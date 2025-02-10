Quick! Amazon just slashed $100 off the new iPad mini — lowest price ever
If you're looking for a tablet upgrade, consider the iPad mini 7. This small but mighty device delivers powerful performance in a portable package, and what's more, it just crashed to its lowest price ever over at Amazon.
Right now, the iPad mini 7 (Wi-Fi/128GB) is on sale for $399 at Amazon. This is $100 off and the lowest price I've seen for Apple's smallest tablet. It's one of my favorite early Presidents Day sales and could disappear fast, so get it while you can!
The iPad mini 7 just got a huge discount, and any price cut to this small tablet is welcome. We're big fans of its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests). It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6E support. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said it delivers the full iPad experience in a tiny size.
The latest iPad mini made our list of the best tablets as our choice for the best small tablet you can buy.
In our iPad mini 7 review, we had almost nothing but praise for this device. I'll get the downsides out of the way first, as there aren't many. First up, we didn't like this tablet's portrait-oriented front camera, as we prefer a landscape front camera for more comfortable video conferencing. In addition, the iPad mini 7 doesn't support the Apple Pencil 2. If you don't already own an Apple Pencil Pro or an Apple Pencil USB-C ($79), you'll have to buy a new stylus or go without.
But Apple's mini tablet has a ton of great things going for it. First, its 8.3-inch (2266 x 1488) Liquid Retina display is extremely vibrant and colorful. It's great for everything from watching movies to reading comics on the go. Plus, it's powered by the A17 Pro chip, which handles everything from dozens of Chrome tabs to graphically demanding gaming with panache.
As you'd expect from a mini tablet, this device is extremely portable. It measures 0.25 inches thick and weighs just 0.6 pounds, so it's super easy to take around. And you may not even need to pack a charger, as its battery life lasted over 10 hours in our tests.
The iPad mini 7 has never been cheaper, so get it while you can! For more discounts, check out the deals I'd buy in Amazon's latest sale.
