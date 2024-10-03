The best Amazon Echo bundles ahead of Prime Day — 11 deals I’d shop now from $17

Amazon's Echo speakers are among the best smart speakers we've tested. The same can be said for Echo Show devices, which we consider the best smart displays on the market. Not only is Amazon deeply discounting these smart home must-haves ahead of Prime Big Deal Days, they're bundling them.

For a limited time, Amazon is pairing Echo devices with a free Smart Bulb from $17. Right now, you can save a whopping 69% on the Echo Dot with TP-Link Tapo Smart Color Bulb. You can also snag great deals on kids' Echo devices, like the Echo Pop Kids for just $22.

There's no telling how long these deals will last — and it's unlikely that the prices will drop any lower for actual Prime Day. That's why you should keep scrolling and jump on these Amazon Echo deals ASAP. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes).

Amazon Echo Bundles

Echo Pop w/ TP-Link Bulb: was $64 now $17 @ Amazon

This is the most affordable Alexa speaker Amazon sells, and it’s now been slashed to an even lower price. In our Echo Pop review, we were impressed by the speaker's sound for its small size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more. It's now bundled with a free TP-Link Tapo Smart Bulb.

Echo Dot (5th Gen) w/ TP-Link Bulb: was $74 now $22 @ Amazon

The 5th-Gen Echo Dot is one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy in terms of value. It features crisp, full sound with built-in Eero for better Wi-Fi coverage. There's also a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot. It's now bundled with a free TP-Link Tapo Smart Bulb.

Echo Spot 2024: was $104 now $44 @ Amazon

The new Echo Spot (2024) is a cross between the Echo Dot and Echo Show. It lacks a camera, but sports a small basic LCD that displays the time, weather, album cover art, and smart home controls. In our Amazon Echo Spot review, we said it sits somewhere between the Echo Dot with Clock and the Echo Show 5, offering a good middle ground for those who want a smart speaker for their bedside with limited distractions. It's now bundled with a free TP-Link Tapo Smart Bulb.

Blink Video Doorbell System + Echo Pop bundle: was $109 now $57 @ Amazon

Blink's video doorbell can be installed on any doorway since it runs on battery power, but it can also be wired into your existing setup to tap into your home's chime. This is an inexpensive way to monitor your property and talk to visitors via two-way audio. The included Sync Module means you can store video locally without paying a monthly subscription. It also comes with an Echo Pop smart speaker, making it one of the best value bundles I've ever seen from Amazon.

Echo Dot Bundle Jack Skellington Shell preorder: was $89 now $62 @ Amazon

You don't want to miss this limited edition Echo Dot that features a Jack Skellington shell from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. The 5th Gen Echo Dot is one of the best value Alexa speakers you can buy. It features a crisp, full sound with built-in Eero Wi-Fi. Plus, the mouth on Jack Skellington's face lights up with the light ring from your Echo Dot. This spooky and festive item won't be available until October 8, but you can preorder it today and get 30% off!

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): was $174 now $84 @ Amazon

The newest Echo Show 8 is the best smart display for most people. Its sharp 13MP lens has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls. Combining speedy performance, improved speakers and a dedicated smart home hub for Matter and Zigbee devices, this is our favorite smart display Amazon has made yet. It's now bundled with a free TP-Link Tapo Smart Bulb.

Ring Video Doorbell w/ Echo Show 5: was $189 now $109 @ Amazon

This deal combines the Ring Video Doorbell with the Echo Show 5, saving you over $70. Both the satin and bronze colorways are available at this price. With the included Echo Show 5, you’ve got a home hub through which you can view and talk to your visitors.

Amazon Echo Hub: was $179 now $124 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Since its launch, Amazon has sold its Echo Hub for $179. So we're naturally excited to see it get a price drop. If you own smart home devices and don't have a control panel to control them, this is the deal for you. In our Amazon Echo Hub review we said the Editor's Choice device puts every aspect of your smart home at your fingertips with the ability to connect to thousands of devices effortlessly. It's now bundled with a free TP-Link Tapo Smart Bulb.

Amazon Echo Kids Deals

Echo Pop Kids: was $49 now $22 @ Amazon

This edition of the Echo Pop comes with parental controls and six months of Amazon Kids Plus. Little ones can enjoy child-friendly music, audiobooks, Alexa skills and more. The Echo Pop Kids comes in Disney Princess and Marvel designs.

Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen): was $59 now $27 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen) is adorned with an owl or dragon design but has all the same features as the Echo Dot (5th Gen). You'll get access to kid-friendly Alexa skills, parental controls and a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus.