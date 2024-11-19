Huge Amazon Black Friday device sale — 15 deals I'd get now from $17

Black Friday deals are dropping now on everything from Ring doorbells to Fire TVs. That means now's the time to start or expand your smart home setup! A bunch of my favorite items have seen huge price cuts that match or beat their lowest prices ever.

Right now you can get the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus for $99 at Amazon. This is the best video doorbell because of its sharp video quality, wide field of view and ease of use. It's even better value after this $50 discount. Plus, if you want to upgrade your streaming experience, I'd recommend getting the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $32 at Amazon. We think it's the best streaming device made by Amazon and it delivers speedy streaming performance with Wi-Fi 6e support.

Keep scrolling to see my favorite deals on Amazon devices, and see our Amazon promo codes page for more ways to save.

Ring

Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen (2023): was $59 now $29 at Amazon The Ring Indoor Cam (2023) records 1080p video, is equipped with a built-in siren to ward off intruders, and has advanced zone customization that only sends notifications if motion is detected where it shouldn't be. It's smaller than the first-generation model and now includes a physical privacy shutter.

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99 now $59 at Amazon Ring upgraded its entry-level doorbell with Head-to-Toe 1080p video for extra vertical coverage. This lets you see packages and people standing closer to the door. While it's stuck with a built-in battery and has a basic HD resolution compared to the rest of the lineup, its 1080p camera is plenty enough to see who's at your door and the size of the packages being dropped off.

Fire TV Sticks

Amazon Fire TV Stick: was $39 now $17 at Amazon The standard Fire TV Stick has been surpassed by its 4K predecessors, but it is still a very capable streaming device for shoppers on a strict budget. If you don't have a 4K television, it offers instant access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote. In our Fire TV Stick review, we said it's good for anyone looking for a reliable, fast, easy-to-use streaming player that also doubles as an Alexa-enabled remote.

Echo

Free smart bulb! Amazon Echo Pop: was $51 now $39 at Amazon This is the cheapest Alexa speaker offered by Amazon. In our Echo Pop review, we said the speaker sounds great for its size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control other smart home devices and more.

Free smart bulb! Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $61 now $49 at Amazon The 5th-Gen Echo Dot is one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy in terms of value. It features crisp, full sound with built-in Eero for better Wi-Fi coverage. There's also a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot. It's now bundled with a free Globe Electric Smart Bulb.

Free smart bulb! Amazon Echo Spot 2024: was $91 now $79 at Amazon The new Echo Spot (2024) is a cross between the Echo Dot and Echo Show. It lacks a camera, but sports a small basic LCD that displays the time, weather, album cover art, and smart home controls. In our Amazon Echo Spot review, we said it sits somewhere between the Echo Dot with Clock and the Echo Show 5, offering a good middle ground for those who want a smart speaker for their bedside with limited distractions. It's now bundled with a free Globe Electric Smart Bulb.

Blink

Fire TVs

Amazon 32" 2-Series Fire TV: was $139 now $99 at Amazon If you don't need 4K resolution, this 2-Series is a budget smart TV with 1080p resolution and support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. The included Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote lets you find your favorite content, get sports scores, control smart home devices, and more with the sound of your voice.