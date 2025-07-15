This 65-inch Roku smart TV simplifies streaming — and it just crashed to $348

More often than not, when friends and family members ask me for TV-shopping advice, they’re looking for an affordable, easy-to-use smart TV, not a top-shelf, ultra-premium model. As a result, I often find myself recommending Roku TVs.

Roku TVs aren’t as ubiquitous as they were a few years ago, but every now and then, a slam-dunk deal on a Roku TV materializes. In what Amazon has labeled a limited-time deal, you can pick up a 65-inch Roku Select Series TV for just $348. That’s about one hundred bucks off its usual price. Let’s catch you up to speed on what makes the Select Series such a sensible option for bargain-hunters.

Roku 65" Select Series 4K LED TV: was $449 now $348 at Amazon This Roku Select Series TV is one of the newest Roku TVs on the market. Its picture quality won't blow you away, but for a sensationally low price, you're getting access to one of the best streaming platforms on the market. This is a great opportunity to save money on a 65-inch smart TV with simple, easy-to-use features.

This TV isn't the brightest set on shelves, nor does it offer high-level gaming features. That's not the type of TV it strives to be.

Instead, the Roku Select Series is laser-focused at the type of shopper who just wants a dependable, easy-to-use smart TV. It's an especially good pick for people upgrading to 4K for the first time.

Why do I love the Roku experience so much? There are three reasons: Its app support is robust, there are minimal ads and, as mentioned, it's incredibly easy to pick up and learn.

If you're looking to upgrade to a TV whose picture will wow viewers, this probably isn't the TV for you. The Roku Select Series supports HDR content, but we're talking about a TV basic LED backlighting and no quantum dots.

And while the Select Series supports 4K gaming at 60Hz, it doesn't come with cutting-edge features for competitive play. You're essentially getting a barebones gaming experience.

Still, these shortcomings aren't that big of a deal if what you need is a fuss-free, ultra-affordable smart TV. At $350, it's a steal.