Sale officially begins tomorrow, but the retailer is already discounting dozens of Apple's best-selling devices — some of which are hitting their all-time low prices. As one of the most coveted brands on the market, I recommend jumping on this rare Apple sale before it's too late.

Amazon is currently discounting select Apple products including AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and more. For instance, the Apple Watch 10 is now down to $299 — which happens to be its lowest price ever! You can also grab the Apple AirPods 4 for just $99, which is another all-time low price for a top-notch wireless earbuds.

Below, I've rounded up all the best Apple deals I could find on Amazon. Here are my 17 favorite discounted devices from the sale. (For more savings, check out this week's best Amazon promo codes).

Apple AirTag Deals

Apple AirTag
Apple AirTag: was $29 now $24 at Amazon

The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. What more could you ask for? Save $5 right now.

Apple AirTag 4 pack
Apple AirTag 4 pack: was $99 now $69 at Amazon

Save $30 on this 4-pack of Apple's AirTag trackers, letting you track multiple objects direct from your iPhone. Whether you're traveling with multiple bags, or just can't keep track of your bags and keys, these could prove invaluable in the months ahead.

Apple AirPod Deals

Apple AirPods 4
Lowest price!
Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon

The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

Apple AirPods 4 w/ ANC
Apple AirPods 4 w/ ANC: was $179 now $149 at Amazon

These AirPods 4 have all the same great features as the base AirPods 4, except they also include Active Noise Cancellation. They also feature Adaptive Audio, Transparency mode, and Voice Isolation.

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's best wireless earbuds. Our AirPods Pro 2 review found excellent sound quality, great noise cancelling performance and immersive Spatial audio.

Apple AirPods Max (USB-C)
Apple AirPods Max (USB-C): was $549 now $479 at Amazon

The new AirPods Max headphones with USB-C charging are now on sale for a great discount. Like the original AirPods Max, they feature a super comfortable design, effective active noise cancelling and great sound with Spatial Audio support. Note: these have sold for $449 in the past.
Price check: $529 @ Best Buy

Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm)
Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm): was $249 now $169 at Amazon

The Apple Watch SE (2022) is the best budget Apple Watch and one of the best affordable smartwatches on the market today, even before a discount. For folks with smaller wrists, the 40mm SE is Apple’s lightest and easiest-wearing smartwatch. It also offers the same battery life, water resistance and many of the same features as the pricier Series 10.

Apple Watch 10 (42mm/GPS)
Lowest price!
Apple Watch 10 (42mm/GPS): was $399 now $299 at Amazon

The Apple Watch 10 boasts a thinner and lighter design, faster charging and a new sleep apnea detection feature. Some new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. The device also feature advanced health insights, including the ability to take an ECG anytime.

Apple iPad Deals

Apple 10.9" iPad 2022 (WiFi/64GB)
Apple 10.9" iPad 2022 (WiFi/64GB): was $349 now $279 at Amazon

The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.

Apple iPad Mini 7 (WiFi/128GB)
Apple iPad Mini 7 (WiFi/128GB): was $499 now $399 at Amazon

The new iPad mini is already getting a discount, and any price cut to this small tablet is welcome. We're big fans of its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests.) It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6e support. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said it delivers the full iPad experience in a tiny size.

Apple 13" iPad Air (M2)
Apple 13" iPad Air (M2): was $799 now $698 at Amazon

The 2024 iPad Air comes in two sizes. This larger size sports the same M2 processor, but it's coupled with a 13-inch LED (2732 x 2048) display. You also get 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, WiFi 6E support, and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. In our iPad Air 2024 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.

Apple 11" iPad Pro (WiFi/256GB)
New price low!
Apple 11" iPad Pro (WiFi/256GB): was $999 now $899 at Amazon

The 11-inch iPad Pro packs Apple's latest M4 processor paired with a stunning 11-inch Tandem OLED (2420 x 1668) display. The new M4 processor features 9 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. In our iPad Pro 2024 review we said it could very well be the most stunning tablet ever made.

Apple 13" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB)
Apple 13" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon

At 5.1mm thick, this is one of the thinnest iPads Apple has ever made. It packs Apple's new M4 processor, a 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR display, and 12MP camera.

Apple Laptop Deals

Apple MacBook Air 13" (M3/512GB)
Apple MacBook Air 13" (M3/512GB): was $1,099 now $849 at Amazon

Apple's MacBook Air M3 is a force to be reckoned with. The MacBook Air 13-inch with M3 combines performance and portability to make a superb laptop that will impress anyone. With its gorgeous 13.6-inch display, over 15 hours of battery life and a nice boost in performance with its 16GB of RAM, it's already a winner in our books — now made even better with more than a $250 discount.

Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4)
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4): was $999 now $949 at Amazon

The 13-inch MacBook Air M4 offers the same design as the previous model but delivers better performance and a sharper camera while also offeringt long battery life. Though Apple didn't include a nano-texture display option to reduce glare and the SSD could be faster. Note: Make sure to click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.

Apple MacBook Pro 14" (M4/512GB)
Apple MacBook Pro 14" (M4/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,399 at Amazon

Thanks to its M4 chip, the new MacBook Pro offers up to 2x faster Neural Engine performance for AI tasks and 2x faster ray tracing compared to the old M3 models. As we said in our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, you also get a sharper 12MP Center Stage webcam and extended battery life of over 18 hours in our testing.

Apple MacBook Pro 16" (M4 Pro/512GB)
Apple MacBook Pro 16" (M4 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,229 at Amazon

The new 16-inch MacBook Pro can be configured with the M4 Pro or M4 Max chipset to deliver record-breaking speeds. In our MacBook Pro 16-inch review we said it's a powerful laptop with a vivid display, sensible design, fast performance, comfortable keyboard, and epic 20:46 battery life. The base model features a 16.2-inch 3456 x 2234 Retina display, Apple M4 Pro CPU, 24GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

