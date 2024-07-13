Forget Prime Day — this 65-inch 4K Roku TV just crashed to $298 at Walmart

With Prime Day almost upon us, plenty of other retailers are getting in on the savings. Walmart's latest sales event is slashing prices on everything from video games to outdoor furniture and swim apparel, and they've included an incredible TV deal you won't want to miss.

Right now, you can get the Onn 65-inch 4K Roku TV for $298 at Walmart. That's a $50 savings for a solid 4K TV of this size. Walmart's Onn TV series frequently makes our round-up of the best cheap TV deals on the market, and this deal matches the lowest price we've ever seen for the 65-inch model. If you want a big-screen TV without breaking the bank, this is the TV deal for you.

Onn 65" 4K Roku TV: was $348 now $298 @ Walmart

Walmart has its Onn 65-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $298. This Walmart-exclusive TV features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Google Assistant compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps. It's not the TV we'd recommend if you're looking for top-notch performance, but if you're on a strict budget, it doesn't get cheaper than this.

Granted, this TV isn't topping our best TVs ranking any time soon, but you'll be hard-pressed to find a better value under $300. For that price, you get a solid 4K TV with plenty of great features, including HDR10 and Dolby Audio support. You also get access to Apple AirPlay, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant, which lets you stream content to your TV from your iPhone or Android phone and control your TV hands-free via the voice remote.

The Roku TV interface is also worth a shout-out, as it loads quickly and makes it easy to navigate all the apps you could need, including the best streaming services Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. The smart recommendations system shows you new movies and shows you might be interested in, so you never run out of ideas for what to watch.

