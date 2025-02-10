Epic Target sale is live from $17 — here's 21 deals I'm shopping ahead of Presidents' Day sales

We're getting closer to Presidents' Day sales, while Super Bowl TV deals are behind us. However, Target is currently offering a ton of discounts on some of my favorite products, including TVs, appliances, headphones and more.

Right now you can get the AirPods 4 on sale for $99 at Target. This is an awesome deal and the first time the price has dropped below $100, so get a pair while you can! And if you're shopping for Valentine's Day goodies, Target has candy deals starting at just $2.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Target right now. Plus, see our Target promo codes, and check out this iPad mini deal with $100 off at Amazon.

Editor's Choice

Valentine's Day candy: deals from $2 @ Target

Score Valentine's Day candy from $2 at Target. You can get everything from Reeses to M&M's here. Plus, select items are eligible for a buy one, get one 50% off deal.

Apparel/sneakers: up to 50% off @ Target

Target is offering up to 50% off select activewear, basics and sneakers. Brands like Skechers, Hanes and more are included in this sale.

Home appliances: up to 50% off @ Target

Right now, Target is slashing the prices on major home appliance brands, including Ninja, Keurig, Nespresso, and more. Stock up on all your cooking and home essentials for the new year.

Best Target Deals

Roku Express: was $29 now $17 at Target The Roku Express (2022) is a budget-friendly streaming device that delivers smooth HD streaming on your TV. It’s compact, easy to set up, and comes with a simple remote. With access to tons of free and paid content, it’s perfect for casual streamers who want an affordable, no-fuss upgrade.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $24 at Target Apple's AirTag is on sale for $5 off at Target. This handy tracker is perfect for keeping an eye on your stuff, as you can simply attach an AirTag and then use the Find My app on your iPhone to track your lost item down.

Amazfit Bip 5: was $89 now $69 at Target Yes, the Amazfit Bip 5 looks like an Apple Watch, but it's not a cheap imitation. Instead, when we tested the Bip 5, we found that it's one of the top alternatives to Fitbit's now-discontinued smartwatches. The watch face is extremely customizable, the battery can last up to 10 days (significantly more than the Apple Watch's 18 hours), and effectively tracks your sleep, steps, and workouts.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: was $89 now $59 at Target The Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a single-cup, portable brewer that can make delicious coffee in minutes. Choose from hundreds of K-Cup pod varieties to make 6-12oz cups of hot and iced beverages. It's easy to use, and with its compact size of 5 inches, it's a great space-saver. In our Keurig K-Mini review, we said it's the easiest starter Keurig machine you can buy.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Target The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123 now $99 at Target For a multi-purposeful, portable cleaner, nothing beats the Little Green Carpet Cleaner. It will spray, scrub and lift away smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Thanks to its powerful suction, It can even remove dirty paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The small-but-mighty machine boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills.

Costway Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $349 now $184 at Target Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient and versatile oven can heat up to 662F in less than five minutes and cook up a 12-inch pizza, burgers, meats and more. You can open or close the shovel of the door or chimney to control the fire; a dual thermometer lets you know the internal temperature. It's also easy to move the entire oven around thanks to its two flexible wheels and two stable steel legs. It comes with a waterproof fabric cover, ash collector, mesh storage shelf, pizza peel and other accessories for your pizza-making convenience.

Ninja 0.5-quart Creami: was $229 now $199 at Target There’s nothing better than a bowl of ice cream — and this gadget has earned plenty of social media points for being the best at what it does. In our Ninja Creami review, we praised it for its ease of use (dangerously easy!), its multiple functions, and how many customizable recipes are available for it.

Costway 8” Memory Foam Mattress: was $659 now $292 at Target If you need a new mattress, this 8” memory foam mattress is a whopping 56% off. The memory foam is gel-infused and porous to help keep you cool, and offers medium firmness for a good balance between comfort and support.

Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $429 now $299 at Target Dyson’s V8 is a solid cordless vacuum that offers a good balance of cleaning power and battery life. It sports a lightweight design, up to 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge, and two cleaning modes and accessories to give all the floors in your home the care they deserve. And with a moveable head on the main cleaning tool, it makes cleaning a breeze.

Canon EOS R50: was $799 now $749 at Target In our Canon EOS R50 review, we absolutely loved how much this camera offers for the money. Canon has packed their incredible AF system into this camera — a stripped down version of the AF system in pro cameras like the EOS R6 Mark II. It produces lovely images and video, has an intuitive menu system making it easy to use, and a flip out screen for vlogging or live streaming. It's our pick of the best camera for beginners and was already great value for money even before the $100 discount.