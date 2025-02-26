Massive Walmart sale just went live from $17 — 19 deals I'm adding to my cart now
Shop top deals on TVs, appliances, headphones and more
If you're looking to do indulge in a little shopping this week, we've got some epic deals for you courtesy of Walmart. Whether you're in the market for TVs, kitchen appliances, laptops or gaming devices, Walmart's current sale features tons of must-have items for less.
Hoping to watch the upcoming Oscars on the big screen? Upgrade your TV set up for a fraction of the price when you snag Samsung's 55" The Frame TV for $400 off. Interested in baking up some sweet treats? The KitchenAid Classic Series Stand Mixer is down to $279 at Walmart.
Below, I've rounded up all of this week's best Walmart sales. For more ways to save, make sure to check out our guide to the best Walmart promo codes.
Editor's Choice
If you don't have a 4K TV but still want an upgrade, you're in luck. Right now, the Roku Express HD streaming device is on sale. If you have a 4K TV there are better options, but for those with a 1080p HD TV looking to add smart TV features, this deal can't be beat.
The Keurig K-Express is your top choice if you're looking for a low-cost single-serve coffee maker, or a pop of color in your kitchen, as it's available in 6 colorways at Walmart. At just 6.5 inches wide, it's also compact and is ideal for small spaces. You can also brew one cup after another, without waiting for the water to reheat, which sits within the 36oz reserve.
A budget friendly option, these wireless headphones offer playback for up to 57 hours, and recharge in as little as 2 hours. They also have JBL Pure Bass sound. Although we haven't tested this model, they receive 4.5 out of 5 stars from Amazon customers for sound quality and value for money.
The JBL Clip 4 sounds great for its size, and its ultra-portable design can be easily clipped to your clothing or bag while you explore. It's IP67-rated, so you can listen to tunes poolside or in the shower. It comes in a variety of fun colors, so you can pick one that best suits your style. Plus, it lasts for around 10 hours of playback.
Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons in Neon Red/Neon Blue have dropped in price during Walmart's latest sale. This discount is ideal if you need a replacement set or want spare controllers for co-op play in Mario Kart, Switch Sports and more.
The WF-C500 are among the best wireless earbuds under $100 we've tested. There's no ANC, but our review said that music sounds punchy, and there's full EQ control via the awesome Sony Connect Headphones app. Battery life runs to 10 hours, with 20 hours from the charging case.
Forget GrubHub. The Gourmia Indoor Pizza Oven lets you make cheesy, delicious pizza from the comfort of your home. It lets you choose from six presets including: Neapolitan, New York style, thin crust, pan, frozen or manual. It also includes a Cordierite pizza stone that retains a high-heat surface for a crispy crust.
For a multi-purposeful, portable cleaner, nothing beats the Little Green Carpet Cleaner. It will spray, scrub and lift away smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Thanks to its powerful suction, it can even remove dirty paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The small-but-mighty machine boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills.
The Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller is one of the best pads for Xbox and PC gaming. It offers a premium design, interchangeable thumbsticks, and programmable back paddles. And with 40-hour battery life, you can game all day (and night) without needing to recharge.
Packing a highly accurate occupancy sensor, this smart thermostat detects when you're present in a room. It uses this information to automate heating and cooling routines based on your daily activity. This turns down your system while you're away but keeps your home toasty when you need it. It also keeps an eye on your HVAC system to send alerts if something seems off.
The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This newer model includes a USB-C charging case.
The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution, and Roku's smart TV operating system. Currently priced at $248, it's one of the cheapest 58-inch 4K TVs we've seen. Plus it features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, low-lag gaming mode, and DTS Studio Sound so you aren't missing out on features despite the low price.
This iconic KitchenAid stand mixer is available in either black or white, with a 4.5-quart brushed stainless steel bowl. The mixer comes with a flat beater, dough hook and wire whisk and is a perfect entry point stand mixer for bakers.
This A14-powered tablet is going for an absolute steal right now. The 10th Gen iPad measures 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28 inches, with this Wi-Fi model weighing in at just 1.05 pounds. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display has a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels, which is impressively sharp. It also features a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera with 122-degree FOV.
Dyson’s V8 is a solid cordless vacuum that offers a good balance of cleaning power and battery life. It sports a lightweight design, up to 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge, and two cleaning modes and accessories to give all the floors in your home the care they deserve. And with a moveable head on the main cleaning tool, it makes cleaning a breeze.
The AirPods Max top Apple's headphones lineup. You get intuitive controls, a very comfortable fit, excellent noise canceling and studio quality sound. They earned a 4 star rating in our AirPods Max review, with the only slight issue being the 20 hour battery life.
Finding a name-brand 70-inch TV at this price point is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $498. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor, HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay and HomeKit.
This is Asus' flagship Copilot+ PC, which is a fancy way of saying it's built strong so you can take advantage of AI features. It also packs a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.
Samsung's The Frame offers you chance to experience TVs unlike ever before. With its anti-reflective coating that gives it this art deco look to its Pantone validation, you can expect to forget The Frame is even a TV when it's set in art mode. This a great TV as well thanks to the robust Tizen OS, which has access to every streaming service and even some cloud gaming subscriptions as well.
